Artificial intelligence job market impacts and education systems’ response

Since ChatGPT was released to the public in 2022, AI’s influence on the labor market has only grown. There are still unknowns about what this means for the future of certain careers, but we are beginning to see trends that may take some of the worry away.

AI’s effect

Harvard Business School writes that job postings for entry-level occupations that include repetitive and structured tasks have decreased by 13 percent since ChatGPT’s launch, while companies’ AI cost-cutting has resulted in thousands of layoffs, according to CNBC. The Wall Street Journal reports that Intuit cut 17 percent of its staff earlier this year, while NPR reports that Meta laid off 8,000 workers to pour more resources into AI.

Some companies are finding, though, that AI isn’t the best tool for them, even when it comes to simple tasks.

For example, Starbucks began using AI to count inventory, only to find out that the new system tended to miscount and misread products. After only nine months, the company retired the app, giving the task back to employees.

At Ford, AI failed to match inspectors’ skills and experience, prompting the company to re-hire more than 300 veteran employees whose jobs it thought had become redundant.

While layoffs connected to AI may seem widespread, experts – having seen hiccups like the ones encountered by Ford and Starbucks – have recommended that employers teach employees how to use AI alongside their own skills, rather than use the technology to replace them. Even if AI is used in the workplace, it is crucial to have a human’s judgment, decision-making and communication skills, according to Harvard Business School.

AI-proof employment

With a changing job market comes changing methods for preparing students to enter it. With increased layoffs due to AI, CNBC is describing skilled trade jobs as “AI-proof,” as the hands-on work is not easy to replicate.

This, along with the time commitment and rising costs of four-year degrees, is contributing to the rising number of high school graduates pursuing skilled trade jobs. CNBC reports apprenticeship program applications have increased 70 percent since 2022.

Despite the fact that it is replacing fewer roles in these fields, AI is still prevalent as a tool to assist in many ways.

Education Week reports that tech and trade schools are preparing their students to use AI in their future careers in various ways, including taking photos of food to generate nutritional information in culinary fields and generating predictive analytics to monitor energy efficiency in HVAC tech.

In academia, universities are preparing for students to enter the job market ahead of the game.

The Ohio State University’s recently launched AI Fluency initiative was designed to ensure every student, starting with the class of 2029, will graduate with the knowledge they need to integrate AI into their careers accurately and ethically.

Meanwhile, Ohio University offers an artificial intelligence bachelor’s degree, and the University of Cincinnati has multiple AI programs to choose from.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.