Combat seasonal depression with solar solution

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can affect anyone. But, what exactly is it?

Your brain produces serotonin, the “happy chemical.” Serotonin levels can be affected by something as simple as the amount of sunshine you receive in a day. As the seasons change, the amount of sunlight available decreases as sunrise gets later and sunset gets earlier. As such, serotonin levels may decrease as daylight hours grow shorter.

This year, older adults are even more prone to SAD as they stay inside to keep warm and protect themselves against contracting COVID-19. Here are a few ways to battle the winter blues when you’re cooped up indoors this winter:

Exercise! Find a virtual fitness class to follow along to or build your own workout at home. Moving your body regularly releases endorphins and can also increase serotonin levels

Meditate. Take a break with some peaceful relaxation methods to ground yourself. Breathe deeply and search for your inner peace. Studies show serotonin levels are increased with regular meditation.

Connect. Pick up the phone and dial up your best friend, your kids or the favorite grandchild. Spending time with loved ones, even digitally, is a surefire way to increase serotonin levels and bring some joy into your life.

Soak up the sun. There are now new technologies available that have let

companies like HappyLight create lamps based on LED lights that mimic the sun’s rays. Plug in one of the tablet-shaped devices and choose from four different light settings. Feel the warmth of the sun wash over your skin without fear of harmful UV rays. Just like real sunshine, the light and warmth from HappyLight LED lights can increase serotonin levels and have you feeling better than ever.

Find what lights up your life and fend off the frosty bite of SAD. A combination of all three steps can alleviate symptoms and increase serotonin levels. To find the right HappyLight therapy lamp for you, visit www.verilux.com.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.