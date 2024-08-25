Civic engagement throughout central Ohio

Community engagement can be a great way to build relationships and obtain knowledge and experiences about where you live. Central Ohio offers a variety of programs and classes to participate in and learn more about the community.

From Dublin to Grove City, there are many ways to connect with individuals who are passionate about serving others, getting involved, and creating and maintaining a safe environment.

The Citizens’ Police Academy is a 12-week program that provides participants with details on the operations of law enforcement in Dublin. Hosted by the Dublin Police Department, the academy is open to both residents and non-residents.

Expand Photo by John League The police K-9, one of the most popular parts of the academy, goes around the room during the drug search session.

This program provides further insight on a wide range of policing activities, including the arrest process, dispatching 911 and criminal investigations. Graduates are eligible to become Community Service Officers and volunteer with the police.

The Upper Arlington Police Division also hosts a Citizen Police Academy. This year’s program runs Sept. 5-Nov. 14, with classes taking place 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, and covers safety, crime prevention, defensive tactics and more.

The Citizen Police Academy gives Upper Arlington residents the opportunity to get involved and participate in safety programs. Graduates of the Citizen Police Academy assist the UA police with outreach activities, programs and fundraising.

The Leadership Westerville Community Leadership Program is a nine-month initiative focused on creating strong, educated leaders in the community.

The program takes place September through May, with one full-day session once a month. The monthly sessions consist of workshops, tours, meet and greets, and engagement in the community.

Established in 2019, Senior Connections in New Albany is a group focused on providing wellness and social opportunities for community members ages 55 and up. Participants can expect to enjoy evenings filled with card games, book clubs, bingo and more, meeting other senior community members in the process.

Grove City Parks & Recreations offers a wide range of programs for anyone in the community to join. The 55+ program offers daily and weekly activities that promote involvement and interaction with passionate community members.

Programs are held at the Evans Center and include support groups, health fairs, safety lectures and wellness screenings. The Evans Center also serves as the gathering location for members before heading to a community outing or social event.

