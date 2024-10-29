2024 Central Ohio Parade of Homes Recap

Expand Raymond G. LaVoie

Columbus natives and central Ohio homeowners alike flocked to the 2024 Parade of Homes this year, experiencing more than 50 unique living options.

Utilizing a scattered site format for the fourth consecutive year, the Parade took attendees all around central Ohio starting with this year’s Feature Community, Jerome Village, being a major stop.

Located near Dublin, the community has participated for several years, including when it was the site of the Parade in 2013 and 2018. It represents crucial components of a house hunter’s haven, such as job opportunities and

As the largest new home showcase in the region, the Parade highlighted homes from varying price and size ranges, as well as distinct sectors of the city to ensure attendees and interested buyers left armed with a sense of what life would be like in each neighborhood.

For more information about highlighted homes and neighborhoods, visit the Tour Guide, which is available all year-round on www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Condominium

Best Community Amenities

Epcon Communities – 4409 Marilyn Ct.

Best Front Curb Appeal

Epcon Communities – 4409 Marilyn Ct.

Best Outdoor Living Space

Epcon Communities – 5729 Arcadian Ave.

Best Kitchen

Epcon Communities – 7768 Asante Dr.

Best Owner’s Suite

Epcon Communities – 4409 Marilyn Ct.

Best Living Space

Epcon Communities – 5729 Arcadian Ave.

Best Floor Plan

Epcon Communities – 5729 Arcadian Ave.

Best Interior Decorating

Epcon Communities – 7768 Asante Dr.

Best Overall

Epcon Communities – 5729 Arcadian Ave.

Single Family

Best Curb Appeal

($700,000 and below)

Fischer Homes – 1746 Skybrook Blvd.

($700,001 and above)

3 Pillar Homes – 11451 Winterberry Dr.

Best Outdoor Living Space

($700,000 and below)

Schottenstein Homes – 11738 Verbena Pl.

($700,001 and above)

Romanelli and Hughes – 5913 Stratton Pl.

Best Kitchen

($700,000 and below)

Arbor Homes – 5026 Farmhouse Rd.

($700,001 and above)

Manor Homes – 7965 Canopy Glen Dr.

Best Owner’s Suite

($700,000 and below)

D.R. Horton – 2780 Aldengate Ln.

($700,001 and above)

Bob Webb Homes – 7515 Steeplechase Ln. N.



Best Living Space

($700,000 and below)

Pulte Homes – 1026 Ping Ln.

($700,001 and above)

Old World Custom Homes – 11146 Harlem Estates Ct.

Best Floorplan

($700,000 and below)

Schottenstein Homes – 11738 Verbena Pl.

($700,001 and above)

Bob Webb Homes – 7515 Steeplechase Ln. N.

Best Interior Decorating

($700,000 and below)

Arbor Homes – 1098 Andrick Dr.

($700,001 and above)

Romanelli and Hughes – 5913 Stratton Pl.

Best Overall

($700,000 and below)

Schottenstein Homes – 11738 Verbena Pl.

($700,001 and above)

Bob Webb Homes – 7515 Steeplechase Ln. N.

Multi-Family

Best Community Amenities

Ardent Communities – 40 Hutchinson Ave.

Best Kitchen

Wilcox Communities – 77 Ryan Creek Way

Best Owner’s Suite

Treplus Communities – 5151 Sugar Maple Dr.

Best Living Space

Treplus Communities – 5151 Sugar Maple Dr.

Best Floor Plan

Wilcox Communities – 77 Ryan Creek Way

Best Interior Decorating

Treplus Communities – 5151 Sugar Maple Dr.

Best Overall

Wilcox Communities – 77 Ryan Creek Way

Maggie Lardie and Kate Shields are editorial assistants at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.