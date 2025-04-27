Advice for staying healthy from local healthcare professionals

Expand Dr. Emily Saul, D.O.

Cancer Risk Reduction Tips

Dr. Emily Saul, D.O.

Columbus Oncology & Hematology

Cancer is a diagnosis that no one wants to encounter during their lifetime. As cancer rates continue to rise, knowing your family history is important, as roughly 5-10 percent of cancers are a result of genetics. However, the majority of cancers are directly related to other potential factors such as lifestyle, environment and others. Therefore, here are a few important tips you should know for risk reduction.

Living a clean, healthy lifestyle is of utmost importance. Knowing what you are putting into your body is key. Avoiding processed foods filled with harmful artificial ingredients along with the avoidance of tobacco and alcohol is a must. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains are essential.

Remaining active and maintaining a healthy weight should be a priority. Regular exercise has shown to lower the risk of various cancers.

Lastly, following up regularly with your physicians for personalized screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, pap smears and routine wellness exams are all valuable. Early detection and prevention saves lives.

Hopefully these tips help empower you to make changes in your lifestyle to help reduce your risks of developing cancer and live a long, healthy life.

Expand Dr. Katherine H. Bechtel, DVM

Veterinary Emergency vs. Urgent Care

Dr. Katherine H. Bechtel, DVM

The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center

Urgent care veterinary services are more accessible for pet parents and rapidly becoming the future of veterinary medicine. When your pet needs urgent attention, but your primary care veterinarian is completely booked, we are happy to provide the after-hours care they need in the meantime. We provide the convenience of walk-in visits, so you do not need an appointment.

Examples of the cases that are well-suited to come to urgent care include eye infections, itchiness or skin problems, ear infections, bite wounds or abscesses, broken toenails, recent ingestion (within four hours) of a toxic substance or foreign object, minor wounds, upper respiratory symptoms, coughing, lameness or limping, urinary tract infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

If you think your pet is severely ill, we recommend taking it to the nearest available veterinarian for evaluation. However, there are certain cases that are appropriate to go directly to a veterinary emergency clinic. Some examples of emergency situations may include open fractures where the bone is visible or exposed, respiratory distress, constant or repeated seizure activity, pale gums, head trauma, patients that could benefit from overnight pain management, or patients that are unable to pass urine.

If you are able, please call our office so that we can be better prepared for you and your pet’s arrival, especially if you think your pet is critically ill. If it is not critically ill, please know veterinary urgent care clinics are subject to prolonged and inconsistent wait times that can fluctuate on any given day. You may wish to call us to inquire about our current case load and wait times for planning purposes, as we know your time is important. We strive to make your experience as transparent and informative as possible, and we look forward to helping you and your pet!

Expand Dr. Walter L. Bernacki, M.D.

Breast Enhancement Tips

Dr. Walter L. Bernacki, M.D.

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon at Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists, head of Plastic Surgery at Mount Carmel East Hospital and St. Ann’s Hospital.

Thinking about undergoing a cosmetic procedure to enhance or reshape your breasts? Whether you’re interested in augmentation, a lift or a reduction, here are a few key tips from Dr. Bernacki to keep in mind as you explore your options in Columbus.

Breast Augmentation Tips: Start by defining your goals, from enhancing size to restoring shape after pregnancy or achieving better symmetry. Research implant options, including the differences between silicone and saline, as well as various sizes and shapes. Consulting a board-certified surgeon is essential to ensure safety and expertise. During your consultation, discuss important details like incision locations, implant placement and how to mitigate scarring. Finally, set realistic expectations by reviewing before-and-after photos and understanding the recovery process.

Breast Lift Tips: This procedure is ideal for those experiencing sagging due to aging, pregnancy or weight changes. Unlike augmentation, a lift reshapes and repositions the breasts for a firmer, more youthful look without adding volume. Factors like skin elasticity, nipple position and overall breast shape will determine your best options. Discussing factors such as recovery time and desired results with a board-certified plastic surgeon is the key to setting realistic expectations before making a decision.

