It's Finally Here! | CityScene 2019 Best of the 'Bus Party

The votes are tallied and the trophies are polished - CityScene Magazine's 2019 Best of the 'Bus Awards are set for July 18 at The Estate at New Albany.

The best of the best will be in attendance, and the evening will feature a champagne toast and birthday cake to commemorate 20 years of CityScene Magazine, an award ceremony for the winners, delicious food, a complimentary drink, fabulous prizes and more!

Who: All are invited - bring your friends!

CityScene Magazine's 2019 Best of the 'Bus Award Celebration

Thursday, July 18 | 5:30-8 p.m.

The Estate at New Albany | 5216 Forest Drive, New Albany

Let us know you're coming to the biggest CityScene party of the year by filling out the RSVP form below.

Why RSVP? Like all CityScene Launch Parties, a handful of fabulous prizes will be given away (see door prize info below). By RSVPing, you will receive an additional raffle ticket -- doubling your chances! Please note, it's one person per RSVP, so if there are multiple guests in your group everyone needs to fill out the form to receive their additional raffle ticket.

Winner, Winner, Winner!

Now you can pick which prize to enter your raffle ticket, which means you will love what you win. Check out the prizes below.

PLEASE NOTE! We love to see familiar faces at the launch parties, but if you have won a prize at any of the previous three parties, you are ineligible to win this time. Also, give a donation of at least $5 or more for Out of Darkness to receive one additional raffle ticket (see below).

Don't forget to RSVP to receive an additional raffle ticket!

(Prizes subject to change)

Philanthropy Partner

× Expand Photo courtesy of Out of Darkness

CityScene Media Group and The Estate at New Albany are happy to announce that the Columbus Chapter of Out of Darkness will be the official philanthropy partner for the 2019 Best of the 'Bus celebration.

Out Of Darkness is an anti-trafficking organization working to break the cycle of sex trafficking one human at a time. It's an issue destroying the lives of women, men, and children across the United States. As of 2006, it's the second largest criminal enterprise in the world and is rapidly growing.

“To share the room with such an incredible group of entrepreneurs and visionaries who all happen to love our great city of Columbus, and to be able to represent the abused and exploited women in our own city who no longer have a voice is an incredible honor that we don't take for granted," says Out of Darkness.

The local organization is working to stop this terrible crisis by providing immediate short-term crisis stabilization and long-term programs. Out of Darkness aims to educate the Columbus community and beyond about the horrors of human trafficking, along with conducting rescues and helping victims after their experiences. Reach, Rescue and Restore.

Help Out of Darkness by donating at the 2019 Best of the 'Bus Party.

PLUS, WHEN YOU MAKE A MONETARY DONATION OF AT LEAST $5, YOU WILL RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL RAFFLE TICKET.

Can't make the Party but still want to donate? Click here for more information.