Best of the 'Bus 2026 RESULTS

Look Who It Is!
Best Face of Columbus
The head football coach at The Ohio State University takes home the win for a second year in a row, followed by some new runners-up. Drag performer Nina West competed on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and professional hockey player Zach Werenski brought home a gold medal as a member of the men’s hockey team in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- Ryan Day (OSU football coach)
- Nina West (drag queen)
- Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets player and Olympic gold medalist)
Best Local Content Creator
Columbus native Megan Rivers shares her life and highlights restaurants, activities and happenings all around the greater Columbus area.
- Megan Rivers (@eatplaycbus)
- Nicholas Dekker (@breakfastwithnick)
- Jordan Posner (@midwest_foodfest)
OSU Athletics
Best Hometown Mascot
Brutus has taken home another win and, for the second year in a row, he is closely followed by two buzzy competitors.
- Brutus Buckeye from OSU
- Stinger from the Blue Jackets
- Bee-thoven from CSO
Celebrating Country
Columbus clearly loves its country music, as North to Nashville and Buckeye Country Superfest took home the gold for Best Local Musician and Best Concert (Since March 2025), respectively. With a busy summer schedule full of festivals and fairs, you can catch North to Nashville for a local show at the Harry Buffalo in Westerville on Aug. 1.
Kristen Nester Photography
Best Local Musician
- North to Nashville
- Joey & Jessica
- LDNL (Lt. Dan’s New Legs)
Best Concert (Since March 2025)
- Buckeye Country Superfest
- Paul McCartney at Nationwide Arena
- Mumford & Sons at Nationwide Arena
Taste of Columbus
-
German traditions steal the show
Best Bakery
Following its move to Gahanna, Resch’s Bakery continues to create the donuts and cakes that it’s been known for since German immigrant Wilhelm Resch and his uncle, Frank, opened the business in 1912.
- Resch’s Bakery
- Schneider’s Bakery
- Buckeye Donuts
Schmidt's
Best Made-in-the-‘Bus
Columbus’ sweet tooth made itself known with this category, from the indulgent Schmidt’s cream puffs and rich buckeyes at Anthony-Thomas to the light and airy pastries of Pistacia Vera.
- Cream Puff from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus
- Buckeyes from Anthony-Thomas Chocolates
- Pastries from Pistacia Vera
Best Food Truck
Schmidt’s is back again with another win. Keep up with the company’s seven trucks through Schmidt’s website or by downloading its app, and get your fix of bratwurst and sauerkraut.
- Schmidt’s Sausage Truck
- Dos Hermanos
- Cousins Maine Lobster
-
Best New Restaurant (Since March 2025)
Check out this issue's Cuisine article to learn more about these new places and how much Columbus loves its Italian food.
- Bar Italia
- Metsi’s Wood-Fired Italian
- Mastro’s Steakhouse
Best Barbecue
A fan favorite, stop by one of City Barbeque’s 11 central Ohio locations to grab some smoked meats, delicious sides or sweet treats for your next gathering.
- City Barbeque
- Ray Ray’s Hog Pit
- SmokeOut BBQ
Best Wings
- Roosters Wings
- JT’s Pizza & Pub
- Shakers Public House
Hyde Park Restaurants
Best Steaks
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
- The Top Steak House
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Best Ice Cream
The French pot ice creamery that took home first offers unique flavors ranging from a Kentucky Derby-inspired Backstretch Bourbon Cherry to a Skyline Chili collab called Skyline Spice, made with real oyster crackers.
- Graeter’s Ice Cream
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Johnson’s Real Ice Cream
Best Tacos
- Condado Tacos
- Los Guachos Taqueria
- Local Cantina
Katzinger's Delicatessen
Best Sandwiches
For more than 40 years, Katzinger’s Delicatessen has offered delicious deli sandwiches and Jewish specialties that keep customers coming back.
- Katzinger’s Delicatessen
- Wario’s Beef and Pork
- Uptown Deli and Brew
Best Burgers
- The Thurman Cafe
- Preston’s: A Burger Joint
- TIE: Johnnie’s Tavern and The Dublin Village Tavern
Best Appetizers
From getting its start at Polaris in 2019 to opening its second out-of-state location this year, Kitchen Social has exponentially grown to share its chef-driven menu with the masses.
- Kitchen Social
- Marcella’s
- 101 Craft Kitchen
-
Looking for a way to get a taste, or a sip, from several places at once? Check out these great trails to try out some of the best offerings around the city all in one day.
Best Food Trail
- Taco Truck Tour (Columbus Food Adventures)
- Ohio Ice Cream Trail
- Columbus-Style Pizza Trail
Tom Welsh Photography
Best Drink Trail
- Uptown Untapped (Westerville)
- Columbus Coffee Trail
- Columbus Ale Trail
Drinks Around Town
Best Coffee
Taking home gold for a second year in row, Fox in the Snow Cafe has opened two new locations since last year’s Best of the ‘Bus poll, including one in Westerville this past fall and another in Clintonville earlier this year.
