Central Ohio schools promote skills for good mental health and wellness

As the rates of adolescent mental health struggles rise, many school districts in the central Ohio area are looking to preventative measures to keep mental illness symptoms from inhibiting students’ ability to learn and thrive.

Here are some of the programs and steps local districts are taking to ensure students have the tools and resources they need to improve mental health.

Dublin City Schools (DCS):

Due to the increased need for youth mental health services in the area, DCS used COVID-19 relief funds to implement a Master’s of Social Work internship program in partnership with The Ohio State University.

These 25 students receive free tuition at OSU and will become mental health professionals at DCS after graduation in August.

“We’re doing our best to increase the number of services we have for kids so that we can close the gap between getting services in the community,” says Tyler Wolfe, director of student wellness at DCS. “We know that the wait times for students to receive mental health services in the community and clinics or hospitals are very long. They might be on a waitlist for three, four months before they can get in to see somebody.”

The district also joined OSU’s LiFESports, a positive youth development program that offers camps and clinics to unprivileged children, and the Coach Beyond program, which trains coaches in mental health strategies for student-athletes, ensuring students have support before and after the bell rings.

Columbus Academy:

Columbus Academy has implemented regular depression screenings and educational programs for all students, including visiting speakers and mental health book clubs.

Longtime Columbus Academy counselor Suzanne Ritter has been working to implement positive educational techniques after receiving a grant to study the field in 2018. Through it, she participated in a six-month educational program in Maryland and visited Australia to learn more about positive education and how to implement it in schools.

“Lessons include the importance of effectively understanding and managing emotions, developing healthy relationships, finding meaning and purpose, understanding our character strengths and mindfulness,” she says.

As an example, Ritter points to a new policy prohibiting the use of cellphones during school hours, first implemented during the 2023-24 school year. The policy has improved students’ engagement in their studies, mental health and social lives, she says.

New Albany-Plain Local Schools (NAPLS):

NAPLS recently implemented the peer-to-peer program Sources of Strength. The group’s mission is to prevent suicide, substance abuse, bullying and other struggles by empowering young people.

“Our mission is to create a safe, supportive environment where students feel seen, valued and feel a true sense of belonging, which we believe is key to helping them achieve their fullest potential,” says Patrick Gallaway NAPLS’s director of communications. “Addressing mental health is not just a supplemental service. It’s a core part of our commitment to educating the whole child, knowing that academic growth flourishes when students feel mentally and emotionally supported.”

Concord Counseling Services and NAPLS present a Well-Being Series that discusses how to identify possible mental health or substance abuse issues and strategies to help improve.

Pickerington Local School District (PLSD):

Sometimes, a child struggling with their mental health just needs is a little (or a lot of) kindness. Each year, PLSD participates in the Great Kindness Challenge, encouraging kids to embrace their peers who are different from them and to follow the Golden Rule (treat others the way you want to be treated).

Through the help of trained professionals, PLSD use its resources to identify and assist children who may be struggling.

“It is important to remember that trauma shows up in behaviors. Therefore, we will find that children who need us the most will sometimes show it in the most challenging or frustrating ways,” says Marvella Allen, director of prevention and intervention. “During these moments, everyone benefits when adults navigate from a trauma lens and ask what happened to this child rather than what is wrong with this child.”

More initiatives and programs at local districts and schools

Hilliard City Schools: The district recently implemented the HOPE app which offers mental health and wellness resources. The app is available at www.hilliardschools.org/hope.

Columbus School for Girls: CSG partners with The Social Institute to provide students with an online learning platform educating on social skills, positive relationships and mental health – pertaining to both social media and face-to-face interactions.

Bexley City Schools: In 2019, Bexley schools implemented its Bexley Be Well program, which includes a wellness course elective at the high school level.

Ruling Our Experiences (ROX)

More than 500 schools across the country have a ROX program. The nonprofit was started by Dr. Lisa Hinkelman, a former researcher and educator at The Ohio State University, who conducted a study assessing the social, emotional, educational, safety and self-confidence issues impacting girls through a nationwide survey of 17,000 girls.

The program is designed to inform middle and high school – as well as educators, counselors and social workers – about topics including healthy relationships, communication, body image, social media, self-defense and leadership.

Dublin City Schools, Westerville City Schools, New Albany-Plain Local Schools, Pickerington Local Schools and Columbus School for Girls all have ROX programs.

More information is available at www.rulingourexperiences.com.

Hope Squad

Hope Squad is a suicide prevention program in which students identify peers who are supportive and safe to talk to about mental health struggles.

Those peers can choose to become a member of Hope Squad and train over the summer to learn how to navigate a situation in which a peer faces a mental health crisis. The program has been shown to be successful in reducing rates of suicide in schools nationwide.

Local school districts with their own Hope Squad chapters include Dublin and Westerville.

More information is available at www.hopesquad.com.

It starts at home

While many students have access to mental health care through their schools, prevention often starts at home. Tyler Wolfe, director of student wellness at Dublin City Schools, recommends parents set a good example for their kids by taking care of themselves mentally and physically, as well as taking time to support their children.

“There are a few things that parents can do, and … I think the most important is to be a good listener to your child. Really be as empathetic as you can and understand their developmental level, as they need different things at different ages,” Wolfe says. “Sometimes kids will need a solution to a problem, they’re struggling with something and they want your advice. Other times, they want to be heard, and it’s best to listen and try not to offer advice.”

Jessica Martin, director of student well-being at Westerville City Schools, says parents should work with staff and educators at their child’s school to discuss how to meet their needs.

“Having an open line of communication with school staff increases the support and resources for students,” Martin says. “Collaborating with teachers and school counselors/social workers helps ensure a consistent support system.”

Westerville City Schools offers a Parent Prep program for parents who are interested in learning more about topics such as mindful parenting, healthy relationships, substance education, college and career planning, as well as mental health and school resources.

“Staying informed about mental health resources and recognizing signs of distress allows parents to intervene early,” Martin says. “Engaging in activities that promote well-being, such as family discussions about emotions or participating in mindfulness exercises together, also strengthens the parent-child bond and fosters resilience.”

Alcohol, Drug & Mental Health Assistance

In a mental health crisis, when someone is a risk to themselves or others, always call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

For assistance finding mental health resources outside of a mental health crisis, the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County’s website, www.adamhfranklin.org, has information and resources.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.