CityScene Magazine celebrates 20 years!

Fun Facts to Know & Tell Founded: 1999 Readers: 180,000 central Ohians per issue How Many Copies: 9.3 million Mailed Circulation:51,000 per issue

Twenty years! How many of those 175,200 hours were spent planning, researching, interviewing, photographing and writing? That number expands when I contemplate CityScene partnerships and accomplishments during the last two decades.

Since the first issue in 1999, we have partnered with central Ohio arts organizations to share the amazing talent and exciting events happening throughout the area. From A-list celebrities to the aspiring local artists with great stories to share, our pages are bursting with features about them all. And we would not be here today without our arts partners, who have been by our side helping form connections and offering suggestions and opportunities all along the way.

How about exhibits and events? Some of my favorites include Titanic at COSI, GCAC’s annual Open Studio & Stage, The Nutcracker (every year) and Lang Lang’s incredible performance with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at the Ohio Theatre.

When you add in health, cuisine, travel, and homeowner remodeling and decorating projects, our writers have built relationships throughout the region. They have opened central Ohio’s eyes to some of the most adventurous vacations, diverse cuisine and luxurious homes through their words and images.

When Fred Zimmerman founded the CityScene in 1999, he was most well-known for building the OSU gameday programs from simple fliers to the robust magazines we know today. But beyond the publications he founded, Fred was known for developing partnerships. Through his vision, even today, every CMG product—whether company-owned or not—is created through partnership.

From our first community partnerships with Dublin, Upper Arlington and Westerville, to Pickerington, New Albany and our most recent with Grove City, CMG has grown to include six community magazines and a statewide publication, HealthScene Ohio.

You’ll notice updates throughout the year to some of CityScene’s regular features, starting with our new Style piece in this issue on page 48.

Our purpose is to showcase central Ohio through the unique personalities, organizations and events that collectively shape the lifestyle we enjoy. Our amazing team of writers, designers, and yes even salespeople, are poised to continue to pursue and achieve that mission.