- Fox in the Snow Cafe
- Stauf’s Coffee Roasters
- Java Central Café and Roaster
Best Local Wine
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
- Good Vibes Winery
- Wyandotte Winery
-
Taking home two wins, High Bank Distillery Co. has made a name for itself both regionally and internationally, earning several awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition over the past five years.
High Banks Distillery
Best Local Bourbon
- High Bank Distillery Co.
- Watershed Distillery
- Middle West Spirits
Best Cocktails
- High Bank Distillery Co.
- Kitchen Social
- Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink
-
Best Local Beer
Land-Grant isn’t just locally grown; it supports its community through partnerships with local organizations ranging from the Columbus Museum of Art and Columbus Metropolitan Library to Pelotonia and Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks.
- Land-Grant Brewing Company
- Columbus Brewing Company
- Uptown Deli and Brew
Best Retail Drink Selection
- Carfagna’s Market & Ristorante
- Weiland’s Market
- Market District Supermarket
Netflix Royalty
When season 10 of Love is Blind was filmed in Ohio, the cast enjoyed everything from dates and gatherings to bachelorette parties and emotional support garlic sauce at several of these Columbus-area businesses that took home the top spots in their categories.
Norman Ai
Best Local Slice
- Mikey’s Late Night Slice
- Tommy’s Pizza
- Harvest Pizzeria
Best Seafood
- Mitchell’s Ocean Club
- The Pearl
- Hank’s Seafood Restaurant
Best Food and Fun
- Pins Mechanical Co.
- Natalie’s Grandview
- Topgolf
Best Spot to Gamble
- Hollywood Casino Columbus
- Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs
- DraftKings Sports & Social
Supporting the Arts
If you’re looking for ways to enjoy art, Columbus has a plethora of organizations that provide spaces and performances for art lovers to get a taste of what the city has to offer.
Best Locally Owned Art Gallery
- McConnell Arts Center
- Columbus Glass Art Center
- Dublin Arts Council
Best New Exhibit
- The Science Behind Pixar at COSI
- Love Hug at Prototype: The Experimental Museum
- We Cover New York: The Photo League at Columbus Museum of Art
Best Act in Town
- Shadowbox Live
- Columbus Symphony
- Short North Stage
BalletMet
Best Arts Performance (Since March 2025)
- The Nutcracker by BalletMet
- Come From Away by Short North Stage
- Les Misérables by Broadway in Columbus
Get Out and About
Whether you are looking to get fresh produce, grab a drink with a friend or spend a day enjoying good food and music, Columbus has plenty of destinations to fit the bill.
Best Restaurant Patio
- Lindey’s Restaurant & Bar
- Land-Grant Brewing Company
- Barcelona Restaurant and Bar
Best Farmers’ Market
The Worthington Farmers Market has been a consistent winner with our readers and has placed in the top 10 for the Best Farmers’ Market category in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards three years in a row.
- Worthington Farmers Market
- Dublin Market at Bridge Park
- Clintonville Farmer’s Market
Columbus Commons
Best Summer Concert Series
- Picnic with the Pops by the Columbus Symphony
- Fourth Friday Summer Concert Series by Uptown Westerville Inc.
- Hinson Amphitheater Summer Concert Series
Best Downtown Festival
- Columbus Arts Festival
- Columbus Italian Festival
- Columbus Book Festival
- Columbus Greek Festival
Best Suburban Festival
- Dublin Irish Festival
- Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival®
- Worthington Arts Festival
- Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival
Best Suburban Fourth of July Celebration
- Upper Arlington
- Westerville
- Dublin
Best Wellness Event
- TIE: Pelotonia and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon
- Arnold Sports Festival
- New Albany Walking Classic®
Best Food Festival
Check out this article to read more about these quintessential Columbus food and drink festivities.
- Columbus Italian Festival
- Jazz & Rib Fest
- The Columbus Greek Festival
Schmidt's Oktoberfest
Best Drink Festival
- Columbus Oktoberfest
- Uptown Untapped (Westerville)
- Wine & Arts Festival (Grove City)
- Columbus Brew Festival
Best Charitable Gala
Our community loves to give back, so we couldn’t highlight just the top three. Check out some of the ways our readers around Columbus give back.
- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Discover the Dream
- Columbus Museum of Art’s Wonderball
- Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio’s Dancing with Our Stars
- Arts Council of Westerville’s WesterBall
- Girls on the Run Central Ohio’s Sneaker Soiree
- No Kids Fight Cancer Alone’s Gala
- Columbus State Community College’s Taste the Future
- McConnell Arts Center’s Arts Enchanted Evening
- Cancer Support Community Central Ohio’s Night of Chocolate
- New Albany Community Foundation’s Remarkable Evening
Shows at Home
If you are craving a night in or are cooped up at home, never fear, our Best Binge-Worthy Show and Best Blockbuster Movie lists are here! Whether you are looking for period pieces, action-packed pieces or a feel-good refresh, our lists have it covered.
