All Wrapped Up: CityScene’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

‘Tis the Season to Shop Local

Down to Earth

Starting at $35

rewashrefillery.com

Small Maker Gift Boxes

These curated and pre-wrapped bundles of artisan body butters, hand-poured candles and more can suit any eco-conscious friend or family member.

Take a Breather

$89.99

3rdandsycamore.com

Favorites Gift Box

This bath and body set offers five nurturing personal care products, including Lavender Shea Satin Lotion and Eucalyptus Spearmint Shower Steamers.

Put Your Best Paw Forward

$50

onpaper.com

Personalized Pet Calendar 2026 Desk Calendar & Easel

This calendar stocked by On Paper, a small and cozy stationery store in the Short North, lets pet owners face 2026 with an adorable rendering of their furry friends. Shoppers can choose from more than 90 cat and dog illustrations designed by Stacy Claire Boyd.

The Cherry on Top

Starting at $199

jenis.com

Pint Club Subscription

Satisfy your loved one’s sweet tooth by giving them a Pint Club subscription for Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, offering four new pints each month and often featuring varieties not yet available in stores.

What a Gouda Dog

$15.65

hausandhomedecor.com

Hand-forged Metal Dog Shaped Cheese Knife

This hand crafted cutie is the perfect way to add some whimsy to your table this holiday season. Complete with a mango wood stand, this Haus & Home favorite is a fantastic gift for the cheese lover in your life, and a must-have for every charcuterie board.

Bits and Bobs

Starting at $12

shoptigertree.com

Trinket Trays

Collectors and maximalists are always on the hunt for fun-loving, functional trinket trays. Head to Tigertree to browse an eye-catching array of options and prints, ranging from fire-breathing dragons to ditsy florals.

Chopping it Up

$44.99

amishoriginals.com

Ohio Cutting Board

An Ohio-shaped cutting board from Amish Originals can double as a decorative piece and a serving platter, making for both a stylish and functional gift.

Activities to Spark Cheer

Curtains Up

Starting at $368.55

tickets.capa.com

Short North Stage Flex Ticket Package

Even as 2025 comes to a close, it’s not too late to take advantage of Short North Stage’s Flex Ticket Package, which allows theatergoers to purchase tickets in multiples of six and redeem them for any mainstage production. Surprise someone special with passes to Short North Stage’s three upcoming shows – Come From Away, Miss Saigon and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – side by side.

An Art Lover’s Paradise

$75

columbusmuseum.org

Individual Membership

A 2026 Columbus Museum of Art membership grants the recipient access to several exhibitions, including upcoming showcases dedicated to British-European visual artist Tacita Dean and 17th-century painter Artemisia Gentileschi.

Scale New Heights

$1,144

5.life/va/

Prepaid Annual Membership

This membership to the Vertical Adventures climbing gym includes foundational bouldering and rope climbing courses, specialized yoga sessions, Adaptive Ascent events for individuals with disabilities, and children’s programming.

Let the Light In

Starting at $85 per person

gooddeaglassco.com

Private Stained Glass Class

Participate in an exclusive stained-glass workshop with local artist Kara Cullenen-O’Dea and receive a crash course alongside three to 12 of your favorite people.

Lucky Charms

Individual charms start at $2

pochettely.com

Charm Bar Experience

Jewelry bar Pochettely – from the French “pochette,” which translates to “little pocket” in English – stocks a wide range of Italian charms at its Columbus studio. Just stop in with a loved one or buy a gift card to get started.

Palate Pleasers

Practice Makes Perfect

Starting at $35.00

carolinagelen.com

Pass the Plate: 100 Delicious, Highly Shareable, Everyday Recipes: A Cookbook

Containing hearty meals such as “Super-Simple Spicy Tomato Pasta” and “One-Pan Garlicky Chicken Couscous,” this cookbook provides sweet and savory shortcuts in the kitchen.

GIFT GIVEAWAY!

Serve Your Guests

$198

www.renewbytrinity.com

Multi-Grain Bread Board

Prepare and plate your food on this smooth, artisan-crafted serving and cutting board made out of recycled bamboo chopsticks. Boards can also be personalized with engravings.

Cut the Cord

Starting at $89.99

kitchenaid.com

KitchenAid Go™ Cordless Food Chopper

This cordless appliance is useful for kitchen tasks such as chopping, whisking, whipping and stirring.

Perk Up

$299.95

breville.com

Bambino Espresso Machine

This compact, brushed stainless steel espresso machine is sure to please caffeine connoisseurs this giving season, with two bonus bags of coffee included with purchase.

Sweetest Surprise

Starting at $142

uncommongoods.com

DIY Dessert of the Month Subscription

This monthly subscription helps home bakers prepare bubble waffles, Scandinavian cinnamon buns, strawberry hand pies and more.

