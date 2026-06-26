Best of the 'Bus 2026 RESULTS

Look Who It Is!

Best Face of Columbus

The head football coach at The Ohio State University takes home the win for a second year in a row, followed by some new runners-up. Drag performer Nina West competed on season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and professional hockey player Zach Werenski brought home a gold medal as a member of the men’s hockey team in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Ryan Day (OSU football coach) Nina West (drag queen) Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets player and Olympic gold medalist)

Best Local Content Creator

Columbus native Megan Rivers shares her life and highlights restaurants, activities and happenings all around the greater Columbus area.

Megan Rivers (@eatplaycbus) Nicholas Dekker (@breakfastwithnick) Jordan Posner (@midwest_foodfest)

× Expand OSU Athletics

Best Hometown Mascot

Brutus has taken home another win and, for the second year in a row, he is closely followed by two buzzy competitors.

Brutus Buckeye from OSU Stinger from the Blue Jackets Bee-thoven from CSO

Celebrating Country

Columbus clearly loves its country music, as North to Nashville and Buckeye Country Superfest took home the gold for Best Local Musician and Best Concert (Since March 2025), respectively. With a busy summer schedule full of festivals and fairs, you can catch North to Nashville for a local show at the Harry Buffalo in Westerville on Aug. 1.

× Expand Kristen Nester Photography

Best Local Musician

North to Nashville Joey & Jessica LDNL (Lt. Dan’s New Legs)

Best Concert (Since March 2025)

Buckeye Country Superfest Paul McCartney at Nationwide Arena Mumford & Sons at Nationwide Arena

Taste of Columbus

-

German traditions steal the show

Best Bakery

Following its move to Gahanna, Resch’s Bakery continues to create the donuts and cakes that it’s been known for since German immigrant Wilhelm Resch and his uncle, Frank, opened the business in 1912.

Resch’s Bakery Schneider’s Bakery Buckeye Donuts

Best Made-in-the-‘Bus

Columbus’ sweet tooth made itself known with this category, from the indulgent Schmidt’s cream puffs and rich buckeyes at Anthony-Thomas to the light and airy pastries of Pistacia Vera.

Cream Puff from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus Buckeyes from Anthony-Thomas Chocolates Pastries from Pistacia Vera

Best Food Truck

Schmidt’s is back again with another win. Keep up with the company’s seven trucks through Schmidt’s website or by downloading its app, and get your fix of bratwurst and sauerkraut.

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck Dos Hermanos Cousins Maine Lobster

-

Best New Restaurant (Since March 2025)

Check out this issue's Cuisine article to learn more about these new places and how much Columbus loves its Italian food.

Bar Italia Metsi’s Wood-Fired Italian Mastro’s Steakhouse

Best Barbecue

A fan favorite, stop by one of City Barbeque’s 11 central Ohio locations to grab some smoked meats, delicious sides or sweet treats for your next gathering.

City Barbeque Ray Ray’s Hog Pit SmokeOut BBQ

Best Wings

Roosters Wings JT’s Pizza & Pub Shakers Public House

× Expand Hyde Park Restaurants

Best Steaks

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse The Top Steak House Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Best Ice Cream

The French pot ice creamery that took home first offers unique flavors ranging from a Kentucky Derby-inspired Backstretch Bourbon Cherry to a Skyline Chili collab called Skyline Spice, made with real oyster crackers.

Graeter’s Ice Cream Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

Best Tacos

Condado Tacos Los Guachos Taqueria Local Cantina

× Expand Katzinger's Delicatessen

Best Sandwiches

For more than 40 years, Katzinger’s Delicatessen has offered delicious deli sandwiches and Jewish specialties that keep customers coming back.

Katzinger’s Delicatessen Wario’s Beef and Pork Uptown Deli and Brew

Best Burgers

The Thurman Cafe Preston’s: A Burger Joint TIE: Johnnie’s Tavern and The Dublin Village Tavern

Best Appetizers

From getting its start at Polaris in 2019 to opening its second out-of-state location this year, Kitchen Social has exponentially grown to share its chef-driven menu with the masses.

Kitchen Social Marcella’s 101 Craft Kitchen

-

Looking for a way to get a taste, or a sip, from several places at once? Check out these great trails to try out some of the best offerings around the city all in one day.

Best Food Trail

Taco Truck Tour (Columbus Food Adventures) Ohio Ice Cream Trail Columbus-Style Pizza Trail

× Expand Tom Welsh Photography

Best Drink Trail

Uptown Untapped (Westerville) Columbus Coffee Trail Columbus Ale Trail

Drinks Around Town

Best Coffee

Taking home gold for a second year in row, Fox in the Snow Cafe has opened two new locations since last year’s Best of the ‘Bus poll, including one in Westerville this past fall and another in Clintonville earlier this year.

