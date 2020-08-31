Celebrate and advocate for cancer research

September and October are some of the busiest months of the year for cancer awareness. September alone represents seven cancers, while October is breast cancer and liver cancer awareness month.

It’s always important to advocate for health advancements, but right now, it’s especially essential we support everyone who is battling cancer. However, it can be overwhelming looking at the list of groups in need of advocacy; what do we do? How can we help?

Breast cancer

October is known for flying pink ribbons in the name of breast cancer awareness. It’s also a busy month for fundraising efforts, walks, runs and tons of events.

The first-ever virtual Race for the Cure was a massive success in early August. The Columbus community raised $137,000, which will go towards efforts such as childcare for mothers in treatment or clinical trials.

“The Komen Columbus community is so strong, and even in a virtual setting the unwavering energy and support was tangible,” says Komen Columbus team member Alyssa Petrella. “In person or online, we come together with one mission – to save lives and end breast cancer forever, and we are so grateful for all of the wonderful teams and individuals who remained steadfast in that this year.”

Go to www.info-Komen.org for ideas on how to start your own fundraiser, whether it’s through your birthday, wedding, workplace or any other creative idea you can come up with. It can even be as simple as selling lemonade and cookies.

There are still a lot of ways to fundraise throughout the year. Social media is perfect for advocating, sharing pictures for breast cancer awareness month and creating trends online – which can encourage others to do the same.

You can also use your purchasing power to support the cause. Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony collection offers women’s and men’s apparel which promotes breast cancer awareness month. Part of the profits from the collection go to breast cancer research. Adidas and Stella McCartney have teamed up to design a pink sports bra for those who have had a mastectomy, common among breast cancer survivors. A portion of the sales will benefit McCartney’s breast cancer initiative. Bloomingdale’s Little Brown Bag is turning pink in October, with $2 of each sale donated to breast cancer charities. These are just a few products that give back during October, though there are many more.

Just as fundraising events are changing this year, breast cancer treatments are also evolving in 2020. For example, scientists have discovered CDK4 and CDK6 enzymes interrupt the growth and spread of cancer cells. Studies have also shown that new antibody drugs targeting the HER2 protein can be effective.

This breast cancer awareness month is definitely different this year with the pandemic. In a post by Pink Ribbon Girls Columbus, the organization describes its mission to help survivors through the uncertain time.

“Cancer during a pandemic can be very isolating. Balancing the fear and uncertainty that a breast or gynecological cancer diagnosis brings, on top of job, family, friends, can take a toll emotionally. We are told over and over again, how difficult it is to ask for help under normal circumstances – throw in COVID-19 and additional financial stressors on top of it. We are here to lighten that burden.”

Pink Ribbon Girls provide free services for those with breast and gynecological cancers. It offers meal delivery, housecleaning rides to treatment and peer support. Check PRG’s social media pages to see when the next Virtual Coffee Talk is scheduled for, with discussion about survivorship, navigating life after treatment and continued support. www.Pinkribbongirls.org.

Childhood cancer

The Columbus St. Jude Walk/Run is a major fundraiser for eradicating childhood cancer. And while COVID-19 has forced the event to go virtual on September 19, donations are still flooding in.

Gynecological cancer/ Ovarian cancer

Visit ocao.org to learn how to donate and support Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio.

Leukemia/Lymphoma

Light the Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s funding of research. The Fall 2020 event, on October 23, will be virtual this year.

Thyroid Cancer

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center has developed a method of sequencing thyroid tumors to identify the cancer cells and develop a drug specific to that patient. The OSUCCC has more than 500 open clinical trials for thyroid cancer treatments at any given time.

Prostate cancer

The annual nationwide Run for a Life is going virtual on Sept. 26. Register, create a fundraising team or support someone else’s run at support.zerocancer.org.

Dr. Adam Weiser of Mount Carmel expresses how important screening is.

“Men, many times, will put the cart before the horse and assume that they will have prostate cancer and worry that the diagnosis will lead to sexual and urinary side effects,” Weiser says. “I try to appeal to men’s sense of self and family to let them understand that this brief test may allow them to be around for their friends and family, in good health, for many years to come.”

It’s especially important to continue to advocate for cancers even during the pandemic, when there is a lot of worry and confusion.

“It’s very easy to lose oneself in a forest due to the trees,” Weiser says. “The COVID pandemic as we know it today will eventually be managed effectively. Life will continue to go on for most of us. We need to continue to be vigilant in our overall health matters.”

One of the simplest efforts in eradicating prostate cancer is to create a birthday reminder to get a full physical annually.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.