CityScene Holiday Gift Guide 2026

Top Chef

Let it Rise

Starting at $179.95

shop.kingarthurbaking.com

Sourdough Sidekick

Want to make your own sourdough loaf, but struggling with the starter? The Sourdough Sidekick feeds and takes care of your starter, helping you with the first step of crafting your own bread.

Meals on the Go

Starting at $29.99

www.crock-pot.com

Crock-Pot® Lunch Crock® Food Warmer

Take your favorite meals on the go with this electric food warmer. Perfect for leftovers, this portable lunch box makes it easy to enjoy a hot meal wherever you go.

Growing Strong

Starting at $124.95

www.surlatable.com

Click And Grow Smart Garden 3

Grow your own herbs, vegetables and fruit right in your home with this indoor garden system. The system does all the hard work for you by automatically watering your plants and providing the light and nutrients the plants need.

Say Cheese

Starting at $59.99

shop.bigtenstore.com

Ohio State Buckeyes Charcuterie Serving Tray

Serve up some team spirit with this OSU serving tray. Whether it’s for cheeses, meats or Buckeyes, your guests are sure to be served in style.

Brush Off

Starting at $99.99

www.typhur.com

Typhur Grill Brush Bot

Let the brush do the work for you with this motorized grill cleaner. Its bristle-free brush tackles stubborn grease and residue, making grill maintenance easier.

Keep it Hot

Starting at $129.99

www.chefman.com

Everything Warmer™

Keep your food warm, up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, with these expanding warming food trays. Food shouldn’t have to get cold while you wait or enjoy your meal.

Sweet Tooth

$56

www.sees.com

Christmas Traditions Box

Give the gift of sweets with this festive box of assorted treats, from milk, dark and white chocolates to truffles, brittles, nuts and See’s iconic soft centers.

Raise a Glass

Whiskey Business

Starting at $20

www.uncommongoods.com

Urban Map Glass

Gift the familiar streets of Columbus with this personalized engraved glass tumbler.

Happy Hour

Starting at $399.99

www.bartesian.com

Bartesian Premier Cocktail Maker

Upgrade your at-home bar with the Bartesian Cocktail Maker. Create your favorite cocktails with a touch of a button and enjoy bar-quality drinks from the comfort of your home with no hassle.

Ice, Ice Baby

Starting at $279

www.geappliances.com

Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Enjoy soft, chewable nugget ice at home with this countertop ice maker. A perfect addition to your favorite drink.

Refreshing

Starting at $249.99

www.sharkninja.com

Ninja HydraSense™ Countertop Water Filtration System

Enjoy refreshing water at the touch of a button with this countertop water filtration system. This convenient, faucet-free design makes it easy to enjoy filtered water anywhere in your home.

Wine Not?

Starting at $25

www.corkcicle.com

Corkcicle Air Wine Bottle Chiller

Keep your wine cool from the first pour to the last with this wine bottle chiller. A convenient way to keep your wine chilled, without the mess of ice.

Spot-On

Starting at $69.99

www.barsys.com

Barsy’s Coaster 2.0

Become a bartender yourself with the Barsy coaster. With interactive lighting, the coaster tells you when to start and stop pouring, helping you create the perfect cocktail every time.

Smells Like Home

Burn Bright

Starting at $45.99

www.combler.com

Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp

A safe and eco-friendly way to light up your home. Enjoy the scent of your favorite candles without the need for an open flame.

College Spirit

Starting at $48

www.nordstrom.com

College Football Stadium Sculpture Candle - Ohio State University

Transport yourself to the ’Shoe with this wooden replica of The Ohio State University’s stadium. More than a replica, it’s also a candle that brings the smells of tailgate season right to you.

Get Crafty

Starting at $89

www.sculpd.com

Sculpd Candle Making Kit

Create a candle that’s uniquely yours by shaping, pouring and painting your own scented clay candle.

Treat Yourself

Relaxing Red

Starting at $599

www.higherdose.com

Red Light Showerhead Filter

Upgrade your shower with this red-light showerhead. With the benefits of red-light therapy and a 10-stage water filtration system, this showerhead can help support your circulation and mood alongside your skin and scalp health.

Take a Chill Pill

Starting at $115

www.chillpillshop.com

The Chill Pill™

Designed with Pressure Point Therapy Technology, the Chill Pill™ helps activate your calming pressure points to promote a sense of relaxation and calmness.

Glow Up

Starting at $349.99

www.sharkninja.com

Shark CryoGlow™ LED Face Mask

Give your skin an at-home treatment with this LED mask, featuring high energy LEDs, infrared light and under-eye cooling. This chemical-free treatment can help with acne, fine lines and overall skin appearance.

Sweet Dreams

Nodding Off

Starting at $38

www.nodpod.com

Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask

This strap-free sleep mask helps calm your mind, soothes headaches and eases you into sleep, with weighting to help hit your pressure points.