Feisty and Fabulous

$68.00

uncommongoods.com

Sassy Storage Canister

These cheeky organizational containers, available in light gray or white-and-blue speckle, add a whimsical touch to any kitchen.

Shine Bright with Holiday Beauty

Glow From Within

$169

solawave.co

4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

Combining four separate dermatological technologies – red light therapy, facial massage, therapeutic warmth and galvanic current – Solawave’s skincare wand is FDA-cleared, rechargeable and accompanied by a travel case for optimal portability.

Not One Hair Out of Place

$36

ceremonia.com

Papaya Scalp Scrub

Formulated for all hair types, Ceremonia’s Papaya Scalp Scrub is made up of core ingredients including pink salt, papaya fruit ferment extract, guava leaf extract and prickly pear fruit extract.

Fresh as a Daisy

$39

phlur.com

Discovery Set

This perfume set contains eight different 8-by-2-milliliter samples, allowing the wearer to explore a wide range of notes and find a fresh scent to love.

All Smiles

$50

getquip.com

Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser

This oral hygiene device offers two pressure modes and continuous water flow to help reduce plaque buildup, especially for users with braces or other orthodontic appliances.

GIFT GIVEAWAY!

Decked-Out In Gold

$140

lynnique.com

Gold Chain Necklace

In addition to it reflective crystals and adjustable golden chain, this timeless jewelry also offers a detachable charm for wearers to explore their best look.

Get Festive with Fitness

Ohio Against the World

$72

homage.com

Ohio State 9X National Champions Hoodie

Buckeye football is woven into the cultural fabric of Columbus, making The Ohio State University merchandise a reliable gift for almost anyone on your list. This classic hoodie from Columbus-based lifestyle apparel brand Homage is available in women’s, men’s, kids’, baby and toddler sizes.

A Running Start

$449.99

garmin.com

Forerunner® 265 Running Watch

With a 13-day battery life in smartwatch mode, this running watch devises customized workouts and tracks heart rate variability to help promote sustainable progress.

GIFT GIVEAWAY!

Warm for the Winter

$179.99

venustas.com

Unisex Heated jacket with Dual-Control Heating

Beat the cold with this heated jacket that can keep you warm and dry with up to 16 hours of runtime and a water-resistant shell

Get Into the Swing

$129.95

joola.com

JOOLA Essentials Pickleball Paddles & Balls Set

Ideal for recreational players, this pickleball set includes two well-balanced paddles, two durable balls and a stylish sling bag to keep everything organized.

Stay Sporty Chic

$65

pelacase.com

Powder Blue Golf Clubs Phone Case

Looking for a case that looks stylish and is good for the environment? Pela offers several sports-themed, compostable designs.

Balanced and Beautiful

Starting at $16

luckyhoney.nyc

The Retro Grip Sock

For yoga, Pilates, barre and other workout classes, grip socks help to improve participants’ stability. This set features bold, tri-color stripes for a nostalgic look.

Ho-Ho-Hobbies

Around the Clock

$209

store.moma.org

Author Clock - Small

Avid readers are sure to be enchanted by this clever clock, which tells time by displaying a mix of quotes from books published across a span of 600 years.

Down Memory Lane

$109.99

usa.canon.com

IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer

This pint-sized photo printer quickly converts digital images into physical stickers. No ink is required, and photos can be easily edited or customized before printing using the companion Canon Mini Print app.

Branch Out

Starting at $78

anthropologie.com

Maple Garden Carry-all

For devoted flower and vegetable gardeners, this container helps streamline harvesting and weeding.

Smell the Roses

$84.99

hearthandharbor.com

DIY Natural Soy Candle Making Kit with Dried Flowers

Complete with natural soy wax flakes and nine kinds of dried flowers, this craft kit has all the supplies needed to create four distinct candles.

Strum On

$83.99

jimdunlop.com

System 65™ Complete Guitar & Bass Setup Tool Kit

The fret polishing cloth, four-way screwdriver and string action gauge are just three noteworthy tools among the 12 included in this guitar maintenance kit.

No Wrapping Required

Not sure what to get someone? You can always pick up one of these local gift cards.

City Barbeque

Woodhouse Spa

Moretti’s Restaurant on Sawmill

North Market- Downtown and Bridge Park

Roosters

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

COSI Tickets

Dave & Buster’s

Photos courtesy of: Stacy Claire Boyd, Garmin, Cannon U.S.A. Inc., CAPA, Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc., Carolina Gelen/Nico Schinco/ClarksonPotter/Publishers, Homage, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, JOOLA, Liniqe by Odette, Lucky Honey, Lucy Lawler, Quip, MoMA, Renew by Trinity,Rewash Refillery/Samantha White, Tigertree/Danica Studio, Uncommon Goods, Venustas, Vertical Adventures