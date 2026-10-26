CityScene Holiday Gift Guide 2026

Top Chef
shop.kingarthurbaking.com
Let it Rise
Starting at $179.95
Sourdough Sidekick
Want to make your own sourdough loaf, but struggling with the starter? The Sourdough Sidekick feeds and takes care of your starter, helping you with the first step of crafting your own bread.
www.crock-pot.com
Meals on the Go
Starting at $29.99
Crock-Pot® Lunch Crock® Food Warmer
Take your favorite meals on the go with this electric food warmer. Perfect for leftovers, this portable lunch box makes it easy to enjoy a hot meal wherever you go.
www.surlatable.com
Growing Strong
Starting at $124.95
Click And Grow Smart Garden 3
Grow your own herbs, vegetables and fruit right in your home with this indoor garden system. The system does all the hard work for you by automatically watering your plants and providing the light and nutrients the plants need.
www.shop.bigtenstore.com
Say Cheese
Starting at $59.99
Ohio State Buckeyes Charcuterie Serving Tray
Serve up some team spirit with this OSU serving tray. Whether it’s for cheeses, meats or Buckeyes, your guests are sure to be served in style.
www.typhur.com
Brush Off
Starting at $99.99
Typhur Grill Brush Bot
Let the brush do the work for you with this motorized grill cleaner. Its bristle-free brush tackles stubborn grease and residue, making grill maintenance easier.
www.chefman.com
Keep it Hot
Starting at $129.99
Everything Warmer™
Keep your food warm, up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, with these expanding warming food trays. Food shouldn’t have to get cold while you wait or enjoy your meal.
www.sees.com
Sweet Tooth
$56
Christmas Traditions Box
Give the gift of sweets with this festive box of assorted treats, from milk, dark and white chocolates to truffles, brittles, nuts and See’s iconic soft centers.
Raise a Glass
www.uncommongoods.com
Whiskey Business
Starting at $20
Urban Map Glass
Gift the familiar streets of Columbus with this personalized engraved glass tumbler.
www.bartesian.com
Happy Hour
Starting at $399.99
Bartesian Premier Cocktail Maker
Upgrade your at-home bar with the Bartesian Cocktail Maker. Create your favorite cocktails with a touch of a button and enjoy bar-quality drinks from the comfort of your home with no hassle.
www.geappliances.com
Ice, Ice Baby
Starting at $279
Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Enjoy soft, chewable nugget ice at home with this countertop ice maker. A perfect addition to your favorite drink.
www.sharkninja.com
Refreshing
Starting at $249.99
Ninja HydraSense™ Countertop Water Filtration System
Enjoy refreshing water at the touch of a button with this countertop water filtration system. This convenient, faucet-free design makes it easy to enjoy filtered water anywhere in your home.
www.corkcicle.com
Wine Not?
Starting at $25
Corkcicle Air Wine Bottle Chiller
Keep your wine cool from the first pour to the last with this wine bottle chiller. A convenient way to keep your wine chilled, without the mess of ice.
www.barsys.com
Spot-On
Starting at $69.99
Barsy’s Coaster 2.0
Become a bartender yourself with the Barsy coaster. With interactive lighting, the coaster tells you when to start and stop pouring, helping you create the perfect cocktail every time.
Smells Like Home
www.combler.com
Burn Bright
Starting at $45.99
Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp
A safe and eco-friendly way to light up your home. Enjoy the scent of your favorite candles without the need for an open flame.
www.nordstrom.com
College Spirit
Starting at $48
College Football Stadium Sculpture Candle - Ohio State University
Transport yourself to the ’Shoe with this wooden replica of The Ohio State University’s stadium. More than a replica, it’s also a candle that brings the smells of tailgate season right to you.
www.sculpt.com
Get Crafty
Starting at $89
Sculpd Candle Making Kit
Create a candle that’s uniquely yours by shaping, pouring and painting your own scented clay candle.
Treat Yourself
www.higherdose.com
Relaxing Red
Starting at $599
Red Light Showerhead Filter
Upgrade your shower with this red-light showerhead. With the benefits of red-light therapy and a 10-stage water filtration system, this showerhead can help support your circulation and mood alongside your skin and scalp health.
www.chillpillshop.com
Take a Chill Pill
Starting at $115
The Chill Pill™
Designed with Pressure Point Therapy Technology, the Chill Pill™ helps activate your calming pressure points to promote a sense of relaxation and calmness.
sharkninja.com
Glow Up
Starting at $349.99
Shark CryoGlow™ LED Face Mask
Give your skin an at-home treatment with this LED mask, featuring high energy LEDs, infrared light and under-eye cooling. This chemical-free treatment can help with acne, fine lines and overall skin appearance.
