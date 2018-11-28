The 2018 CityScene Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday In Style

Give the gift of a great time this holiday season. Treat those nearest and dearest to a night of fun and relaxation at Aloft Columbus Westerville. Included in this exclusive package is a one-night stay (Friday or Saturday night) plus two appetizers and two signature cocktails from our its hip and always happening WXYZ Bar. With live music every Friday and Saturday and complimentary access to the indoor Splash Pool, a night at Aloft Westerville is the perfect gift for anyone and everyone!

To purchase, please contact Robin Collins, Director of Sales at rcollins@aloftwesterville.com or call 614-899-6560.

$179 plus applicable fees. www.marriott.com

Santa’s Snowy Helper

Sustainability is an aspect taken into consideration in all Amish creations and those available at Amish Originals are no exception. Add even more flair to your holiday-themed fireplace mantle with these handcrafted snowmen.

$17.99-$24.99. www.amishoriginals.com

Denis Finnin

The Power of Poison

The Power of Poison, on exhibit at COSI, explores poison's paradoxical roles in nature, human health and history, literature, and myth. Inviting visitors to wander through a walk-through diorama of Colombia's Chocó Forest, the exhibition introduces poisons, toxins, and venoms and their role in evolutionary strategies.

$20-$25. www.cosi.org

Not Just for Santa

Holiday cookie baskets from Mrs. Turbo’s Cookies are so good, you likely won’t have leftovers for Old Saint Nick. Don’t forget the milk!

Prices vary. www.mrsturboscookies.com

Cookie Heaven

Worthington’s very own Mrs. Goodman’s Baking Co. has been baking delectable sweets for over 30 years. In addition to its signature buttercream cakes and homemade pies, its hand-crafted cookies will be the perfect holiday gift this holiday season. These cookies are so delicious, you’ll want to have enough to share with Santa! Guaranteed to get you on the Nice List this holiday season!

$2.50 and up. www.mrsgoodmans.com

Joy to the Bundt

The Baking Spirits Bright decoration from Nothing Bundt Cakes is bound to be a crowd-pleasing design that will add merriment to holiday festivities and quickly become the most talked about centerpiece on your table!

Order your decorated bundt cake today at www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Press the Reset Button

Realign and reset to normal with volcanic stone, deep tissue, couples or prenatal massages at Woodhouse Day Spa in Dublin. Services for all cortisol-inducing situations are on offer to melt your loved one’s stress away. Gift cards available.

Prices vary. www.woodhousespas.com

Cruisin’

Cruising allows togetherness as well as independence. With the multitude of on-board recreational options and age-specific kids’ clubs, there is something for everyone. It’s important to find a cruise package that will appeal to the majority of family members, and remain within everyone’s budget. Expedia CruiseShipCenters vacation consultants can help you feel inspired and start planning the family vacation of a lifetime!

Prices vary. www.cruiseshipcenters.com/polaris

Two for One

Give the gift of handmade this holiday season at The Smithery with the Reversible Enamel 14K Vermeil Jewelry Collection by artist Mark Poulin. Two looks in one with many color options.

$65-$110. Find more of this collection at 1306 Grandview Ave. or online at www.shopthesmithery.com

Custom Cuisine

Treat the cook or foodie on your list this holiday with an Italian Family Dinner basket from The Oilerie located on Grandview Avenue. Create a custom meal prep basket, choosing from dozens of sauces, pastas, extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars and more. Too much to consider? Go with a classic, the Bread Dipper’s Delight. 614-824-2668

A Touch of Modernity

Not sure what to get your man? A gift card to Modern Male is sure to win a smile! Back for the holidays, receive a gift set with select gift card purchase. Also, check out our boxed sets with an array of colognes, shave care and grooming needs. All available in our historic Dublin location.

Prices vary. www.modernmalespas.com

“Hey Alexa!”

Update your home this holiday season with the Amazon Echo show or give to the tech junkie on your list. This device allows you to control your smart home, make hands-free calls, ask for music, news, weather, stream video and more.

$229.99. www.amazon.com

Spin into the New Year

Surpass your New Year’s fitness goals with this top-of-the-line Peloton bike. It offers an immersive indoor cycling experience where you can participate in daily live classes from the comfort of your home.

$1,995. www.onepeloton.com

Top this Watch

Gift the high-tech Apple Watch Series 3 this holiday season which can be styled with interchangeable bands depending on the recipient’s preference. This updated version of the original Apple Watch can help you track your fitness goals and health, send messages and make calls without your phone, as well as much more.

$395 and up. www.apple.com

The Dye That Binds Us

This buttery soft, hand-dyed infinity scarf is the easy button of scarves, just twist and go! So comfortable to wear, super soft and adds a statement to any outfit. The hand-dyed Bamboo Rayon socks will be the softest socks you will ever wear. You are also giving back when you buy a pair. For every pair you buy, Dyetology donates a pair to a local homeless shelter. Why socks? Socks are the most needed clothing item in shelters.

$18-$48. www.dyetology.com

Sachet Tea Wheel

For the avid tea enthusiast, consider this DavidsTea sampler to warm your up this winter. It is also the best tea package to help you host the perfect holiday party.

$36. www.davidstea.com

Catch Me If You Can

Meet Clocky the one and only runaway alarm clock for all who love their snooze button a little too much. This clock, manufactured by Clocky, LLC, will allow you to hit snooze once before rolling off your nightstand helping you get up and out of bed on time.

