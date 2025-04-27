Central Ohio Picks & Previews | May/June 2025

Expand Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live presents Rock This Way

Through June 1

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Experience the raw energy and unforgettable hits of Aerosmith and Van Halen in this high-octane music tribute show. www.shadowboxlive.org

Shadowbox Live presents Kiss and Tell

Through Aug. 30

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

This sketch comedy and music experience is a hilarious peek into the funny, awkward and steamy side of relationships, proving that some stories are too good not to share. www.shadowboxlive.org

BalletMet and Columbus Symphony Orchestra present Sleeping Beauty

May 2-4

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Watch as BalletMet and the Columbus Symphony retell the timeless tale of Princess Aurora’s awakening from her 100-year slumber. www.balletmet.org

Hops on High

May 3, noon-8 p.m.

Short North Arts District

Join this open-street event to celebrate local artists, enjoy live performances and check out local vendors. www.shortnorth.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents Ariel Quartet

May 3, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This special program, titled “Ancestral Voices,” includes Matan Porat’s Four Ladino Songs, Franz Schubert’s String Quartet No. 14 “Death and the Maiden” and a world premiere by local composer Dr. Ching-chu Hu. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Short North Stage presents The Drowsy Chaperone

May 8-June 1

Garden Theatre Main Stage, 1187 N. High St.

Winner of five Tony Awards, this masterful musical features one show-stopping song and dance number after another. www.shortnorthstage.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Frank Sinatra and Beyond!

May 9-10, 8 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.

Join the symphony and Tony DeSare as he takes on the legend of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” himself in a critically acclaimed tribute to the late Frank Sinatra. www.columbussymphony.com

ProMusica presents Aaron Diehl & Rhapsody

May 10-11, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Columbus native and acclaimed jazz pianist Aaron Diehl makes his debut at ProMusica with “Rhapsody,” a new work by composer Michael Schachter commemorating the centennial of Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue.” www.promusicacolumbus.org

Broadway Columbus presents Stomp

May 16-18

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments to tell an explosive and unique story. www.columbus.broadway.com

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Emma

May 22-June 15

Schiller Park Amphitheater Stage, 1000 City Park Ave.

A fresh, wildly funny and feminist take on Jane Austen’s beloved heroine, this show offers a romantic comedy for all. www.theactorstheatre.org

the Memorial Tournament

May 26-June 1

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

This beloved annual golf tournament returns with special honoree Barbara Nicklaus, otherwise known as the First Lady of Golf. www.thememorialtournament.com

Broadway Columbus presents Kimberly Akimbo

June 3-8

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

A winner of five Tony Awards, this quirky and satirical musical is a powerful story of one girl’s life journey and a reminder of the preciousness of time. www.columbus.broadway.com

Shadowbox Live presents Millennium: A 2000s Musical

June 5-Aug. 29

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

With laughter, poignant drama and an electrifying original soundtrack featuring the biggest hits of the 2000s, Millennium is a dynamic theatrical experience that captures the courage, resilience and spirit of a generation. www.shadowboxlive.org

Columbus Arts Festival

June 6-8

Downtown Columbus Riverfront, Scioto Mile

One of the most highly acclaimed arts festivals in the nation, the Columbus Arts Festival this year features more than 250 artists, four stage performances and dozens of food vendors. www.columbusartsfestival.org

BalletMet presents Black Voices

June 6-14

Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.

Experience a vibrant selection of three ballets: Ulysses Dove’s Red Angels, a world premiere from Jennifer Archibald and The Groove from Dwight Rhoden. www.balletmet.org

Opera Project Columbus presents HMS Pinafore and Naughty Marietta

June 6-15

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Join Opera Project Columbus for two classic operettas: one a story of forbidden love at sea in the 19th century, and the other about a runaway French princess bride who escapes to New Orleans. www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival®

June 13-15

Gahanna Creekside District, 117 Mill St.

This three-day cultural celebration brings in world famous musicians as well as regional artisans, delicious food and more. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival & Resource Fair

June 13-14

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

Visit the more than 200 nonprofit and corporate vendors and various community resource stands while enjoying live performances. The Stonewall Columbus Pride March steps off at 10:30 a.m. on June 14. www.stonewallcolumbus.org

Worthington Arts Festival

June 14-15

Village Green Park, State Rt. 161 and High Street

Join the McConnell Arts Center for one of central Ohio’s premier community arts shows and one of the nation’s top 200 art festivals. www.worthingtonartsfestical.com

Juneteenth Celebrations:

Actor’s Theatre of Columbus presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

June 19-July 13

Schiller Park Amphitheater Stage, 1000 City Park Ave.

Shakespeare’s classic story of romance and misadventure makes for the perfect way to spend a summer evening. www.theactorstheatre.org

Buckeye Country Superfest

June 21, 3 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

This event brings superstars such as Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Treaty Oak Revival alongside up-and-coming artists Dasha and Connor Smith. www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com

Columbus Summer Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

June 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Makoy Event Center, 5462 Center St.

Visitors can enjoy local handmade goods by artisans and crafters, highlighting their eclectic talents. www.avantgardeshows.com

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents 35-n-Thrivin’

June 28-29

Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.

Join Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus as it closes its 35th anniversary season with a thrilling, upbeat concert of music created by queer artists before they turned 35. www.cgmc.com