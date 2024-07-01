Central Ohio Picks & Previews | July 2024

PNC Broadway Columbus presents Disney’s The Lion King

June 12-July 7

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Tony Award winning and iconic Broadway musical The Lion King takes the stage for an extravagant performance of music and choreography. Watch the Serengeti come to life with breathtaking artistry and a performance of extraordinary theatrics. columbus.broadway.com

Red, White & BOOM!

July 3, 10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Celebrate America’s birthday in central Columbus with the largest fireworks show in the state. Started in 1981, the event is packed with vendors, events and concerts, and ends the night with an unforgettable fireworks display. www.redwhiteandboom.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Red, White & Blues

July 5, 8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Ring in this summer holiday with the swinging tunes of lyrical jazz featuring the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Director Byron Stripling. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Grove City Summer Sizzle Concert Series

Select Fridays

July 5-Sept. 20

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., Grove City

A variety of bands offer a myriad of musical genres at these open-air concerts. www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Windborne The Music of Led Zeppelin

July 6, 8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

An ode to one of classic rock’s most legendary groups comes to the stage through orchestral and lyrical arrangements. The evening will be packed with some of Led Zeppelin’s most iconic hits, including “Kashmir,” “Black Dog” and “Stairway to Heaven.” www.columbussymphony.com

Short North Stage presents Legally Blonde

July 11-Aug. 11

Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

The Tony Award nominee Broadway musical Legally Blonde takes the stage to present an energetic performance. Watch as Elle Woods makes her way toward becoming a lawyer and takes on her first case with an unexpected twist. www.shortnorthstage.org

COSI presents COSI After Dark: Summer Camp

July 11, 7 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Unwind from the stress of everyday life and enjoy an evening at COSI that will have you reliving your favorite summer activities. After Dark is exclusively for adults and showcases engaging experiences, cocktails and food to share with friends. www.cosi.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Carnival!

July 12, 7 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Bring the family Downtown for an evening of concerts and a free screening of Pixar’s Ratatouille. www.columbussymphony.com

Columbus Food Truck Festival

July 12-13, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Take a stroll along the Scioto Mile and indulge in some of the most delicious food truck bites from across the state and country. The food trucks will be accompanied by live music and entertainment. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Columbus Book Festival

July 13-14, 10 a.m.

Topiary Park, 96 S. Grant Ave.

The Columbus Book Festival, coordinated by the Columbus Metropolitan Library will have entertainment, author signings, book discussions and plenty of opportunities to browse and purchase books. www.columbusbookfestival.org

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Music & Arts Festival

July 13-14

Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, this annual attraction promises a weekend packed full of arts and crafts exhibits, food trucks, and musical entertainment. www.westervillechamber.com

Heart of Grove City Tacos & Tequila Festival

July 13, 1-10 p.m.

Town Center Park, 3359 Park St., Grove City

Get your fill of Latin food from area food trucks and vendors paired with a variety of tequila samplings. Tequila not your thing? Grove City Brewery has you covered with some hand-crafted brews. www.heartofgrovecity.org

New Albany Community Foundation presents AMP UP the ARTS Benefit featuring Jason Mraz

July 14, 7 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz is a featured performer at this New Albany Community Foundation event, which includes a picnic dinner prepared by Cameron Mitchell event services. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Chris Stapleton with Marcus King & Nikki Lane

July 19, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton takes the stage for a night of top hits and fan favorite music. www.schottensteincenter.com

Jazz & Rib Fest

July 19-21

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Spend a summer weekend listening to the groovy sounds of live jazz while enjoying some of the finest bites of barbecue. www.hotribscooljazz.org

Lancaster Festival

July 18-27

Throughout Lancaster

Celebrating 40 years in 2024, the Lancaster Festival has a history of bringing art and music to thousands of visitors. With everything from family-friendly events to award-winning acts such as country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice, there is a lot to enjoy. www.lancasterfestival.org

Jazz Arts Group Columbus presents PBJ & Jazz Latin Grooves with Will Strickler

July 20, noon

Topiary Park, 480 E. Town St.

Relax for an afternoon of storytelling presented by the Columbus Metropolitan Library, accompanied by an hour of free live music. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Dancing with Columbus Black Stars

July 20, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Enjoy an evening of elite dance performances and breathtaking displays of choreographed movement. Support artists for across Columbus and experience the visual talent accompanied by a reception and cocktail hour. www.columbusblackstars.org

Lincoln Theatre Association presents Wine Down Wednesday: Kevin Turner

July 24, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Sit back and relax for a night of live music from performer, writer and producer Kevin Turner as he showcases his artistry. Expect sultry sounds of jazz accompanied with a variety of specialty wines and hors d’oeuvres. www.lincolntheatrecolumbus.com

Ohio State Fair

July 24-Aug. 4

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

From entertainment to exhilarating rides and delicious food, the annual Ohio State Fair has been entertaining the Buckeye State for more than 170 years. Experience a weekend of pure excitement accompanied by plenty of activities to make memories that will last a lifetime. www.ohiostatefair.com

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles

July 26, 6 p.m.

KEMBA Live, 405 Neil Ave.

Celebrate the iconic era of The Beatles with an unforgettable, electrifying performance. From vibrant costumes and exceptional visuals, expect an evening of musical hits and classics. www.promowestlive.com