Columbus organizations give back

As Mr. Rogers would tell us, when the world is at its scariest, look for the helpers. Here is a round-up of a few of Columbus’s biggest helpers these past few months as our community has found ways to come together and give back from at least 6 feet apart.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

In March, as Cameron Mitchell Premier Events had to shut down along with the rest of the city, it donated extra food to the Hilliard Food Pantry, along with diapers as a result of its recent diaper drive – totaling more than 400 pounds of diapers and food donated.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants created an Associate Relief Fund to assist more than 4,500 furloughed associates. It partnered with Premier Produce One to deliver pallets of produce to nonprofits such as SON Ministries, the YWCA and the Lindy Infante Foundation.

“Despite operating at reduced sales levels during the pandemic, CMR has remained committed to philanthropy, both locally and nationally,” says Melissa Johnson, VP of community relations. “We have been able to come up with creative ways to support and give back during this challenging time.”

In July, CMR delivered more than 1,000 fresh-baked cookies to the nurses at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and began delivering turkey dinners to the YWCA to feed more than 170 people each Friday from July 31 to Sept. 25.

Columbus Foundation

With a new Emergency Response Fund freshly established in March, the Columbus Foundation has clearly been hard at work. In just a few short months, it has been able to award more than $5.6 million to more than 150 nonprofit organizations. The fund was able to immediately provide support to organizations that were suddenly facing decreased revenue, weren’t able to provide PPE for their staff or needed to quickly provide technological services such as telehealth to their clients.

“The mission of the Columbus Foundation hinges on the desire to strengthen and improve the community for all our residents,” says Dan Sharpe, VP for community research and grants management. “I know we’re built for times like these, and I know we’re built for uncertain times yet to come.”

This year’s Big Give in June set a new record in raising funds for Columbus nonprofits, with a whopping $32.5 million raised in just 32 hours. More than 1,000 nonprofits benefited.

Now, community members can get involved by donating directly to the Gifts of Kindness fund, which directly supports individuals in the community experiencing unforeseen setbacks when the usual assistance programs have begun to run thin on resources at the end of the year. Visit www.columbusfoundation.org for more information.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Grahm S. Jones Polar Bear (Aurora)

The zoo’s mission is to connect people with wildlife and raise money to support animal and wildlife conservation around the globe. As the pandemic caused the world to grind to a screeching halt, the zoo pushed on and quickly adapted its programming to make sure big fundraising events could be safely executed. Comedy for Conservation is back on with monthly comedy performances after hours with new social distancing guidelines in place.

This November, the zoo is also kicking off Wildlights with its annual Stuff the Truck food drive on Nov. 20, asking each visitor to bring five non-perishable food items as their entry ticket. All items will be distributed by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

COSI

COSI has been hard at work with the COSI on Wheels: Curbside program, bringing free STEM activities to students and families in the community. Each COSI Connect truck is equipped to be a Wi-Fi hotspot, so even those without Internet access can hop online to engage with the programming.

“Bridging the digital divide and delivering opportunities for science education is critical now more than ever as students head back to school through online portals or blended programs of digital and on-site experiences during this pandemic,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO. “This is just the beginning as we work together with Ohio communities to help deliver free and fun educational resources to those who need it most.”

COSI has also kicked off two new partnerships with the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine alongside the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. COSI hosted virtual story times throughout September and October and is now launching the Learning Lunchbox program. Learning Lunchboxes are STEM kits delivered to under-served youths in Ohio. With each Lunchbox comes a form to sign the child up to receive a free book each month through the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. For more information, visit www.cosi.org/connects.

Donatos

Donatos has stepped up its game to deliver free pizzas to front-line health care workers all over Columbus and throughout Ohio, including Mount Carmel Health System and OhioHealth hospitals as well as Knox Community Hospital. Members of the Donatos executive team hand-delivered some of the pizzas themselves.

“During these challenging times, it is important to find ways to help each other,” says Tom Krouse, president and CEO. “We want to live out the meaning of our name – to give a good thing – whenever possible. Our communities have supported us for 57 years and we believe in supporting them back.”

Donatos teamed up with Velvet Ice Cream to deliver pizza and ice cream to the Ohio Department of Health to feed the ODH lab workers testing coronavirus samples. The Columbus-based pizza company has also been feeding volunteers at several local food banks around Columbus to help them out as food banks have faced increased demand.

Greater Columbus Arts Council

GCAC staff put their heads together to create a comprehensive guide to COVID-19 resources for artists and arts organizations, available within the first week of shut-downs in March. This list includes links to national grants and webinars that walk artists through navigating the pandemic world.

In those early days, GCAC also began immediately raising funds for the Emergency Artist Relief fund to support artists in Franklin County. Despite the grant resources being impacted significantly, it was able to provide grants to 438 artists.

On June 1, GCAC began its #ArtUnites Cbus campaign: a Black Lives Matter public art initiative. With a generous grant from AEP Ohio, GCAC was able to fund a Black film and photographer award and also create a larger public and community art-based project called Deliver Black Dreams.

GCAC has also been rolling out its three-phase 2020 Operating Support plan. The first phase awarded $1,498,772 in grants to local arts organizations, and in September, the second phase awarded another near $1.5 million in grants to CAPA, Shadowbox Live, the Columbus Museum of Art and more. The third phase will take place in early 2021.

Visit www.columbusmakesart.com to find ways to help support the arts such as streaming virtual events or donating online, or, if you feel safe, pay a visit to one of the arts organizations.

“Arts organizations are doing a really good job enforcing social distancing, and cleanliness and hygiene and masks. I would say a visit to a museum is safer than a restaurant,” says Jami Goldstein, VP of marketing and communications. “Supporting the nonprofit arts sector in Columbus is ingrained in every action we take at the arts council. We know that the arts are vital to education, to our economy and to our quality of life in Columbus.”

Wendy's

Wendy’s continued its philanthropic efforts and cheerful spirit throughout the pandemic by celebrating employees who were graduating seniors in Columbus with a Wendy’s graduation ceremony in May. The company crew headquartered in Dublin delivered breakfast sandwiches to local grocery stores, as well as free meals to construction workers, led by General Manager Stacey Rayburn.

Furthermore, the annual Frosty 5K Run for Adoption, which is historically hosted in Columbus, went virtual in October to raise money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature program Wendy’s Wonderful Kids.

