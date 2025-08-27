Chilean muralist visits Dublin for exhibition and residency

Dublin Arts Council Dublin Arts Council Dublin Arts Council Dublin Arts Council

Expand Dublin Arts Council "The beauty of working spontaneously is that something beautiful and unexpected comes through." -Alejandro "Mono" Gonzalez

Public art brings the gallery right to your backyard and is one of the staples of the central Ohio art scene. Keep an eye out for new pieces in Dublin as the city welcomes visiting artist Alejandro “Mono” González.

González, a Chilean muralist and printmaker, displays his art at the Dublin Arts Council Gallery Sept. 13-Oct. 30. An internationally renowned talent, González painted his first mural at 17, inspired by ideas of social justice and hope.

González’s exhibition takes place during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Now, more than ever, diversity of voices is very important. I think that the community always benefits from constantly bringing new ideas and new folks,” says Dublin Arts Council Engagement Manager Paige Dempsey. “He really ties artistic expression to civic expression, which I think is really important now, too.”

The exhibition features a range of González’s work, from photographs of his murals around the world to some of his original cloth prints. Additionally, one of the gallery rooms will house an art-making space where guests can help contribute to the gallery.

González will also complete a residency focused on community engagement and public art in Dublin. He will speak with high school students from Dublin City Schools on his experience as a muralist and collaborate with them on a small mural, which will be gifted to the schools once completed.

Expand Dublin Arts Council

“Working with an internationally renowned, very high-caliber artist is a unique opportunity for the students,” Dempsey says. “He’s featured in textbooks about how art intersects with social action, so we’re really pleased to bring him.”

Local artist Adam Hernandez will create a public mural cube under the mentorship of González. The cube is an easily transportable form of mural art that can be displayed in different areas around the community. The mural will be completed in a public space so passersby can observe how the art takes shape.

A panel discussion will be held at the Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library featuring González, Hernandez and other prominent academics and artists in Columbus.

Three master-class printmaking workshops will take place at the Dublin Arts Council and library. The workshops are open to anyone who wants to try their hand at making their own art. Visit www.dublinarts.org to stay up to date on information about the exhibition and residency.

Dublin Arts Council Dublin Arts Council Dublin Arts Council Dublin Arts Council

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com