2024 Holiday Gift Guide

Best gifts for your loved ones in central Ohio

by

FOOD & DRINK 

We all Scream for Ice Cream! 

Starting at $199.99  

www.ninjakitchen.com 

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker  

Become a master dessert maker with the viral Ninja CREAMi, which comes with seven programs ranging from sorbet all the way to thick milkshakes.  

Beautify Your Dinner Prep  

Starting at $69 

www.beautifulbydrew.com 

Six quart air fryer by Beautiful  

Give the gift of convenience with actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore’s “Beautiful” air fryer. With roasting, reheating and dehydrating technology, this device is multi-purpose and looks great on your kitchen counter, too.  

Stay Sharp  

Starting at $326  

www.warthercutlery.com 

Kitchen Essentials Knife Set by Warther Cutlery  

Take your culinary skills to the next level with this knife set made by a family-owned, Ohio-based business. With four sizes and styles, a variety of colors, and choice of right- or left-hand sharpening, the customization options are vast.  

Bake Them Happy  

Starting at $399.95  

www.breville.com 

Breville Bakery Chef Mixer 

Equipped with seven accessories and 12 different settings, this heavy-duty mixer will make your baked goods rival those of the pros. 

Mix It Up  

Starting at $69.99  

www.lecreuset.com 

Le Creuset Utensil Set 

This set comes with four silicone cooking utensils as well as container to house them. These heat-resistant (up to 480 degrees) and dishwasher-safe utensils are a fantastic addition to the kitchen with a variety of colors to choose from. 

Lemon Squeezy  

Starting at $250  

www.smegstore.us  

Smeg Citrus Juicer 

Add a touch of freshness to your day with this stainless-steel fruit juicer. 

Sports Fanatics and Foodies Unite 

Starting at $64.95 

www.sportsunlimitedinc.com 

Columbus Blue Jackets Icon Glass Top Cutting Board  

Columbus sports fans, support your favorite team and wow your guests with this Blue Jackets Glass Top Cutting Board.   

Say Cheese(cake) 

$70 per cake, $9.50 per slice 

www.thecheesecakegirl.com 

Cheesecake stuffed full of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes 

If you are looking to a sweet treat that also feeds your inner child, be sure to pick up this Little Debbie inspired dessert. With a layer of the Christmas Tree cakes in the middle, topped with buttercream, icing drizzle and sprinkles, this will certainly wow any crowd.  

Bean Queen 

Starting at $90  

www.staufs.com 

Coffee by the Month annual subscription by Stauf’s  

Never leave your favorite coffee fiend empty-handed with this year-long coffee bean subscription with three roast options. Pair these beans with a branded mug, T-shirt or tote to personalize.  

Pretty Printed Picture 

$2,995 

www.primera.com/eddie-edible-ink-cookie-printer 

Eddie®, The Edible Ink Printer 

Perfect for the holidays, birthdays, and other big gatherings. Print an image, message or pattern of your choosing with this edible ink printer.  

Icely Done 

Starting at $19.95  

www.williams-sonoma.com  

Rosebud Silicone Ice Mold 

Spice up any beverage with elegant, rose-shaped ice cubes that are perfect for any dinner party or evening cocktail. 

Pour the Wine  

Starting at $42 per glass 

 www.cornetbarcelona.com 

Sagrada Goblet Wine Glasses 

These handcrafted goblet wine glasses make a beautiful addition to any dining area and are sold individually or in sets of two or six. 

The Full Flavor  

Starting at $99.95 

www.aervana.com 

Aervana Wine Aerator 

Give your wine some time to breathe with this easy-to-operate wine tap that cleanly pours wine with the touch of a button. 

Be Your Own Barista  

Starting at $79.99  

www.vincihousewares.com 

Vinci Express Cold Brew Maker  

Ease into your morning and get your caffeine fix in minutes with this coffee gadget perfect for a busy coffee connoisseur.  

HOME DÉCOR 

Cheese, Please  

Starting at $128  

www.houseofandaloo.com 

Vintage French Cheese Plates 

Coming in a set of six, these elegant-looking plates each feature a picture of an animal along with the names of multiple French cheeses. 

Light Up the Room 

$18.99 

www.amishoriginals.com  

Ceramic snowflake lantern by Amish Originals 

Furniture and small house accessories can always brighten your home, and Amish Originals has plenty of options. These Snowflake lanterns are on of the many examples that you can get exclusively this season. 

Go Bucks Go! 

