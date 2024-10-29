2024 Holiday Gift Guide

FOOD & DRINK
We all Scream for Ice Cream!
Starting at $199.99
www.ninjakitchen.com
Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Become a master dessert maker with the viral Ninja CREAMi, which comes with seven programs ranging from sorbet all the way to thick milkshakes.
Beautify Your Dinner Prep
Starting at $69
Six quart air fryer by Beautiful
Give the gift of convenience with actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore’s “Beautiful” air fryer. With roasting, reheating and dehydrating technology, this device is multi-purpose and looks great on your kitchen counter, too.
Stay Sharp
Starting at $326
Kitchen Essentials Knife Set by Warther Cutlery
Take your culinary skills to the next level with this knife set made by a family-owned, Ohio-based business. With four sizes and styles, a variety of colors, and choice of right- or left-hand sharpening, the customization options are vast.
Bake Them Happy
Starting at $399.95
www.breville.com
Breville Bakery Chef Mixer
Equipped with seven accessories and 12 different settings, this heavy-duty mixer will make your baked goods rival those of the pros.
Mix It Up
Starting at $69.99
www.lecreuset.com
Le Creuset Utensil Set
This set comes with four silicone cooking utensils as well as container to house them. These heat-resistant (up to 480 degrees) and dishwasher-safe utensils are a fantastic addition to the kitchen with a variety of colors to choose from.
Lemon Squeezy
Starting at $250
www.smegstore.us
Smeg Citrus Juicer
Add a touch of freshness to your day with this stainless-steel fruit juicer.
Sports Fanatics and Foodies Unite
Starting at $64.95
Columbus Blue Jackets Icon Glass Top Cutting Board
Columbus sports fans, support your favorite team and wow your guests with this Blue Jackets Glass Top Cutting Board.
Say Cheese(cake)
$70 per cake, $9.50 per slice
Cheesecake stuffed full of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
If you are looking to a sweet treat that also feeds your inner child, be sure to pick up this Little Debbie inspired dessert. With a layer of the Christmas Tree cakes in the middle, topped with buttercream, icing drizzle and sprinkles, this will certainly wow any crowd.
Lili Korcok
Bean Queen
Starting at $90
www.staufs.com
Coffee by the Month annual subscription by Stauf’s
Never leave your favorite coffee fiend empty-handed with this year-long coffee bean subscription with three roast options. Pair these beans with a branded mug, T-shirt or tote to personalize.
Pretty Printed Picture
$2,995
www.primera.com/eddie-edible-ink-cookie-printer
Eddie®, The Edible Ink Printer
Perfect for the holidays, birthdays, and other big gatherings. Print an image, message or pattern of your choosing with this edible ink printer.
Icely Done
Starting at $19.95
Rosebud Silicone Ice Mold
Spice up any beverage with elegant, rose-shaped ice cubes that are perfect for any dinner party or evening cocktail.
Pour the Wine
Starting at $42 per glass
www.cornetbarcelona.com
Sagrada Goblet Wine Glasses
These handcrafted goblet wine glasses make a beautiful addition to any dining area and are sold individually or in sets of two or six.
The Full Flavor
Starting at $99.95
www.aervana.com
Aervana Wine Aerator
Give your wine some time to breathe with this easy-to-operate wine tap that cleanly pours wine with the touch of a button.
Be Your Own Barista
Starting at $79.99
Vinci Express Cold Brew Maker
Ease into your morning and get your caffeine fix in minutes with this coffee gadget perfect for a busy coffee connoisseur.
HOME DÉCOR
Cheese, Please
Starting at $128
www.houseofandaloo.com
Vintage French Cheese Plates
Coming in a set of six, these elegant-looking plates each feature a picture of an animal along with the names of multiple French cheeses.
Light Up the Room
$18.99
Ceramic snowflake lantern by Amish Originals
Furniture and small house accessories can always brighten your home, and Amish Originals has plenty of options. These Snowflake lanterns are on of the many examples that you can get exclusively this season.
Go Bucks Go!