$39.99. www.clocky.com

Perfect Getaway

Fulfill your holiday travel needs with this chic nylon and Italian leather bag with a small square bandana, to add a splash of color. This sleek duffle bag, from Ladybird in the Short North, can also be monogrammed on the leather patch.

$244 – bag, $52 – bandana. ladybird.shoplightspeed.com

Classic Sparkle

These elegant 14K yellow gold earrings with pave diamonds would be an ideal gift for your loved one this holiday season. Purchase these dainty earrings from Rowe in the Short North.

$330.00. www.roweboutique.com

Holiday Cheer

A stylish friend would certainly love this set of a pitcher and opal tumbrels from Quinci Emporium in the Short North. This certain-to-impress gift would be perfect to bring with you to a holiday dinner party.

$66. www.quinciemporium.com

Jingle All the Way

Pick up this Dream Ball Pendant from Global Gifts in the Short North for that special someone. This delicate sterling silver necklace is hand-crafted in Bali and contains a small bras bell that softly chimes, ringing in the holiday spirit.

$88. www.globalgiftsft.com

Modern Edge

Treat someone to the classic style of the Bellfield Tote from Fount in the Short North. This timeless design is handcrafted in a studio in Cleveland and is made from full-grain Italian leather and solid brass hardware.

$440. www.fountleather.com

Workout on the Go

Get that killer workout in any time, any where with the Finesse Fitness line of portable total body workout bundles. Created to mesh with all lifestyles and fitness levels are created with high-quality and durable materials.

$13.99-$150. www.finesse.life

Love in a Box

A date night out on the town can sometimes feel like a hassle. Enter Crated with Love, a date night subscription box service that sends young married couples at-home date nights. Each game is designed by a team of experts to strengthen relationships.

$1.99-$59.99. www.cratedwithlove.com

Sit Back and Relax

Comfortable gifts make the perfect addition to holiday wish lists. When picking up the latest gift or gadget for a loved one, consider Steelcase’s SILQ chair for the busybody in the family. This chair is designed to intuitively respond to the human body.

$640-$1,040. www.steelcase.com

Toasty Spectator

Bring the comfort of home sports viewing to the stadium via the Hot Seat. Dubbed the “world’s first heated stadium chair,” Pop Design’s USB-powered heating technology not only keeps spectators warm during inclement weather, it’s perfect for spectators in need of warmth and comfort during long events, practices or games.

$69-$630. www.kickstarter.com

Fit. Phone. Fun.

It can be intimidating to join a new gym. Boutique fitness classes can at times feel ‘clique-y’. A new fitness app designed by Gixo is getting people moving with fun, live group fitness classes that can easily be taken on your phone from anywhere. On-the-go parents, up-in-the-air travelers and those who are anxious about walking into a new workout facility now have access to live classes and workouts on demand, all via a mobile phone.

$19.99-$179.99. www.gixo.com

Tailgate Tactics

Whether you’re heading to an OSU tailgate or transporting much-anticipated holiday meals to a family gathering, Hungry Fan’s Three-In-One Fangating Thermal Bag is the best way to keep those steamy dishes hot. This thermal bag keeps hot food warm, cold items chilled and can be used as a cordless slow cooker.

$59.99. www.hungryfan.com

Blow Glass Necklaces – Hayley Gallery

Often compared to Chihuly glass, the lampworking-style jewelry created by Cincinnati-based artist Lisa Inglert is truly unique. With a variety of influences including ’50s retro patterns to organic structures like tree branches and stones, each glass bead is crafted by hand. Giving a paired necklace and set of earrings will definitely make your loved one stand out.

$58-$142. www.localohioart.com

Profoundly Professional

Designed to overcome the bottomless void that totes often become, Holly & Tanager offer The Professional to make carrying your belongings a joy. Keep your essentials organized and close at hand with an ergonomic design that makes being constantly on the go a breeze.

$550. www.hollyandtanager.com

Smart Bedroom

Remember the days when all that an alarm clock could do was make a bunch of noise? Oh how times have changed. The iBTW38 Wireless Fast Charging Stereo Speaker will do that and more. iHome offers this bedside alarm clock with dual speakers, Qi wireless charging pad for compatible devices, and Bluetooth audio streaming for music and wireless speakerphone. Additional USB port allows for charging of mobile devices that aren’t Qi compatible. $99.99. www.ihomeaudio.com

Prep for the Day Ahead

The single touch of a button on this distortion-free mirror is what that it takes to stream music, set alarms, calendars and access news all from the bathroom. iHome’s Alexa Voice Services Enabled 9” Double-Sided Vanity Mirror features magnification and LEDs to provide the best possible lighting for skin care or makeup application. $179.99. www.ihomeaudio.com

Rapunzel’s Regret

If only Rapunzel had one of these stylish bracelets that conveniently hold a hair tie, she wouldn’t always had one on hand. The bracelets, by Busy Girl Bangles, are available in gold, rose gold and silver and each one comes with three hair ties that feature heart-shaped charms. This is a great gift for that family member with long, flowing locks like the famous Grimm Brothers character. $25-$70. www.gogirldesign.com

Holiday Hoopla

Add something extra to your festivities this year and consider experiencing Shadowbox Live’s 26th annual Holiday Hoopla. The holiday show will run through Dec. 29 with select showtimes on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Tickets are $25 with special discounts given to students, seniors and veterans. $25-$45. www.shadowboxlive.org