CMA exhibition explores the art of Where the Wild Things Are author Maurice Sendak

Photographed by Ian Paul, Homer

Wild Things Are Happening: The Art of Maurice Sendak is the first major retrospective of Maurice Sendak’s work since his death in 2012, and the largest and most complete exhibition of one of the most celebrated and original artists of our time.

The exhibition is on view through March 5 at the Columbus Museum of Art. An international tour will follow.

The exhibition comprises more than 150 sketches, storyboards and paintings, drawn from the Maurice Sendak Foundation collection. Highlights include original work for Sendak’s most famous books: Where the Wild Things Are, In the Night Kitchen and Outside Over There.

Alongside landmark images from Sendak’s books is artwork he created for publications such as The Bat-Poet by Randall Jarrell, A Hole is to Dig by Ruth Krauss, The Little Bear series by Else Holmelund Minarik and Zlateh the Goat by Isaac Bashevis Singer. Designs for many of Sendak’s opera, theater, film and television productions are also featured in the exhibition.

Wild Things Are Happening is guest curated by artist Jonathan Weinberg, curator of the foundation. The retrospective highlights the relationship of Sendak’s images to the art that he collected and loved, including works by William Blake, Walt Disney, Winsor McCay, George Stubbs, Beatrix Potter and Philipp Otto Runge.

“So many of us grew up with Maurice Sendak’s illustrated books,” says Nannette Maciejunes, executive director and CEO of the museum. “This exhibition not only gives you the chance to see original drawings for his beloved books, but to discover Sendak’s range as an artist and the true depth of his creativity.”

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.