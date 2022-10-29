Chamber Music Columbus commissions seven new works for its 75-year anniversary

Seven special premieres by renowned composers and incredible musicians will help Chamber Music Columbus celebrate its 75th anniversary this year.

Founded in 1948 by 17-year-old West High School graduate James N. Cain, the company has since presented 1,035 musicians and soloists across 428 concerts and 74 seasons.

Cain’s longtime interest in classical music prompted his wish to bring chamber music to the Columbus area. His dream came to fruition the summer before he began attending The Ohio State University when the Walden String Quartet, a group of musicians who shared his passion for chamber music and the precursor for Chamber Music Columbus, was formed.

“Columbus has so many chamber music lovers,” says Mark Krausz, marketing committee chair for Chamber Music Columbus. “You wouldn’t think that, but we are really a very interesting center for chamber music, because we have seven or eight chamber groups here in town.”

The organization kicked off its anniversary season with a collection of brand-new works in October.

“The big news is we’ve commissioned seven new works, which is kind of unheard of,” says Krausz. “They will all be having their world premieres here in Columbus by noted composers.”

That season-opening performance featured a commissioned fanfare, performed by the American Brass Quintet, by award-winning composer and Newark resident Ching-chu Hu. Hu is also writing the musical theme for the 75th Anniversary of Chamber Music Columbus.

“Listen. Feel. Most importantly, make sure your fingerprints are all over your music.” –Ching-chu Hu

The quintet has performed on five continents, and has been dubbed “the high priests of brass” in Newsweek.

For the next show, slated for Nov. 5, harpist Bridget Kibbey and violinist Alexi Kenney perform creative commissioned pieces by composer Libby Larsen. Larsen draws the inspiration for her pieces from the sounds that surround her in everyday life and the rhythms of the American language.

“When we selected the composers, we actually gave them a chance to select the group that they wanted to write for,” says Katherine Borst Jones, president of Chamber Music Columbus. “(Larsen) was particularly interested in writing for Bridget Kibbey, this harpist, because Bridget is such a phenomenal harpist. She’s been called the ‘Yo-Yo Ma of the harp.’”

Award-winning Columbus poet Jennifer Hambrick, the poet laureate of Chamber Music Columbis’ 75th season, has written an original poem for each of the season’s concerts, drawing inspiration from the raw materials present in chamber music: air, wood, metal, time and space, among others.

Since its founding, the organization has emphasized the importance of engaging youth in music,. Today, the organization partners with, and gives scholarships to, youth organizations in Columbus. It offers discounted and sometimes complimentary tickets to youth to share its passion for classical music and inspire new generations.

“I think that one of the things I’m most excited for is just bringing brand new music to Columbus,” says Taylor Hallowell, chair of the 75th Anniversary Committee.

Tickets can be purchased in the form of season subscriptions and FLEX subscriptions, as well as single ticket sales. More information is available at www.chambermusiccolumbus.org.

Claire McLean is is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.