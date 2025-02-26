Can AI and other technologies make homes safer?

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more popular and potential uses for it proliferate, home security systems and other smart technologies are advancing with it, transforming homes into automated ecosystems of information.

AI as security

Expand Calgary Homes.ca

Predictive AI allows these technologies to learn and retain the observed data, history and patterns of homeowners, then use that information to inform them of suspicious or unusual activity.

Security systems utilizing AI and machine learning systems – algorithms for continuous improvement of a technology’s performance – equip a home with groundbreaking safety features and possibilities. These systems utilize video surveillance networks with AI-powered cameras, adapting to a homeowner’s unique schedule and habits.

Using this information and identifying the people, pets and surroundings of a household, AI surveillance secures a home with fewer false alarms and more accurate recognition of safety threats.

Voice commands and facial recognition make safety touchless and customized to a homeowner’s preferences. Residents can remotely turn lights on or off, lock specific doors or windows, and focus surveillance on specific areas of their property.

Newer fire alarm systems are also incorporating AI. By tracking a home’s data with multiple sensors, these algorithms prevent false alarms, create more accurate warnings and detect when maintenance is needed.

All-in-one fire and carbon monoxide detectors are also on the market, with comprehensive warning systems that distinguish between different air quality threats.

This technology can also automatically contact police and fire departments. With AI integrated into both smoke detection and security systems, surveillance footage and location information are more available to first responders, allowing for more efficient dispatches.

Smart energy

Homeowners seeking a safer home and environment may be intrigued by the emergence of smart energy technology as well.

One option for controlling energy use is a smart plug, which conserves energy from such small appliances as coffee makers and hair dryers when they’re plugged into it. Homeowners can connect smart plugs to their home’s Wi-Fi and control their home’s electricity use from their phone.

Also emerging: smart lights, which utilize the location of a homeowner’s smartphone and motion detection to adjust the home’s lighting and reduce waste. These can be paired with smart thermostats, which moderate the home’s heating and cooling based on homeowner preferences and patterns, to offer greater sustainability.

Expand Freepik

To guarantee smart lighting and check the credibility of thermostat product energy saving claims, check for an Energy Star certification label.

For another safe and eco-friendly solution, look at smart power strips, which combine surge protection and mediation of electricity to devices in a home. They can automatically cut off electric flow when they detect appliances aren’t being used.

Homes of the future

As smart homes with fully interconnected technology and AI systems are more widely adopted, smart energy systems can become completely integrated into homes. Integrated energy systems are not only cleaner, but potentially safer, as they utilize smarter surge protectors.

Additionally, using these waste-reducing alternatives can drop the costs of powering a home by nearly 10 percent.

Going forward, some experts predict further emergence of security features such as smart locks, more advanced energy and water systems, and overall wellness safety features such as new air purifying technologies or even mirrors that can detect illness.

Frances Denman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.