All Wrapped Up: CityScene’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

‘Tis the Season to Shop Local
Down to Earth
Starting at $35
Small Maker Gift Boxes
These curated and pre-wrapped bundles of artisan body butters, hand-poured candles and more can suit any eco-conscious friend or family member.
Take a Breather
$89.99
Favorites Gift Box
This bath and body set offers five nurturing personal care products, including Lavender Shea Satin Lotion and Eucalyptus Spearmint Shower Steamers.
Put Your Best Paw Forward
$50
Personalized Pet Calendar 2026 Desk Calendar & Easel
This calendar stocked by On Paper, a small and cozy stationery store in the Short North, lets pet owners face 2026 with an adorable rendering of their furry friends. Shoppers can choose from more than 90 cat and dog illustrations designed by Stacy Claire Boyd.
The Cherry on Top
Starting at $199
Pint Club Subscription
Satisfy your loved one’s sweet tooth by giving them a Pint Club subscription for Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, offering four new pints each month and often featuring varieties not yet available in stores.
What a Gouda Dog
$15.65
Hand-forged Metal Dog Shaped Cheese Knife
This hand crafted cutie is the perfect way to add some whimsy to your table this holiday season. Complete with a mango wood stand, this Haus & Home favorite is a fantastic gift for the cheese lover in your life, and a must-have for every charcuterie board.
Bits and Bobs
Starting at $12
Trinket Trays
Collectors and maximalists are always on the hunt for fun-loving, functional trinket trays. Head to Tigertree to browse an eye-catching array of options and prints, ranging from fire-breathing dragons to ditsy florals.
Chopping it Up
$44.99
Ohio Cutting Board
An Ohio-shaped cutting board from Amish Originals can double as a decorative piece and a serving platter, making for both a stylish and functional gift.
Activities to Spark Cheer
Curtains Up
Starting at $368.55
Short North Stage Flex Ticket Package
Even as 2025 comes to a close, it’s not too late to take advantage of Short North Stage’s Flex Ticket Package, which allows theatergoers to purchase tickets in multiples of six and redeem them for any mainstage production. Surprise someone special with passes to Short North Stage’s three upcoming shows – Come From Away, Miss Saigon and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – side by side.
An Art Lover’s Paradise
$75
Individual Membership
A 2026 Columbus Museum of Art membership grants the recipient access to several exhibitions, including upcoming showcases dedicated to British-European visual artist Tacita Dean and 17th-century painter Artemisia Gentileschi.
Scale New Heights
$1,144
Prepaid Annual Membership
This membership to the Vertical Adventures climbing gym includes foundational bouldering and rope climbing courses, specialized yoga sessions, Adaptive Ascent events for individuals with disabilities, and children’s programming.
Let the Light In
Starting at $85 per person
Private Stained Glass Class
Participate in an exclusive stained-glass workshop with local artist Kara Cullenen-O’Dea and receive a crash course alongside three to 12 of your favorite people.
Lucky Charms
Individual charms start at $2
Charm Bar Experience
Jewelry bar Pochettely – from the French “pochette,” which translates to “little pocket” in English – stocks a wide range of Italian charms at its Columbus studio. Just stop in with a loved one or buy a gift card to get started.
Palate Pleasers
Practice Makes Perfect
Starting at $35.00
Pass the Plate: 100 Delicious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes: A Cookbook
Containing hearty meals such as “Super-Simple Spicy Tomato Pasta” and “One-Pan Garlicky Chicken Couscous,” this cookbook provides sweet and savory shortcuts in the kitchen.
GIFT GIVEAWAY!
Serve Your Guests
$198
Multi-Grain Bread Board
Prepare and plate your food on this smooth, artisan-crafted serving and cutting board made out of recycled bamboo chopsticks. Boards can also be personalized with engravings.
Cut the Cord
Starting at $89.99
KitchenAid Go™ Cordless Food Chopper
This cordless appliance is useful for kitchen tasks such as chopping, whisking, whipping and stirring.
Perk Up
$299.95
Bambino Espresso Machine
This compact, brushed stainless steel espresso machine is sure to please caffeine connoisseurs this giving season, with two bonus bags of coffee included with purchase.
Sweetest Surprise
Starting at $142
DIY Dessert of the Month Subscription
This monthly subscription helps home bakers prepare bubble waffles, Scandinavian cinnamon buns, strawberry hand pies and more.