2 for $42 

www.nthdegree.com  

OSU Frosted Drinking Glass by Cat Studio® 

Enjoy an ice-cold beverage as you cheer on the Buckeyes with this beautifully designed glass set. Perfect for any game day celebrations and those football fans in on your gift list. 

Clean Thumb  

Starting at $88  

www.shopterrain.com 

Fikkerts Gardener’s Gift Set 

From hand lotion to a nail brush, this set comes with everything your hands will need after a day out in the garden. 

TECH GADGETS 

Keep Things Swingin’  

Starting at $199  

www.blueteesgolf.com  

Player+ GPS Speaker 

The Blue Tees Game App powers this touch-screen golf speaker that displays GPS distances, dynamic hazards, driving distances and even your score. 

Get Fresh Air 

$899.99 

www.dyson.com 

Dyson PH03 Humidifier & Cool Purifier Fan 

This humidifier and fan combo helps you recover from the dry, cold air of the season. With its HEPA filter, you can also keep out those pesky allergens an illnesses too. 

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES 

Sleigh the Cold 

Starting at $248 

www.ladybirdfashion.com 

Ghospell Brody Metallic Trench by Short North’s Ladybird  

Stay cozy without sacrificing your style this winter with local boutique Ladybird Fashion’s metallic silver trench coat. 

Tote-ally Fab  

Starting at $820  

www.fountleather.com 

The Banjo Bag by FOUNT  

Spice up your bag collection with Cleveland-based leather bag design house FOUNT’s unique banjo bag available in your choice of chestnut or raven.  

Lounge Lavishly  

Starting at $130  

www.djerfavenue.com 

Djerf Avenue Robe 

Give the gift of comfort with Djerf Avenue’s viral fruit printed robe.  

Radiant in Rose  

Starting at $7,750  

www.vancleefarpels.com 

Sweet Alhambra Watch 18k rose gold, Mother-of-pearl by Van Cleef and Arpels  

Level up your watch collection with this bracelet-inspired 18k rose gold and mother-of-pearl piece perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.  

Have the Time? 

Starting at $725  

www.dublinvillagejewlers.com  

Tissot Prx Powermatic Watch 

This watch is sleek, elegant and perfect for life on the go. 

O-H! 

Starting at $54.94 

www.gobuckeyes.com 

Ohio State Buckeyes Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt 

Show your team spirit with this cozy sweatshirt perfect for when you tailgate at the stadium or meet up with friends at home. 

SELF CARE 

Cozy Candlelight 

$35 

www.bestillcandle.comBe Still Kit by Be Still Candle  

Made up of lightly-scented reusable wax pearls, this kit allows you to create the candles of your choosing to set the mood and cuddle up to your favorite holiday movie on a cold winter’s night.  

Master Your Stache  

Starting at $139.99 

www.manscaped.com 

The Beard Hedger Pro Kit by Manscaped  

Tame your mane with this beard maintenance kit, stocked with all the essentials, from Manscaped’s Beard Hedger to shampoo and beard oil.  

THINGS TO DO 

Local Outing  

Starting at $20 per person  

www.cosi.org 

COSI After Dark Tickets  

Heal your inner child with tickets to COSI’s after hours, adults-only themed events featuring entertainment and games. A Y2K night is Dec. 12.  

Cherish Each Chapter  

Starting at $12 per photo book  

www.chatbooks.com 

Chat Books Monthbooks Subscription  

You will never lose your phone’s photos with this personalized monthly book sent to your home with pictures of your choosing.  

That’s Showbiz  

Starting at $35 

Broadway in Columbus Tickets 

www.capa.com  

Whether you are looking for a festive night out to see How the Grinch Stole Christmas or a chance to catch Hamilton next summer, Broadway in Columbus tickets are the perfect gift for the Broadway fan in your life.   

PET GIFTS 

Always in View 

Starting at $210 

www.furbo.com 

Furbo 360 Dog Camera 

Never leave your pup alone with the Furbo 360 dog camera. Complete with audio, treat toss and other interactive features.  

Pamper Your Pooch 

Starting at $149.99  

www.lordsandlabradors.com 

Lords & Labradors Dog Bed 

This 100 percent cotton dog bed is sure to make your pooch feel pampered. It’s available in three sizes and is suitable for any breed. 

Gift Cards:  

City Barbeque  

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants 

Roosters 

The Wine Bistro 

Boozy Bakes  

North Market – Downtown and Bridge Park 

Moretti’s Restaurant on Sawmill 

Book Loft  

Citrine Hair + Skin

Kate Shields is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com. 