Best Binge-Worthy Show
- Ted Lasso
- The Pitt
- Bridgerton
Best Blockbuster Movie
- Wicked: For Good
- Sinners
- KPop Demon Hunters
Local Business Love
From picking up a good book and some shiny jewelry to getting financial advice and the right piece of furniture, there is a lot to love about local businesses.
Best Jewelry Store
- Worthington Jewelers
- Diamond Cellar
- Meyers Jewelers
The Book Loft
Best Bookstore
- The Book Loft of German Village
- Birdie Books
- Storyline Bookshop
Best Cabinets
- The JAE Company
- Signature Cabinetry
- The Cabinet Shop
Best Local Bank
- Telhio Credit Union
- Buckeye State Bank
- TIE: Riverside Bank of Dublin and The Middlefield Banking Company
Best Furniture
- Ethan Allen
- Amish Originals Furniture Company
- Arhaus
Best Pools and Hot Tubs
- Scioto Valley
- Serenity Pools Ohio
- Omni Pools & Scapes
Goodbye Stress, Hello Refresh
Stressed out with the hustle and bustle of the daily grind? Stop for a refresh at these spa and wellness spots or visit these paradise locations close to home.
Best Spa Day Out
- Woodhouse Spa
- Panacea Luxury Spa
- Kenneth’s Hair Salons & Day Spas
Best Wellness Escape
- Woodhouse Spa
- Panacea Luxury Spa
- Donaldson Plastic Surgery
hockinghills.com
Best Weekend Getaway
- Hocking Hills
- Nemacolin Resort
- Kelleys Island
Help At Home
Seeking for advice on your next home purchase or build? This year’s list of winners brings together some of Columbus’ best experts in the home and building industry.
Best Showroom
Check out this issue's Luxury Living article for tips from experts on what to do before you get to a showroom, and what to look for once you’re there.
- America’s Floor Source
- The JAE Company
- The Cleary Company
Best Home Builder
- Romanelli & Hughes
- Bob Webb Homes
- 3 Pillar Homes
Matthew Garsky Photography
Best Remodeling Company
- The Cleary Company
- J.S. Brown & Co.
- Nth Degree
Best Lawn and Garden Services
- Hidden Creek Landscaping
- Scotts Lawn Care Solutions by Scotts Miracle-Gro
- Lawn Doctor of Columbus
Best Outdoor Space Remodeler
- Hidden Creek Landscaping
- Ciminello’s Landscape Design
- Omni Pools & Scapes
Best Realtors (Team or Individual)
- The Mathias Team (Cutler Real Estate)
- The Raines Group Real Estate Group
- Marci Press (Home Central Realty)
- The Nth Degree Team (Coldwell Banker Realty)
- Sam Cooper (Howard Hanna Real Estate Services)
Best Senior Living Community
- The Coventry Senior Living
- Friendship Village of Dublin
- The Wesley Communities
- First Community Village/National Church Residences
- The GRAND of Dublin
Newman Roofing, LLC
Best Roofing Company
For more than 30 years, Newman Roofing, LLC has repaired and replaced the roofs of countless Columbus neighbors. In this article, you’ll hear from experts at this family-run business as they share tips about skylights.
- Newman Roofing, LLC
- Feazel Roofing
- Koehler Roofing
Best HVAC Company
- TIE: Atlas Butler and Columbus Worthington Air
- Eco Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC Technicians
- Five Star Home Services
Best Moving Company
- Two Men and a Truck
- Leaders Moving & Storage Co.
- Black Tie Moving
Best Window Company
- Pella Windows & Doors
- Rosati Windows
- Andersen Windows & Doors
Best Plumbing Company
- Eco Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC Technicians
- Five Star Home Services
- West Jefferson Plumbing and Heating
Editors’ Picks
Best Female-run Business
Donna’s Delicious Dozen
Started in 2019 by Traci Lukemire as a way to escape her corporate job, Donna’s Delicious Dozen – named after Lukemire’s grandmother – has expanded to offer a wide variety of sweet treats, including several gluten-free varieties.
Best Live Music Destination
Natalie’s Grandview
Natalie’s Grandview brings together an array of music – from bluegrass to cover bands – and plenty of bar-favorite food options to enjoy alongside its house cocktails.
Best-Looking Drinks
Huli Huli Tiki Lounge
At Hawaiian-themed Huli Huli Tiki Lounge, which just opened a second location in downtown Columbus, the tropical cocktails are just as much an experience as they are a beverage. These colorful, garnish-filled drinks will transport you to paradise.
Metro Parks
Best Public Garden
Inniswood Metro Gardens
Open year-round with more than 120 acres to explore, Inniswood offers a quiet escape for all, whether you are a garden enthusiast or just enjoy a scenic walk.