Fox in the Snow Cafe Stauf’s Coffee Roasters Java Central Café and Roaster

Best Local Wine

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant Good Vibes Winery Wyandotte Winery

-

Taking home two wins, High Bank Distillery Co. has made a name for itself both regionally and internationally, earning several awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition over the past five years.

× Expand High Banks Distillery

Best Local Bourbon

High Bank Distillery Co. Watershed Distillery Middle West Spirits

Best Cocktails

High Bank Distillery Co. Kitchen Social Hudson 29 Kitchen + Drink

-

Best Local Beer

Land-Grant isn’t just locally grown; it supports its community through partnerships with local organizations ranging from the Columbus Museum of Art and Columbus Metropolitan Library to Pelotonia and Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks.

Land-Grant Brewing Company Columbus Brewing Company Uptown Deli and Brew

Best Retail Drink Selection

Carfagna’s Market & Ristorante Weiland’s Market Market District Supermarket

Netflix Royalty

When season 10 of Love is Blind was filmed in Ohio, the cast enjoyed everything from dates and gatherings to bachelorette parties and emotional support garlic sauce at several of these Columbus-area businesses that took home the top spots in their categories.

× Expand Norman Ai

Best Local Slice

Mikey’s Late Night Slice Tommy’s Pizza Harvest Pizzeria

Best Seafood

Mitchell’s Ocean Club The Pearl Hank’s Seafood Restaurant

Best Food and Fun

Pins Mechanical Co. Natalie’s Grandview Topgolf

Best Spot to Gamble

Hollywood Casino Columbus Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs DraftKings Sports & Social

Supporting the Arts

If you’re looking for ways to enjoy art, Columbus has a plethora of organizations that provide spaces and performances for art lovers to get a taste of what the city has to offer.

Best Locally Owned Art Gallery

McConnell Arts Center Columbus Glass Art Center Dublin Arts Council

Best New Exhibit

The Science Behind Pixar at COSI Love Hug at Prototype: The Experimental Museum We Cover New York: The Photo League at Columbus Museum of Art

Best Act in Town

Shadowbox Live Columbus Symphony Short North Stage

× Expand BalletMet

Best Arts Performance (Since March 2025)

The Nutcracker by BalletMet Come From Away by Short North Stage Les Misérables by Broadway in Columbus

Get Out and About

Whether you are looking to get fresh produce, grab a drink with a friend or spend a day enjoying good food and music, Columbus has plenty of destinations to fit the bill.

Best Restaurant Patio

Lindey’s Restaurant & Bar Land-Grant Brewing Company Barcelona Restaurant and Bar

Best Farmers’ Market

The Worthington Farmers Market has been a consistent winner with our readers and has placed in the top 10 for the Best Farmers’ Market category in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards three years in a row.

Worthington Farmers Market Dublin Market at Bridge Park Clintonville Farmer’s Market

× Expand Columbus Commons

Best Summer Concert Series

Picnic with the Pops by the Columbus Symphony Fourth Friday Summer Concert Series by Uptown Westerville Inc. Hinson Amphitheater Summer Concert Series

Best Downtown Festival

Columbus Arts Festival Columbus Italian Festival Columbus Book Festival Columbus Greek Festival

Best Suburban Festival

Dublin Irish Festival Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival® Worthington Arts Festival Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival

Best Suburban Fourth of July Celebration

Upper Arlington Westerville Dublin

Best Wellness Event

TIE: Pelotonia and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon Arnold Sports Festival New Albany Walking Classic®

Best Food Festival

Check out this article to read more about these quintessential Columbus food and drink festivities.

Columbus Italian Festival Jazz & Rib Fest The Columbus Greek Festival

× Expand Schmidt's Oktoberfest

Best Drink Festival

Columbus Oktoberfest Uptown Untapped (Westerville) Wine & Arts Festival (Grove City) Columbus Brew Festival

Best Charitable Gala

Our community loves to give back, so we couldn’t highlight just the top three. Check out some of the ways our readers around Columbus give back.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Discover the Dream Columbus Museum of Art’s Wonderball Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio’s Dancing with Our Stars Arts Council of Westerville’s WesterBall Girls on the Run Central Ohio’s Sneaker Soiree No Kids Fight Cancer Alone’s Gala Columbus State Community College’s Taste the Future McConnell Arts Center’s Arts Enchanted Evening Cancer Support Community Central Ohio’s Night of Chocolate New Albany Community Foundation’s Remarkable Evening

Shows at Home

If you are craving a night in or are cooped up at home, never fear, our Best Binge-Worthy Show and Best Blockbuster Movie lists are here! Whether you are looking for period pieces, action-packed pieces or a feel-good refresh, our lists have it covered.