Breast Reduction Tips: Breast reduction can help relieve discomfort from overly large breasts, such as back, neck and shoulder pain. It also improves posture, enhances mobility and allows for a more proportional body shape. Ideal candidates experience chronic discomfort, skin irritation or difficulty finding well-fitting clothing. Recovery involves some downtime, but the long-term benefits often significantly impact the patient’s lifestyle in a positive way. If you are looking for relief and a more balanced silhouette, a breast reduction may be the right choice.

Expand Dr. Michael R. Kiehl, DPM

Foot Health Tips

Dr. Michael R Kiehl, DPM

Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care

One of the most common foot issues seen, especially during the warmer weather months, is plantar fasciitis. Plantar fasciitis most commonly occurs as pain at the bottom of the heel and tends to be significantly worse when one gets up from a resting or sitting position. It may then progress to constant pain with standing and walking. There are several treatment options for plantar fasciitis depending on an individual’s situation.

Early at-home interventions can include posterior muscle group stretching, resting, icing, avoiding walking barefoot, using supportive shoes and over-the-counter anti-inflammatories (ibuprofen) to name a few.

If pain continues, we at Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care work with each individual to come up with a specific treatment plan catering to their needs. This may include prescription orthotics, night splints, formal physical therapy, prescription anti-inflammatories, steroid injections, walking boots or other care options.

In rare cases, some patients may need to consider surgery. The board-certified foot and ankle surgeons at Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care are prepared to give the best care no matter the case.

As foot and ankle specialists, the team at Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care sees patients for many other ailments as well, including pain, injury, fractures, tendinitis, tendon ruptures, bunions, flat feet, hammertoes, diabetes foot checks, peripheral arterial disease, wound care, neuropathy and toenail issues to name a few. Remember, for good foot health, it is best to do routine foot checks, use good footwear, maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking and not ignore foot pain.

Expand Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, M.D., MHCI, RPVI, FSIR

Protecting Your Vascular Health

Dr. Deepak Sudheendra, M.D., MHCI, RPVI, FSIRVascular & Interventional Radiologist at the 360 Vascular Institute

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death, but many vascular conditions are preventable with proactive care. Here are three essential tips to help maintain healthy circulation and reduce your risk of serious complications.

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) & Leg and Knee Pain – If leg or knee pain occurs while walking but improves with rest, it may be a sign of PAD, not just arthritis. Brisk walking can enhance blood flow and relieve symptoms. Avoid smoking, monitor your cholesterol and be mindful of signs such as cold feet or slow-healing wounds. If the pain persists, consult your doctor for a vascular assessment. Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) & Leg Swelling – CVI can begin at a young age and affects 1 in 4 adults. Veins contain valves that help push blood toward the heart. As we age, these valves weaken, allowing gravity to pull blood downward into our calves, ankles and feet. This leads to heaviness, fatigue, swelling, cramps, varicose veins, restless legs, neuropathy and skin discoloration. Wearing compression stockings early can help minimize the risk of developing CVI. Elevating your legs and avoiding prolonged sitting or standing can also reduce symptoms. Seek medical advice if swelling worsens or skin changes appear. Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) & Symptoms to Watch – DVT is a blood clot that forms in a deep vein, most commonly in the leg. It can cause leg pain, swelling, and warmth, often mistaken for a cramp or minor muscle strain. Recent surgery, prolonged immobility or dehydration increases the risk. Stay active, hydrate well and avoid sitting for extended periods. If you experience leg pain, swelling, discoloration or sudden shortness of breath, seek medical attention immediately, as untreated DVT can lead to life-threatening complications like a pulmonary embolism.

Expand Dr. Missy Baker, D.D.S.

Dental Health Tips

Dr. Missy Baker, D.D.S.

The Gentle Dentist

Did you know that your dental health affects your overall health? Studies show that good oral hygiene not only decreases inflammation throughout the body, but it is also well documented that the bacteria in our mouths that cause gingivitis and periodontitis travel to blood vessels everywhere in the body, where they can cause damage. People with dental disease are more likely to have coronary artery disease and stroke, and are at a higher risk for pneumonia and pregnancy complications such as low birth weight.

Top Tooth Tips!