Feisty and Fabulous
$68.00
Sassy Storage Canister
These cheeky organizational containers, available in light gray or white-and-blue speckle, add a whimsical touch to any kitchen.
Shine Bright with Holiday Beauty
Glow From Within
$169
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
Combining four separate dermatological technologies – red light therapy, facial massage, therapeutic warmth and galvanic current – Solawave’s skincare wand is FDA-cleared, rechargeable and accompanied by a travel case for optimal portability.
Not One Hair Out of Place
$36
Papaya Scalp Scrub
Formulated for all hair types, Ceremonia’s Papaya Scalp Scrub is made up of core ingredients including pink salt, papaya fruit ferment extract, guava leaf extract and prickly pear fruit extract.
Fresh as a Daisy
$39
Discovery Set
This perfume set contains eight different 8-by-2-milliliter samples, allowing the wearer to explore a wide range of notes and find a fresh scent to love.
All Smiles
$50
Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser
This oral hygiene device offers two pressure modes and continuous water flow to help reduce plaque buildup, especially for users with braces or other orthodontic appliances.
GIFT GIVEAWAY!
Decked-Out In Gold
$140
Gold Chain Necklace
In addition to it reflective crystals and adjustable golden chain, this timeless jewelry also offers a detachable charm for wearers to explore their best look.
Get Festive with Fitness
Ohio Against the World
$72
Ohio State 9X National Champions Hoodie
Buckeye football is woven into the cultural fabric of Columbus, making The Ohio State University merchandise a reliable gift for almost anyone on your list. This classic hoodie from Columbus-based lifestyle apparel brand Homage is available in women’s, men’s, kids’, baby and toddler sizes.
A Running Start
$449.99
Forerunner® 265 Running Watch
With a 13-day battery life in smartwatch mode, this running watch devises customized workouts and tracks heart rate variability to help promote sustainable progress.
GIFT GIVEAWAY!
Warm for the Winter
$179.99
Unisex Heated jacket with Dual-Control Heating
Beat the cold with this heated jacket that can keep you warm and dry with up to 16 hours of runtime and a water-resistant shell
Get Into the Swing
$129.95
JOOLA Essentials Pickleball Paddles & Balls Set
Ideal for recreational players, this pickleball set includes two well-balanced paddles, two durable balls and a stylish sling bag to keep everything organized.
Stay Sporty Chic
$65
Powder Blue Golf Clubs Phone Case
Looking for a case that looks stylish and is good for the environment? Pela offers several sports-themed, compostable designs.
Balanced and Beautiful
Starting at $16
The Retro Grip Sock
For yoga, Pilates, barre and other workout classes, grip socks help to improve participants’ stability. This set features bold, tri-color stripes for a nostalgic look.
Ho-Ho-Hobbies
Around the Clock
$209
Author Clock - Small
Avid readers are sure to be enchanted by this clever clock, which tells time by displaying a mix of quotes from books published across a span of 600 years.
Down Memory Lane
$109.99
IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer
This pint-sized photo printer quickly converts digital images into physical stickers. No ink is required, and photos can be easily edited or customized before printing using the companion Canon Mini Print app.
Branch Out
Starting at $78
Maple Garden Carry-all
For devoted flower and vegetable gardeners, this container helps streamline harvesting and weeding.
Smell the Roses
$84.99
DIY Natural Soy Candle Making Kit with Dried Flowers
Complete with natural soy wax flakes and nine kinds of dried flowers, this craft kit has all the supplies needed to create four distinct candles.
Strum On
$83.99
System 65™ Complete Guitar & Bass Setup Tool Kit
The fret polishing cloth, four-way screwdriver and string action gauge are just three noteworthy tools among the 12 included in this guitar maintenance kit.
No Wrapping Required
Not sure what to get someone? You can always pick up one of these local gift cards.
- City Barbeque
- Woodhouse Spa
- Moretti’s Restaurant on Sawmill
- North Market- Downtown and Bridge Park
- Roosters
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- COSI Tickets
- Dave & Buster’s
Photos courtesy of: Stacy Claire Boyd, Garmin, Cannon U.S.A. Inc., CAPA, Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc., Carolina Gelen/Nico Schinco/ClarksonPotter/Publishers, Homage, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, JOOLA, Liniqe by Odette, Lucky Honey, Lucy Lawler, Quip, MoMA, Renew by Trinity,Rewash Refillery/Samantha White, Tigertree/Danica Studio, Uncommon Goods, Venustas, Vertical Adventures