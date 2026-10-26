Buckeye State boosters see Ohio’s reputation rise in the world of film

Ohioans are generally aware of the state’s most memorable contributions to the film industry – big-name stars, iconic shooting locations, etc. – but unless they’ve been paying close attention of late, they may not have noticed a steady increase in interest from Hollywood and independent productions alike.

Expand Molly Kreuzman Molly Kreuzman

Molly Kreuzman, program director of Ohio Goes to the Movies, points to the Cincinnati and Cleveland film commissions, as well as natives such as Colin West and Jon Osbeck returning to Ohio to film, as signs of the state’s momentum.

Both the state of Ohio and the city of Columbus offer incentives to encourage filming here. For productions spending at least $300,000 in the state, Ohio has the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit, a refundable tax credit of up to 30 percent of production, cast, crew and other expenditures. In the state capital, since 2024, Film Columbus has offered the Columbus Motion Picture Incentive, with productions spending $150,000 or more eligible for up to 10 percent of the project’s local budget.

Filming in Columbus grew 22 percent from 2024 to 2025 thanks in large part to the tax credit, with economic impact over those two years totaling about $20 million, says John Daugherty, director of Film Columbus.

“With this local incentive … we’re starting to see some real growth over the last couple of years,” he says.

Cinematic Columbus

Projects this year have included two features shot simultaneously in March: Outside of Cleveland, a fantasy dramedy directed by Columbus native West, and indie horror movie NightFlirt. That’s in addition to a Nickelodeon children’s variety series, an A&E reality series and an independent anime series.

Expand Jennifer Schaaf Photography Jon Osbeck

Though Columbus’ skyline may not be as camera-ready as those of Cleveland and Cincinnati, its central location – and proximity to Hocking Hills and other scenic areas – makes it a great base of operations, says Daugherty.

Osbeck, a director who started out in short films before getting into feature films, has lived in Columbus for almost his entire life. He has long been impressed by the dedication of his fellow local filmmakers, he says.

“There’s a really great, robust community of filmmakers in Columbus, and I feel like people are starting to become more and more aware of it now,” he says.

Expand Jennifer Schaaf Photography "Down to the Felt" behind the scenes

Osbeck started out as an actor on stage and, later, in regional productions. He has a lot of memories from his acting career of recognizing Columbus grips, make-up artists and other crew on sets in other cities, and always wanted to be able to do more work here at home.

“Columbus just had not been known for being a film town,” Osbeck says. “Cleveland and Cincinnati kind of owned that in Ohio for a while, but I feel like that’s (changed) in the last two or three years.”

His most recently completed project is Down to the Felt, an independent thriller that focuses on a gambler who hires a hitman to kill him before going on an unexpected winning streak. He shot the movie in Columbus using local crews, as well as a lot of Ohio day player actors.

“That couldn’t have been done if the people weren’t here to make it happen,” he says.

Ohio on Screen

Expand Ohio Goes to the Movies The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine hosted a screening of locally-filmed "Union County," featuring a local rehab program and its participants.

It makes sense that filmmakers would turn their eyes to Ohio, Kreuzman says, because the history of American film is filled with connections to the Buckeye State. That includes a long list of film luminaries who were born here – Halle Berry, Martin Sheen, Clark Gable, the Warner brothers, etc. – as well as scenes shot in locations such as the Ohio State Reformatory (The Shawshank Redemption, Air Force One) and downtown Cleveland (2012’s The Avengers, 2025’s Superman).

“I honestly believe that, after California, Ohio has probably had more to do with the motion picture industry than any other state in the country,” Kreuzman says.

Kreuzman would know. As part of Ohio Goes to the Movies, the statewide celebration of movies with Ohio connections that was part of the state’s America 250 programming, she coordinated hundreds of screenings throughout the state, all of them free and open to the public.

Expand Ohio Goes to the Movies The Ritz Theatre in Tiffin

She lauds the innovative spirit of many Ohio filmmakers, giving as examples two Gahanna men who played pivotal roles in the creation of 2019 documentary Apollo 11: director Todd Douglas Miller and composer Matt Morton. Miller had to go through an extraordinary amount of 1969 archival footage and audio to piece together the film, which does not include any narration or interviews, while Morton wrote and recorded the score using only electronic instruments that existed in 1969, including a period-accurate synthesizer he rebuilt in his basement.

Daugherty and Kreuzman emphasize the importance of productions’ impact on the economy: not just the money they spend on sets and studios, but the local crew members they pay.

“Making movies in Ohio is not just about art; it’s also about commerce,” Kreuzman says. “It brings a lot of money into the state. It employs a lot of people at living wages.”