2 for $42
OSU Frosted Drinking Glass by Cat Studio®
Enjoy an ice-cold beverage as you cheer on the Buckeyes with this beautifully designed glass set. Perfect for any game day celebrations and those football fans in on your gift list.
Clean Thumb
Starting at $88
www.shopterrain.com
Fikkerts Gardener’s Gift Set
From hand lotion to a nail brush, this set comes with everything your hands will need after a day out in the garden.
TECH GADGETS
Keep Things Swingin’
Starting at $199
www.blueteesgolf.com
Player+ GPS Speaker
The Blue Tees Game App powers this touch-screen golf speaker that displays GPS distances, dynamic hazards, driving distances and even your score.
Get Fresh Air
$899.99
Dyson PH03 Humidifier & Cool Purifier Fan
This humidifier and fan combo helps you recover from the dry, cold air of the season. With its HEPA filter, you can also keep out those pesky allergens an illnesses too.
CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES
Sleigh the Cold
Starting at $248
Ghospell Brody Metallic Trench by Short North’s Ladybird
Stay cozy without sacrificing your style this winter with local boutique Ladybird Fashion’s metallic silver trench coat.
Tote-ally Fab
Starting at $820
www.fountleather.com
The Banjo Bag by FOUNT
Spice up your bag collection with Cleveland-based leather bag design house FOUNT’s unique banjo bag available in your choice of chestnut or raven.
Lounge Lavishly
Starting at $130
www.djerfavenue.com
Djerf Avenue Robe
Give the gift of comfort with Djerf Avenue’s viral fruit printed robe.
Radiant in Rose
Starting at $7,750
Sweet Alhambra Watch 18k rose gold, Mother-of-pearl by Van Cleef and Arpels
Level up your watch collection with this bracelet-inspired 18k rose gold and mother-of-pearl piece perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Have the Time?
Starting at $725
www.dublinvillagejewlers.com
Tissot Prx Powermatic Watch
This watch is sleek, elegant and perfect for life on the go.
O-H!
Starting at $54.94
www.gobuckeyes.com
Ohio State Buckeyes Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
Show your team spirit with this cozy sweatshirt perfect for when you tailgate at the stadium or meet up with friends at home.
SELF CARE
Cozy Candlelight
$35
www.bestillcandle.comBe Still Kit by Be Still Candle
Made up of lightly-scented reusable wax pearls, this kit allows you to create the candles of your choosing to set the mood and cuddle up to your favorite holiday movie on a cold winter’s night.
Master Your Stache
Starting at $139.99
www.manscaped.com
The Beard Hedger Pro Kit by Manscaped
Tame your mane with this beard maintenance kit, stocked with all the essentials, from Manscaped’s Beard Hedger to shampoo and beard oil.
THINGS TO DO
Local Outing
Starting at $20 per person
www.cosi.org
COSI After Dark Tickets
Heal your inner child with tickets to COSI’s after hours, adults-only themed events featuring entertainment and games. A Y2K night is Dec. 12.
Cherish Each Chapter
Starting at $12 per photo book
www.chatbooks.com
Chat Books Monthbooks Subscription
You will never lose your phone’s photos with this personalized monthly book sent to your home with pictures of your choosing.
That’s Showbiz
Starting at $35
Broadway in Columbus Tickets
www.capa.com
Whether you are looking for a festive night out to see How the Grinch Stole Christmas or a chance to catch Hamilton next summer, Broadway in Columbus tickets are the perfect gift for the Broadway fan in your life.
PET GIFTS
Always in View
Starting at $210
www.furbo.com
Furbo 360 Dog Camera
Never leave your pup alone with the Furbo 360 dog camera. Complete with audio, treat toss and other interactive features.
Pamper Your Pooch
Starting at $149.99
www.lordsandlabradors.com
Lords & Labradors Dog Bed
This 100 percent cotton dog bed is sure to make your pooch feel pampered. It’s available in three sizes and is suitable for any breed.
Gift Cards:
City Barbeque
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Roosters
The Wine Bistro
Boozy Bakes
North Market – Downtown and Bridge Park
Moretti’s Restaurant on Sawmill
Book Loft
Citrine Hair + Skin
Kate Shields is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.