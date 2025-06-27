A guide to the wearable tech made for every stride

Tired of getting passed by your cul-de-sac rivals on your morning stroll?

Then you’ve come to the right place. This guide will help you become a faster, more motivated walker.

From step trackers to smart shoes, today’s gadgets go beyond counting steps. They offer insight into your body’s patterns, provide motivation and even help improve posture and mobility.

Expand Pacer

Tech to walk better

You don’t need fancy gear to start walking with purpose, just clear goals. Smartphones already come equipped with pedometers available through programs such as Apple Health and Google Fit, which track your steps in the background. Open the app, check your trends, set a daily goal and you’re off.

Walking isn’t just about burning calories or reaching a daily step goal. For many, it’s a way to recover, improve balance or relieve stress. Tech can support those goals, too.

Apps such as Pacer go beyond simple background tracking, offering nudges, guided walking plans and encouragement throughout the day. It’s free and beginner-friendly, but its customizable programming allows it to grow with you.

On the more advanced end, wearable tech is now being used in rehabilitation and mobility support, especially for individuals recovering from injury or managing chronic conditions.

Expand ReLOAD

The ReLOAD system (Rehabilitation Lower Limb Orthopedic Assistive Device) is one such tool. Designed for veterans and others with mobility challenges, ReLOAD uses body-worn sensors to track stride, balance and joint movement in real time. The data is sent to a mobile device, offering instant feedback and customized exercises.

Another is the Cionic Neural Sleeve, named one of TIME’s Best Inventions in 2023. This FDA-approved sleeve uses artificial intelligence and electrical stimulation to help individuals with foot drop or multiple sclerosis walk more naturally. Worn around the upper and lower leg, it detects the wearer’s gait in real time and activates muscles to improve stride and control.

Expand Garmin Venu 3

High-end picks that perform

If you’re ready to invest in something more advanced and elegant, there are smartwatches and shoes that combine performance with polish.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is built for the outdoors and also works well in your daily routine. It tracks everything from walking and running to ECG data and fall detection. The Garmin Venu 3 offers excellent sleep tracking, respiration data and wellness insights with a more understated look.

For footwear, try the NURVV Run Smart Insoles, pressure-sensitive inserts that slide into your existing shoes and track foot strike pattern, balance and cadence. They pair with a smartphone app and give real-time coaching to help improve posture and walking efficiency.

Maxwell Knauer is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.