Custom Comfort

Starting at $89

www.coopsleepgoods.com

Original Adjustable Pillow

Take control of your comfort with this fully adjustable pillow. Customize height and firmness to create the best pillow to stay comfortable all night long.

Sound Asleep

Starting at $699

www.nitetronic.com

Nitetronic Z6 Smart Anti-Snore Pillow

With snore-detecting technology, this smart pillow automatically adjusts your head to help reduce snoring to keep you and your partner sleeping soundly.

× Expand Woodhouse Spa

Get Moving

Pickleball Pro

Starting at $229.95

www.joola.com

Hyperion Pro IV 14mm Pickleball Paddle

Take your pickleball game to the next level with this high-performance paddle.

Pedal to the Metal

Starting at $229.99

www.cubii.com

Cubii GO Under Desk Elliptical Bike

Get moving while you work with this low-impact, under-the-desk elliptical. Compact and convenient, the bike makes it easy to get moving.

Pilates Power

Starting at $300

www.pilatesflo.com

Flo Portable Pilates Reformer

Bring the Pilates studio to you with this portable reformer, offering more than 100 workouts without ever leaving home.

Tee Time

Starting at $199.99

www.rapsodo.com

Rapsodo MLM1 Mobile Launch Monitor

Practice your golf game anywhere with this mobile golf simulator. Get instant feedback and track your shot performances with the help of 3D shot visualization.

Travel Smarter, Not Harder

Pack It Up

Starting at $118

www.beistravel.com

The Weekender

Get away in style with this versatile bag. With multiple compartments to keep you organized and plenty of room for all of your essentials, it’s a perfect bag for a weekend trip.

Wrinkles Be Gone

Starting at $180

www.williams-sonoma.com

Steamery Cirrus 3 Steamer

Perfect for travel, this hybrid tool combines an iron and steamer. It can make your clothes wrinkle-free in the matter of seconds.

Tune In

Starting at $69.95

www.apple.com

Airfly Pro 2

Connect to in-flight entertainment systems, gym machines or any other equipment with wired headphone outlets with your Bluetooth headphones. This transmitter makes it easy to connect your wireless headphones to any machine with a headphone jack.

Shop Locally

Expand HOMAGE

Hat Trick

Starting at $36

www.homage.com

The Ohio State “Original” Circle Snapback

Show team spirit in style with this Buckeyes hat, featuring an embroidered logo and the iconic

Kelly green under-visor.

Expand COSI

Science Says

Starting at $57.25

www.cosi.org

COSI Membership

Give the gift of learning and fun with a COSI membership, which keeps on giving through the year.

Flower Power

Starting at $94

www.littleskystone.com

Birth Flower Necklace

Celebrate someone’s special birthday with a personalized necklace featuring their birth flower,

birthstone and initial.

Cat’s Out of the Box

Starting at $25

www.happykeeps.com

Orange Cat Trinket Box

Store your favorite jewelry and small trinkets in this adorable trinket box, topped with an orange

cat. A purr-fect way to keep your little items safe.

Coffee Please

Starting at $13

www.yeloaple.com

Arabica Coffee Plant

Give the gift of a low-maintenance plant that only needs to be watered every seven to 10 days.

Tech This Out

All Around

Starting at $699.99

store.insta360.com

Insta360 X6

Capture every moment from every angle with this 360-degree camera. Whether you’re exploring or experiencing everyday life, never miss a detail.

Hear and Now

Starting at $129.95

www.shokz.com

Shokz OpenRun Air 2

Stay aware of your surroundings while you work out with these lightweight headphones that use bone conduction technology. Sweat- and water-resistant, the headphones are designed to keep you comfortable and jamming to music while on the move.

Expand reMarkable

Paper and Pen

Starting at $399

www.remarkable.com

reMarkable Paper Pure

With the capability to write and look like pen and paper and connect to the digital world, this device is great for the notetaker and writer in your life.

Date and Time

Starting at $249.99

www.myskylight.com

The Skylight Calendar

Keep everyone in your home on the same page with this interactive digital calendar. Life can be busy, but the Skylight Calendar makes it easy to organize schedules, appointments and even meals all in one place.

Think Outside the Cube

Starting at $49.95

www.particula-tech.com

Rubik’s Connected

Learn to solve the Rubik’s cube with this fun and interactive twist on the classic puzzle. Practice and improve your skills or challenge other players online.

Nice and Cozy

Toasty Toes

Starting at $19.99

www.heatholders.com

Heat Holders Worxx® Men’s Socks

Keep your feet warm even on cold days with the Heat Holders® socks. Made with cashmere-like acrylic yarn, these high-performance socks help insulate your feet against the freezing weather.

Cloud Nine

Starting at $90

www.bombas.com

Women’s Plush Sunday Slippers

Walk on a cloud with these soft sherpa slippers, designed to keep your feet warm and comfortable. Perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon at home.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.