Best Binge-Worthy Show

Ted Lasso The Pitt Bridgerton

Best Blockbuster Movie

Wicked: For Good Sinners KPop Demon Hunters

Local Business Love

From picking up a good book and some shiny jewelry to getting financial advice and the right piece of furniture, there is a lot to love about local businesses.

Best Jewelry Store

Worthington Jewelers Diamond Cellar Meyers Jewelers

× Expand The Book Loft

Best Bookstore

The Book Loft of German Village Birdie Books Storyline Bookshop

Best Cabinets

The JAE Company Signature Cabinetry The Cabinet Shop

Best Local Bank

Telhio Credit Union Buckeye State Bank TIE: Riverside Bank of Dublin and The Middlefield Banking Company

Best Furniture

Ethan Allen Amish Originals Furniture Company Arhaus

Best Pools and Hot Tubs

Scioto Valley Serenity Pools Ohio Omni Pools & Scapes

Goodbye Stress, Hello Refresh

Stressed out with the hustle and bustle of the daily grind? Stop for a refresh at these spa and wellness spots or visit these paradise locations close to home.

Best Spa Day Out

Woodhouse Spa Panacea Luxury Spa Kenneth’s Hair Salons & Day Spas

Best Wellness Escape

Woodhouse Spa Panacea Luxury Spa Donaldson Plastic Surgery

Best Weekend Getaway

Hocking Hills Nemacolin Resort Kelleys Island

Help At Home

Seeking for advice on your next home purchase or build? This year’s list of winners brings together some of Columbus’ best experts in the home and building industry.

Best Showroom

Check out this issue's Luxury Living article for tips from experts on what to do before you get to a showroom, and what to look for once you’re there.

America’s Floor Source The JAE Company The Cleary Company

Best Home Builder

Romanelli & Hughes Bob Webb Homes 3 Pillar Homes

× Expand Matthew Garsky Photography

Best Remodeling Company

The Cleary Company J.S. Brown & Co. Nth Degree

Best Lawn and Garden Services

Hidden Creek Landscaping Scotts Lawn Care Solutions by Scotts Miracle-Gro Lawn Doctor of Columbus

Best Outdoor Space Remodeler

Hidden Creek Landscaping Ciminello’s Landscape Design Omni Pools & Scapes

Best Realtors (Team or Individual)

The Mathias Team (Cutler Real Estate) The Raines Group Real Estate Group Marci Press (Home Central Realty) The Nth Degree Team (Coldwell Banker Realty) Sam Cooper (Howard Hanna Real Estate Services)

Best Senior Living Community

The Coventry Senior Living Friendship Village of Dublin The Wesley Communities First Community Village/National Church Residences The GRAND of Dublin

× Expand Newman Roofing, LLC

Best Roofing Company

For more than 30 years, Newman Roofing, LLC has repaired and replaced the roofs of countless Columbus neighbors. In this article, you’ll hear from experts at this family-run business as they share tips about skylights.

Newman Roofing, LLC Feazel Roofing Koehler Roofing

Best HVAC Company

TIE: Atlas Butler and Columbus Worthington Air Eco Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC Technicians Five Star Home Services

Best Moving Company

Two Men and a Truck Leaders Moving & Storage Co. Black Tie Moving

Best Window Company

Pella Windows & Doors Rosati Windows Andersen Windows & Doors

Best Plumbing Company

Eco Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC Technicians Five Star Home Services West Jefferson Plumbing and Heating

Editors’ Picks

Best Female-run Business

Donna’s Delicious Dozen

Started in 2019 by Traci Lukemire as a way to escape her corporate job, Donna’s Delicious Dozen – named after Lukemire’s grandmother – has expanded to offer a wide variety of sweet treats, including several gluten-free varieties.

Best Live Music Destination

Natalie’s Grandview

Natalie’s Grandview brings together an array of music – from bluegrass to cover bands – and plenty of bar-favorite food options to enjoy alongside its house cocktails.

Best-Looking Drinks

Huli Huli Tiki Lounge

At Hawaiian-themed Huli Huli Tiki Lounge, which just opened a second location in downtown Columbus, the tropical cocktails are just as much an experience as they are a beverage. These colorful, garnish-filled drinks will transport you to paradise.

× Expand Metro Parks

Best Public Garden

Inniswood Metro Gardens

Open year-round with more than 120 acres to explore, Inniswood offers a quiet escape for all, whether you are a garden enthusiast or just enjoy a scenic walk.