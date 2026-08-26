Columbus organizations provide opportunities for youth to learn about the arts

With the growth of Columbus’ art scene comes a demand for young virtuosos, and local organizations are stepping up to help the next generation discover their calling.

Theater

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Shadowbox Live

High schoolers in the Studio 8 Arts Program gain experience in performance and technical production with updated facilities.

“It’s exciting to be able to provide them the tools that they need… to really actualize themselves as artists,” says Shadowbox Live CEO Stacie Boord.

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The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio hosts a Saturday Morning Musicals program as well as summer camps for ages 8 to 14. Topics range from developing lifelong skills in collaboration and public speaking to script writing and improvisation.

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Short North Stage

For high school students, internships and work opportunities are available at Short North Stage, which offers performance, technical and staff roles to build experience with industry professionals.

“Young people (get) an opportunity to work with New Yorkers that they may potentially want to work with in the future,” says Producing Artistic Director Edward Carignan.

Music

× Expand Kendal Smith PBJ & Jazz

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Columbus Symphony Orchestra

In conjunction with its youth orchestra sections, the orchestra works with underserved students in grades 5-12 through The Academy.

“(It is) about 10 students that are getting really direct instructions and lessons from some of our musicians,” says Maureen O’Brien, Columbus Symphony Orchestra CEO.

Benefits of The Academy include weekly private lessons, performance opportunities and financial assistance.

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Opera Columbus

Serving more than 13,000 students in central Ohio, Opera Columbus artists visit K-12 schools to perform and discuss elements of opera and individual journeys as professionals with curious students.

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ProMusica Chamber Orchestra

Expert ProMusica musicians work directly with middle and high schools and underserved students, providing mentorship and appreciation for classical music.

“(We are) putting instruments in their hands, giving them lessons, giving them musical experiences,” says Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica.

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Columbus Jazz

Students in grades 7-12 can audition for Columbus Jazz’s Youth Jazz programs and place in one of four ensembles or specialized vocalist programs. Jazz Girls programs are available to uplift underrepresented female, non-binary and gender-expansive groups in jazz.

Dance

× Expand BalletMet

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Columbus Dance Theatre

Alongside its summer programs and young children’s division, the Columbus Dance Theatre offers a trainee program in classical and contemporary ballet as well as jazz for students ages 16-25, preparing them for college-level dance programs and companies.

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BalletMet

BalletMet’s ballet and dance academy welcomes all ages into various division classes based on age and experience.

“It’s important to offer avenues for these talented young people to grow and to learn their art form and to have a platform to express their voice,” says Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer.

Grey Romohr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.