Halle Berry (X-Men, Monster’s Ball, Cloud Atlas): Born in Cleveland, grew up in Oakwood

Clancy Brown (Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivale): Urbana

Drew Carey (The Drew Carey Show, The Price is Right): Cleveland

Nancy Cartwright (voice of Bart Simpson): Dayton

George Clooney (Three Kings, Ocean’s Eleven, Up in the Air): Lived in Worthington and Mason for stretches as a child

Chris Columbus (director of Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone): Grew up in Champion, near Warren

Wes Craven (director of The Hills Have Eyes, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream): Cleveland

Jim Cummings (voice of Winnie the Pooh, Darkwing Duck, The Tasmanian Devil): Youngstown

Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation series): Columbus/Upper Arlington

Ruby Dee (A Raisin in the Sun, Do the Right Thing, The Stand): Born in Cleveland

Jamie Farr (Col. Klinger on M*A*S*H): Toledo

Clark Gable (It Happened One Night, Mutiny on the Bounty, Gone with the Wind): Cadiz, Palmyra Township

Lillian Gish (silent films, The Night of the Hunter): Springfield, Massillon

Maggie Grace (Taken, Knight and Day, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn): Worthington

Kathryn Hahn (Step Brothers, Bad Moms, Agatha All Along): Grew up in Cleveland Heights

Philip Baker Hall (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Bruce Almighty): Toledo

Margaret Hamilton (The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz): Cleveland

Woody Harrelson (White Men Can’t Jump, Zombieland, The Hunger Games): Attended high school in Lebanon

Anne Heche (Volcano, Six Days, Seven Nights, The Other Guys): Aurora

Hal Holbrook (All the President’s Men, Wall Street, The Firm): Cleveland, Lakewood

Katie Holmes (Dawson’s Creek, Batman Begins, Thank You for Smoking): Toledo

Bob Hope (Road to movies with Bing Crosby): Grew up in Cleveland

Terrence Howard (Hustle & Flow, Iron Man, Empire): Grew up in Cleveland

Allison Janney (Juno, The Help, Mom): Grew up in Cincinnati and Dayton

Carol Kane (Annie Hall, The Princess Bride, Scrooged): Born in Cleveland

Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs, Monk, Shutter Island): Born in Bellaire

Rob Lowe (St. Elmo’s Fire, The West Wing, Parks and Recreation): Grew up in Dayton

Dean Martin (Rat Pack movies, Airport, The Cannonball Run): Steubenville

Burgess Meredith (Of Mice and Men, Batman, Rocky): Cleveland

Paul Newman (Cool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Towering Inferno): Cleveland Heights

Ed O’Neill (Married… with Children, Dutch, Modern Family): Youngstown

Sarah Jessica Parker (Hocus Pocus, Ed Wood, Sex and the City): Nelsonville, Cincinnati

Luke Perry (Beverly Hills, 90210, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Riverdale): Mansfield, Fredericktown

Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother): Bexley

Roy Rogers (countless cowboy movies): Cincinnati, Portsmouth

The Russo Brothers (directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame): Cleveland

Martin Sheen (Apocalypse Now, The West Wing, The Departed): Dayton

Steven Spielberg (director of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List): Born in Cincinnati

The Warner Brothers (founders of Warner Bros. Pictures): Grew up in Youngstown

Fred Willard (Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy): Shaker Heights

Debra Winger (Urban Cowboy, An Officer and a Gentleman, Terms of Endearment): Cleveland Heights

Air Force One, 1997: Scenes filmed at Cuyahoga County Courthouse, Ohio State Reformatory and Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base

The Avengers, 2012: Scenes filmed in downtown Cleveland, including Public Square

The Best Years of Our Lives, 1946: Scenes filmed at Xavier University

Bones and All, 2022: Shot primarily in Chillicothe and Cincinnati

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014: Scenes shot throughout Cleveland, including the Cleveland Public Library and Tower City Center

A Christmas Story, 1983: Scenes filmed at Higbee’s Department Store, Public Square and a house – now open to the public for tours – in Tremont

The Deer Hunter, 1978: Scenes filmed in Cleveland, Steubenville and Struthers

Double Dragon, 1994: Boat chase scene filmed on the Cuyahoga River

Eenie Meanie, 2025: Shot primarily in Cleveland and Toledo

House Arrest, 1996: Scenes filmed in Chagrin Falls

I Am Wrath, 2016: Filmed primarily in Columbus, including the Ohio Statehouse

The Ides of March, 2011: Filmed primarily in Cincinnati and Oxford

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, 2013: Filmed primarily in Columbus and Cleveland

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021: Filmed in Cleveland and at Ohio State Reformatory

Little Man Tate, 1991: Filmed primarily in Over-the-Rhine and downtown Cincinnati

Milk Money, 1994: Scenes filmed in Lebanon

Mischief, 1983: Scenes filmed in Baltimore, Canal Winchester, Columbus and Nelsonville

My Friend Dahmer, 2017: Filmed in Bath and Middleburg Heights, including scenes shot at Jeffrey Dahmer’s actual childhood home

The Old Man & the Gun, 2018: Scenes filmed in Dayton, Cincinnati and Bethel

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994: Filmed primarily at the Ohio State Reformatory and in the surrounding area

The Soloist, 2009: Scenes filmed in Cleveland

Spider-Man 3, 2007: Armored car fight scene filmed in Cleveland

The Strangers: Prey at Night, 2018: Scenes filmed in Cincinnati

Superman, 2025: Scenes filmed in downtown Cleveland and at the Cincinnati Museum Center

Tango & Cash, 1989: Scenes filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory

Teachers, 1984: Filmed at Central High School, now home to COSI

Traffic, 2000: Scenes filmed in Columbus and Cincinnati

Unstoppable, 2010: Scenes filmed in Bellaire, Martins Ferry, Mingo Junction, Brewster and Steubenville

Union County, 2026: Filmed primarily in Bellefontaine

Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael, 1990: Filmed primarily in Clyde and Sandusky

White Noise, 2022: Scenes filmed in downtown Cleveland and the University of Akron, as well as other Ohio colleges

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.