Sweet Dreams
www.nodpod.com
Nodding Off
Starting at $38
Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask
This strap-free sleep mask helps calm your mind, soothes headaches and eases you into sleep, with weighting to help hit your pressure points.
www.coopsleepgoods.com
Custom Comfort
Starting at $89
Original Adjustable Pillow
Take control of your comfort with this fully adjustable pillow. Customize height and firmness to create the best pillow to stay comfortable all night long.
www.nitetronic.com
Sound Asleep
Starting at $699
Nitetronic Z6 Smart Anti-Snore Pillow
With snore-detecting technology, this smart pillow automatically adjusts your head to help reduce snoring to keep you and your partner sleeping soundly.
Woodhouse Spa
Get Moving
www.joola.com
Pickleball Pro
Starting at $229.95
Hyperion Pro IV 14mm Pickleball Paddle
Take your pickleball game to the next level with this high-performance paddle.
www.cubi.com
Pedal to the Metal
Starting at $229.99
Cubii GO Under Desk Elliptical Bike
Get moving while you work with this low-impact, under-the-desk elliptical. Compact and convenient, the bike makes it easy to get moving.
www.pilatesflo.com
Pilates Power
Starting at $300
Flo Portable Pilates Reformer
Bring the Pilates studio to you with this portable reformer, offering more than 100 workouts without ever leaving home.
www.rapsodo.com
Tee Time
Starting at $199.99
Rapsodo MLM1 Mobile Launch Monitor
Practice your golf game anywhere with this mobile golf simulator. Get instant feedback and track your shot performances with the help of 3D shot visualization.
Travel Smarter, Not Harder
www.beistravel.com
Pack It Up
Starting at $118
The Weekender
Get away in style with this versatile bag. With multiple compartments to keep you organized and plenty of room for all of your essentials, it’s a perfect bag for a weekend trip.
www.williams-sonoma.com
Wrinkles Be Gone
Starting at $180
Steamery Cirrus 3 Steamer
Perfect for travel, this hybrid tool combines an iron and steamer. It can make your clothes wrinkle-free in the matter of seconds.
www.apple.com
Tune In
Starting at $69.95
Airfly Pro 2
Connect to in-flight entertainment systems, gym machines or any other equipment with wired headphone outlets with your Bluetooth headphones. This transmitter makes it easy to connect your wireless headphones to any machine with a headphone jack.
Shop Locally
HOMAGE
Hat Trick
Starting at $36
The Ohio State “Original” Circle Snapback
Show team spirit in style with this Buckeyes hat, featuring an embroidered logo and the iconic
Kelly green under-visor.
COSI
Science Says
Starting at $57.25
COSI Membership
Give the gift of learning and fun with a COSI membership, which keeps on giving through the year.
www.littleskystone.com
Flower Power
Starting at $94
Birth Flower Necklace
Celebrate someone’s special birthday with a personalized necklace featuring their birth flower,
birthstone and initial.
www.happykeeps.com
Cat’s Out of the Box
Starting at $25
Orange Cat Trinket Box
Store your favorite jewelry and small trinkets in this adorable trinket box, topped with an orange
cat. A purr-fect way to keep your little items safe.
www.yeloaple.com
Coffee Please
Starting at $13
Arabica Coffee Plant
Give the gift of a low-maintenance plant that only needs to be watered every seven to 10 days.
Tech This Out
www.store.insta360.com
All Around
Starting at $699.99
Insta360 X6
Capture every moment from every angle with this 360-degree camera. Whether you’re exploring or experiencing everyday life, never miss a detail.
www.shokz.com
Hear and Now
Starting at $129.95
Shokz OpenRun Air 2
Stay aware of your surroundings while you work out with these lightweight headphones that use bone conduction technology. Sweat- and water-resistant, the headphones are designed to keep you comfortable and jamming to music while on the move.
reMarkable
Paper and Pen
Starting at $399
reMarkable Paper Pure
With the capability to write and look like pen and paper and connect to the digital world, this device is great for the notetaker and writer in your life.
www.myskylight.com
Date and Time
Starting at $249.99
The Skylight Calendar
Keep everyone in your home on the same page with this interactive digital calendar. Life can be busy, but the Skylight Calendar makes it easy to organize schedules, appointments and even meals all in one place.
www.particula-tech.com
Think Outside the Cube
Starting at $49.95
Rubik’s Connected
Learn to solve the Rubik’s cube with this fun and interactive twist on the classic puzzle. Practice and improve your skills or challenge other players online.
Nice and Cozy
www.heatholders.com
Toasty Toes
Starting at $19.99
Heat Holders Worxx® Men’s Socks
Keep your feet warm even on cold days with the Heat Holders® socks. Made with cashmere-like acrylic yarn, these high-performance socks help insulate your feet against the freezing weather.
www.bombas.com
Cloud Nine
Starting at $90
Women’s Plush Sunday Slippers
Walk on a cloud with these soft sherpa slippers, designed to keep your feet warm and comfortable. Perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon at home.
Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.