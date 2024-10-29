2024 Holiday Gift Guide

FOOD & DRINK

We all Scream for Ice Cream!

Starting at $199.99

www.ninjakitchen.com

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Become a master dessert maker with the viral Ninja CREAMi, which comes with seven programs ranging from sorbet all the way to thick milkshakes.

Beautify Your Dinner Prep

Starting at $69

www.beautifulbydrew.com

Six quart air fryer by Beautiful

Give the gift of convenience with actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore’s “Beautiful” air fryer. With roasting, reheating and dehydrating technology, this device is multi-purpose and looks great on your kitchen counter, too.

Stay Sharp

Starting at $326

www.warthercutlery.com

Kitchen Essentials Knife Set by Warther Cutlery

Take your culinary skills to the next level with this knife set made by a family-owned, Ohio-based business. With four sizes and styles, a variety of colors, and choice of right- or left-hand sharpening, the customization options are vast.

Bake Them Happy

Starting at $399.95

www.breville.com

Breville Bakery Chef Mixer

Equipped with seven accessories and 12 different settings, this heavy-duty mixer will make your baked goods rival those of the pros.

Mix It Up

Starting at $69.99

www.lecreuset.com

Le Creuset Utensil Set

This set comes with four silicone cooking utensils as well as container to house them. These heat-resistant (up to 480 degrees) and dishwasher-safe utensils are a fantastic addition to the kitchen with a variety of colors to choose from.

Lemon Squeezy

Starting at $250

www.smegstore.us

Smeg Citrus Juicer

Add a touch of freshness to your day with this stainless-steel fruit juicer.

Sports Fanatics and Foodies Unite

Starting at $64.95

www.sportsunlimitedinc.com

Columbus Blue Jackets Icon Glass Top Cutting Board

Columbus sports fans, support your favorite team and wow your guests with this Blue Jackets Glass Top Cutting Board.

Say Cheese(cake)

$70 per cake, $9.50 per slice

www.thecheesecakegirl.com

Cheesecake stuffed full of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

If you are looking to a sweet treat that also feeds your inner child, be sure to pick up this Little Debbie inspired dessert. With a layer of the Christmas Tree cakes in the middle, topped with buttercream, icing drizzle and sprinkles, this will certainly wow any crowd.

Expand Lili Korcok

Bean Queen

Starting at $90

www.staufs.com

Coffee by the Month annual subscription by Stauf’s

Never leave your favorite coffee fiend empty-handed with this year-long coffee bean subscription with three roast options. Pair these beans with a branded mug, T-shirt or tote to personalize.

Pretty Printed Picture

$2,995

www.primera.com/eddie-edible-ink-cookie-printer

Eddie®, The Edible Ink Printer

Perfect for the holidays, birthdays, and other big gatherings. Print an image, message or pattern of your choosing with this edible ink printer.

Icely Done

Starting at $19.95

www.williams-sonoma.com

Rosebud Silicone Ice Mold

Spice up any beverage with elegant, rose-shaped ice cubes that are perfect for any dinner party or evening cocktail.

Pour the Wine

Starting at $42 per glass

www.cornetbarcelona.com

Sagrada Goblet Wine Glasses

These handcrafted goblet wine glasses make a beautiful addition to any dining area and are sold individually or in sets of two or six.

The Full Flavor

Starting at $99.95

www.aervana.com

Aervana Wine Aerator

Give your wine some time to breathe with this easy-to-operate wine tap that cleanly pours wine with the touch of a button.

Be Your Own Barista

Starting at $79.99

www.vincihousewares.com

Vinci Express Cold Brew Maker

Ease into your morning and get your caffeine fix in minutes with this coffee gadget perfect for a busy coffee connoisseur.

HOME DÉCOR

Cheese, Please

Starting at $128

www.houseofandaloo.com

Vintage French Cheese Plates

Coming in a set of six, these elegant-looking plates each feature a picture of an animal along with the names of multiple French cheeses.

Light Up the Room

$18.99

www.amishoriginals.com

Ceramic snowflake lantern by Amish Originals

Furniture and small house accessories can always brighten your home, and Amish Originals has plenty of options. These Snowflake lanterns are on of the many examples that you can get exclusively this season.

Go Bucks Go!

