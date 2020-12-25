Checking in on your heart

× Expand Medical News Today

February is American Heart Month – and not because of Valentine’s Day. While chocolates and flowers will do wonders for your mood, you need more than a valentine to keep your heart healthy during COVID-19.

Laura Williamson of American Heart Association News says a growing number of studies suggest that many people who survive COVID-19 experience heart damage.

The illness takes a toll on respiratory, cardiac and kidney functions, among other complications. But experts are finding that even upon recovery, patients deal with a considerable amount of inflammation in heart muscle lining.

According to AHAN, nearly one-fourth of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have been diagnosed with cardiovascular complications.

While health care professionals continue to research and treat those with heart problems, this is a great time to check in on your own cardiac health.

Simple 7

The American Heart Association identifies these seven risk factors that people can improve to help achieve ideal cardiovascular health: weight, smoking, diet, physical activity, blood sugar, cholesterol and high blood pressure. It’s My Life Check online assessment tool can help you assess and track your heart health to get a better understanding of your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Go to www.mlc.heart.org/assessment and use the code AHA022.

Pressure Check

Keeping an eye on your blood pressure is vital to heart health. It’s one of the most important screenings, because high blood pressure typically has no symptoms.

Your heart rate is a good indicator of blood flow and blood pressure in different areas of your body. To measure it, get a watch and place your index and middle finger on the inner wrist of the other arm, just below the base of the thumb. You’ll feel the beat of your pulse.

Count the number of taps you feel in 10 seconds and multiply that number by six to find your heart rate for one minute.

AHA’s Check. Change. Control. Calculator is a resource to self-monitor heart health. The website (ccccalculator.ccc tracker.com) asks for a few numbers concerning your cholesterol and blood pressure before recommending a path to a healthier lifestyle.

Stay Upbeat

Are heart disease and depression interwoven? A preliminary study presented at a recent AHA virtual Scientific Sessions conference is looking at a connection. The research included more than 4,000 people in a national survey who had been screened for depression using a basic questionnaire. Participants were evaluated for the Life Simple 7 factors.

After adjusting for factors such as age, race and income, the researchers found people with symptoms of severe depression were 3.1 times more likely to have worse cardiovascular health than people without depression. People with mild to moderate depression were 1.4 times more likely.

Lead researcher Dr. Brent Medoff says the study shows a clear link between depression and poor heart health, though it can’t explain what’s behind the connection.

“Whether it’s because they’re depressed and they don’t want to move around, or they’re not taking care of themselves, or they’re unable to get medication, (these) are things that we have to look for in other research,” said Medoff, a resident physician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

It’s a two-way street, studies suggest. People with depression are more likely to develop heart disease. And people with heart disease can experience depression. In fact, research suggests 15 percent to 30 percent of people with cardiovascular disease have depression – a rate two to three times higher than the general population.

Medoff says some of the connection is probably behavioral. People who are depressed are more likely to smoke, less likely to be active and tend to have a less healthy diet.

But depression also has a physical side. It affects the nervous system in ways that can raise blood pressure and heart rate. It affects blood platelets, which can increase the risk of clotting. It’s also been associated with inflammation, which is linked to many diseases.

Overweight Ohio

There are lots of things to be proud of as an Ohioan, but our place in WalletHub’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America isn’t one of them.

Ohio comes in at the 14th “fattest” state in the U.S. This ranking was determined through three key factors: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.

While being overweight does not necessarily make someone unhealthy, weight can cause numerous heart health issues, including spikes in bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels, while also lowering good high-density lipoproteins (HDL) cholesterol. HDL cholesterol is important for removing bad cholesterol and working to reduce the risk for heart disease. Obese people require more blood to supply oxygen and nutrients to their bodies which causes an increase in blood pressure, a common cause of heart attacks.

Making healthier choices doesn’t always mean shaving down your caloric intake. Focus on nutrient-dense foods rather than scrutinizing the calorie counter.

To keep your heart beating loudly and proudly, eat wholesome food. You can boost your cardiac health with choices such as black beans (help lower blood pressure), salmon (lessens risk of heart rhythm disorders), olive oil (protects blood vessels) and walnuts (protect against heart artery inflammation.) (See illustration 1)

On the flip side, two foods can have the same number of calories and a vast difference in satiation. (See illustration 2).

Even experts agree that foods such as pizza and cookies are OK in moderation. Many dietitians recommend never labeling meals as bad or cheating, as it only leads to an unhealthy relationship with food.

Take care of your body, mental health and your taste buds!

Editor's note: Because of the rapidly evolving events surrounding the coronavirus, the facts and advice presented in this story may have changed since publication. Visit www. heart.org for the latest coverage, and check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials for the most recent guidance.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.