Activities keep residents active at senior living communities around Columbus

Staying active and social is important at every stage of your life, and it only gets more important as you get older.

According to the National Institute of Aging, social isolation can increase feelings of depression and anxiety, which can negatively impact other aspects of your health.

Research also shows that older adults who maintain active lifestyles live longer, report higher levels of happiness, are less likely to develop certain diseases and see an increase in cognitive abilities.

Many senior living communities around Columbus are committed to offering events that keep their residents active and social.

From chair volleyball at Wesley Woods and craft shows at Verena to 10 different card groups at the Forum, there is something in each living community for residents to be engaged in.

Get up and out

One of the most popular groups at Wesley Woods in New Albany is the chair volleyball team, which practices regularly and even has matching T-shirts. Though the group mainly plays against other residents, they have occasionally battled associates at Wesley.

Wesley Woods also offers a wide range of workout classes, including such popular options as chair yoga and stretching. Residents engage their minds as well thanks to the work groups, interest groups and committees that Paige Trotta, executive director at Wesley Woods, says make the space unique and keep residents involved.

Work groups – which focus on subjects such as finance, dining, sales and the environment – allow residents with professional backgrounds to meet with Wesley Woods staff to stay informed and provide input. For example, the facility’s chief financial officer meets with the finance work group to discuss the financial side of Wesley Woods operations, sharing updates and taking suggestions.

Committees and interest groups focus more on hobbies. The most popular are the woodworking and gardening groups and the welcoming committee, with activities including decorating new residents’ doors and maintaining the garden boxes throughout the property.

Arts and entertainment

Lisa Rees, activities director at Hilliard-based Verena, emphasizes the importance of creativity and having a variety of events to keep residents engaged. Among the community’s most popular pastimes are:

Music activities such as regular visits from musicians and other performers, along with performances by talented residents

Art projects including an annual craft show featuring residents’ creations in December

An annual Buckeye Bash that brings in the OSU Alumni Band, cheerleaders and even Brutus Buckeye himself

Guest speakers from such groups as a wildlife association that brought trained wolves

Discussions led by the local fire and police departments about technology, safety and scam protection, among other topics

Verena chef-led food and wine tastings

Verena also has a unique connection to the Hilliard branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, which is right around the corner. Residents take trips to the library to attend author talks and enjoy the reading opportunities.

Music and dance

One of the most popular programs at The Forum at Knightsbridge in northwest Columbus is a regularly scheduled singalong session, which tends to inspire poignant memories among participating residents.

Other Forum fan favorites include live music and performances, dance classes, balance-building classes, and a walking club. Speaking engagements featuring such guests as local geologists and art historians are well attended, too.

Connie Fellers, director of life enrichment, considers seasonal events in addition to the residents’ interests when planning the calendar. Fellers works to ensure there are options for new residents as well as longtime residents.

The Forum’s list of resident engagements also features organized community outings, such as a fall trip to pick apples at Lynd Fruit Farm in Pataskala – often followed by related activities such as canning apples or making applesauce.

Relaxation and passion

Music-based activities are the most popular choices at Cotter House in Worthington, not least because music is known to trigger core memories. Some of the options for residents are silent discos, ballroom dancing and drumming sessions.

The walking club gives residents the chance to walk around the nearby neighborhood with visiting family members. Residents also tend to appreciate calming exercises such as meditation and Tai Chi.

Kimberly Gumble, activities director at Cotter House, emphasizes the importance of creating an environment to provide residents with a feeling of normalcy.

One way she does that is to ensure every resident feels they have a purpose – a regular responsibility to greet visitors, peel vegetables, scoop ice cream, etc.

Cotter House also gets residents involved in farm-to-table meals. The community will bring in guest speakers to host classes about the foods involved.

A bee habitat behind Cotter House provides residents with more learning opportunities.