2 for $42

www.nthdegree.com

OSU Frosted Drinking Glass by Cat Studio®

Enjoy an ice-cold beverage as you cheer on the Buckeyes with this beautifully designed glass set. Perfect for any game day celebrations and those football fans in on your gift list.

Clean Thumb

Starting at $88

www.shopterrain.com

Fikkerts Gardener’s Gift Set

From hand lotion to a nail brush, this set comes with everything your hands will need after a day out in the garden.

TECH GADGETS

Keep Things Swingin’

Starting at $199

www.blueteesgolf.com

Player+ GPS Speaker

The Blue Tees Game App powers this touch-screen golf speaker that displays GPS distances, dynamic hazards, driving distances and even your score.

Get Fresh Air

$899.99

www.dyson.com

Dyson PH03 Humidifier & Cool Purifier Fan

This humidifier and fan combo helps you recover from the dry, cold air of the season. With its HEPA filter, you can also keep out those pesky allergens an illnesses too.

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Sleigh the Cold

Starting at $248

www.ladybirdfashion.com

Ghospell Brody Metallic Trench by Short North’s Ladybird

Stay cozy without sacrificing your style this winter with local boutique Ladybird Fashion’s metallic silver trench coat.

Tote-ally Fab

Starting at $820

www.fountleather.com

The Banjo Bag by FOUNT

Spice up your bag collection with Cleveland-based leather bag design house FOUNT’s unique banjo bag available in your choice of chestnut or raven.

Lounge Lavishly

Starting at $130

www.djerfavenue.com

Djerf Avenue Robe

Give the gift of comfort with Djerf Avenue’s viral fruit printed robe.

Radiant in Rose

Starting at $7,750

www.vancleefarpels.com

Sweet Alhambra Watch 18k rose gold, Mother-of-pearl by Van Cleef and Arpels

Level up your watch collection with this bracelet-inspired 18k rose gold and mother-of-pearl piece perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

Have the Time?

Starting at $725

www.dublinvillagejewlers.com

Tissot Prx Powermatic Watch

This watch is sleek, elegant and perfect for life on the go.

O-H!

Starting at $54.94

www.gobuckeyes.com

Ohio State Buckeyes Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Show your team spirit with this cozy sweatshirt perfect for when you tailgate at the stadium or meet up with friends at home.

SELF CARE

Cozy Candlelight

$35

www.bestillcandle.comBe Still Kit by Be Still Candle

Made up of lightly-scented reusable wax pearls, this kit allows you to create the candles of your choosing to set the mood and cuddle up to your favorite holiday movie on a cold winter’s night.

Master Your Stache

Starting at $139.99

www.manscaped.com

The Beard Hedger Pro Kit by Manscaped

Tame your mane with this beard maintenance kit, stocked with all the essentials, from Manscaped’s Beard Hedger to shampoo and beard oil.

THINGS TO DO

Local Outing

Starting at $20 per person

www.cosi.org

COSI After Dark Tickets

Heal your inner child with tickets to COSI’s after hours, adults-only themed events featuring entertainment and games. A Y2K night is Dec. 12.

Cherish Each Chapter

Starting at $12 per photo book

www.chatbooks.com

Chat Books Monthbooks Subscription

You will never lose your phone’s photos with this personalized monthly book sent to your home with pictures of your choosing.

That’s Showbiz

Starting at $35

Broadway in Columbus Tickets

www.capa.com

Whether you are looking for a festive night out to see How the Grinch Stole Christmas or a chance to catch Hamilton next summer, Broadway in Columbus tickets are the perfect gift for the Broadway fan in your life.

PET GIFTS

Always in View

Starting at $210

www.furbo.com

Furbo 360 Dog Camera

Never leave your pup alone with the Furbo 360 dog camera. Complete with audio, treat toss and other interactive features.

Pamper Your Pooch

Starting at $149.99

www.lordsandlabradors.com

Lords & Labradors Dog Bed

This 100 percent cotton dog bed is sure to make your pooch feel pampered. It’s available in three sizes and is suitable for any breed.

Gift Cards:

City Barbeque

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Roosters

The Wine Bistro

Boozy Bakes

North Market – Downtown and Bridge Park

Moretti’s Restaurant on Sawmill

Book Loft

Citrine Hair + Skin

Kate Shields is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.