Central Ohio Picks & Previews | November December 2024

BalletMet presents Dracula

Through Nov. 5

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Get sucked into the timeless tales of the most notorious monster of all time in BalletMet’s rendition of Dracula. There’s no better way to celebrate all things fall and spooky than with this mesmerizing ballet production of a legendary monster. www.balletmet.org

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio presents Wife of a Salesman

Through Nov. 17

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Wife of a Salesman presents the relatable themes of marriage and womanhood with a riff on the classic Arthur Miller play Death of a Salesman. Experience the playwright’s witty dialog and eccentric performance this fall. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Pictures at an Exhibition

Nov. 1-2, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Columbus Symphony portrays the musical expertise of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” and Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 2” featuring pianist Maxim Lando. www.columbussymphony.com

The Schottenstein Center presents Steve Martin & Martin Short

Nov. 1, 8 p.m.

Mershon Auditorium, 1871 N. High St.

Considered two of the funniest comedy masters, Steve Martin and Martin Short are touring together to share an evening filled with of some of their best skits. Laugh the night away and enjoy their fast-paced, rapid-fire humor and wit. www.schottensteincenter.com

Jazz Arts Group Columbus presents One Night Only New Orleans Nights

Nov. 1, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

Enjoy an evening of hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and dinner accompanied by the musical talents of the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra musicians. Following dinner, guests will enjoy a performance by Wycliffe Gordon and Byron Stripling that features the sounds of New Orleans. www.jazzartsgroup.org

CAPA presents Craig Ferguson: Pants on Fire

Nov. 1, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Craig Ferguson has many accolades to his name, including a Peabody, an Emmy and a Grammy nomination. This writer, actor, director, producer and comedian takes the stage for a night of laughter and witty humor. www.capa.com

The Schottenstein Center presents Cyndi Lauper

Nov. 3, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper takes the stage as the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from one album. This Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee will bring some of her most memorable songs, such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time” and “All Through the Night.” www.schottensteincenter.com

CAPA presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This animated, Oscar-winning Spider-Man film is presented at the Palace Theatre on an HD screen while musicians perform the soundtrack live. www.capa.com

North Market presents Taste of the Market

Nov. 8, 7-10 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.

As one of the main fundraising events for the North Market, Taste of the Market celebrates its third year of showcasing fresh food and the hard work of local merchants. www.northmarket.org

CAPA presents Candlelight Concert: A Night at the Cinema

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Featuring songs from popular movies such as Barbie, The Greatest Showman, Wonka and Footloose, this concert covers an array of musical expertise, all illuminated by candlelight. www.blue-violin.com

CAPA presents The Piano Guys

Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Self-established and world-renowned, The Piano Guys take the stage for a performance featuring their most recognized cover songs since their 2011 debut. www.capa.com

The Schottenstein Center presents Chicago

Nov. 14, 8 p.m.

Mershon Auditorium, 1871 N. High St.

Grammy Award-winning musical group Chicago holds a total of 49 gold and platinum awards. Chicago has never missed a year touring, and it returns to Columbus to perform such hits as “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “Look Away.” www.schottensteincenter.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Night Service with Jon Lampley

Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Spend an evening with guest artist Jon Lampley and experience his genre-bending and awe-inspiring music for the soul. Lampley is a member of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show Band, as well as a member of the Huntertones in Columbus. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Short North stage presents Jersey Boys

Nov. 21-Dec. 29

Garden Theatre, 1187 N. High St.

Jersey Boys takes a glimpse into the lives of the Four Seasons, their rise to musical stardom and the challenges they faced along the way. www.shortnorthstage.org

CAPA presents An Evening with Jon Stewart

Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

With 56 Emmy nominations and a reputation as one of the leading comedic voices in the nation, Jon Stewart tours across the country with his signature brand of comedy. www.capa.com

CAPA presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber directs and choreographs this dance remix of a timeless classic. www.capa.com

Short North Stage presents A Christmas Carol

Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Celebrate the spirit of the holidays with a classic Christmas tale told through a talented cast and production crew. www.capa.com

CAPA presents A Magical Cirque Christmas

Nov. 30, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Experience the holiday cheer with a performance by some of the world’s most talented entertainers. This dazzling variety show features acrobatics and talent with gravity-defying acts you’ll have to see to believe. www.capa.com

Broadway Columbus presents Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Dec. 3-8

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Dive into the world of Dr. Seuss and discover the true meaning of Christmas with this holiday classic featuring songs from the original movie. www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops

Dec. 6-8

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Columbus Symphony ignites the holiday season with festive music and holiday classics, featuring the voices of the Columbus Symphony Chorus, Columbus Children’s Choir and special guests. www.columbussymphony.com

Holiday Hops on High

Dec. 7, Noon-8 p.m.

Short North Arts District, Russel Street to East Second Avenue

Celebrate the season at Holiday Hop under the iconic Short North arches, featuring the neighborhood’s beloved businesses, more than 100 vendors, visits with Santa, live music, a festive community sing-along and more. www.shortnorth.org

Columbus Metropolitan Library presents Dr. Matthew Desmond

Dec. 8, 2 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 S. Grant Ave.

Professor of sociology at Princeton University and Pulitzer Prize winner Matthew Desmond comes to Columbus to speak about his book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City. Spend an afternoon learning more about his career and novel. www.columbuslibrary.org

The Schottenstein Center presents Cirque du Soleil Songblazers

Dec. 11-15

Mershon Auditorium, 1871 N. High St.

Universal Music Group Nashville and the iconic Cirque du Soleil come together to present a collaboration of country themes and aerial stunts. Country lovers and acrobatic enthusiasts won’t want to miss this experience. www.schottensteincenter.com

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 12-28

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Follow Clara through the Land of Snow and court of the Sugar Plum Fairy during this BalletMet classic. This full-length ballet offers mesmerizing displays of dance, costuming and music to help capture the holiday season. www.balletmet.org

ProMusica presents Leslie Odom Jr. – The Christmas Tour

Dec. 19-20, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Tony and Grammy-award winning performer Leslie Odom Jr. received accolades for his role in the original cast recording of Hamilton. This three-time Emmy Award nominee is collaborating with the ProMusica Chamber for an unforgettable evening featuring holiday hits and Broadway specials. www.promusicacolumbus.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 21-22

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Spend a cozy night in and experience the orchestra’s finest holiday songs. Featuring vocalist Joan Ellison, the New Albany Symphony Orchestra highlights all the Christmas classics. www.newalbanysymphony.com

Nationwide Arena presents Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 26, 3 & 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

“The Lost Christmas Eve” returns to stage for the first time since 2013 and includes all-new spectacles, fantastic displays and some of the group’s greatest hits. www.nationwidearena.com

The Schottenstein Center presents Harlem Globetrotters

Dec. 27, 2 & 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Get ready for the return of the Harlem Globetrotters and their record-breaking trick shots as they wow the crowd with unbelievable dunks. www.schottensteincenter.com

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.