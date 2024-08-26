Big shows and updates from your performing arts groups this 2024-25 season

As the curtains close on another summer, performers dust off their costumes, wigs and shoes as they prepare for another performing arts season. The 2024-25 season boasts new and fan-favorite shows as well as many updates from Columbus arts organizations.

BalletMet:

In June, just ahead of the 2024-25 season, BalletMet named Remi Wörtmeyer as its new artistic director, replacing Edwaard Liang, who held the role for 11 years. Wörtmeyer comes to Columbus with years of dance experience from around the world, having danced with The Australian Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre and the Dutch National Ballet.

Must see: One of BalletMet’s most legendary productions, Dracula, returns to the Davidson Theatre from Oct. 25-Nov. 2.

Broadway in Columbus:

The 2024-25 season includes five premiere shows, one being MJ The Musical. That show features performer Jamaal Fields-Green, who will become the first and only person to have been part of all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London’s West End.

Must see: If you enjoyed Hamilton and SIX, be sure to get your tickets to the next history musical, & Juliet, coming to the Ohio Theatre Feb. 18-23.

Chamber Music Columbus:

The group kicks off its 77th season with four board members: newcomers Eric Gibson, Andrew Mehraban and Kevin Wallick, and longtime supporter Yvonne Burry, who will be serving her third term on the board. The four joined the board in May and bring decades of experience and appreciation for music.

Must see: Celebrating its 26th anniversary in 2024, Ariel Quartet was formed when the members were teenagers. They now serve as the Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music. Catch the group’s performance on May 3 at the Southern Theatre.

Columbus Symphony Orchestra:

The orchestra will welcome a new Youth Orchestras Conductor this season, while Music Director Rossen Milanov joins for another five years after the renewal of his contract.

Must see: In partnership with BalletMet, Opera Columbus and CAPA, the orchestra will be part of West Side Story at the Ohio Theatre Feb. 13-16.

Jazz Arts Group of Columbus:

Joining the Jazz Arts Group organization during the 2023-24 season were Katy Coy as CEO and Kelly Hebblethwaite Johnson as vice president of development. With both professionals on the team, the organization is looking ahead to its 2024-25 season and the return of its gala after a five-year hiatus.

Must see: The group will honor Columbus-born, Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Nancy Wilson with The Nancy Wilson Way in April.

Opera Columbus:

Opera Columbus has seen significant changes, including the growth of its team and the addition of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra to all its performances for the 2024-25 season. The organization also hopes to create a Women’s Artistic Leadership Program and continue expanding its seasonal offerings in the years to come.

Must see: In addition to performing its collaboration piece, West Side Story, Opera Columbus is also slated to perform The Threepenny Opera in English. Catch the show Nov. 22 or 24 at the Southern Theatre.

Opera Project Columbus:

The group takes on the 2024-25 season with newly appointed Board President Michael Smith and new Executive Director Eric Gibson, a professor and director of opera at The Ohio State University.

Must see: No official season listings have been determined yet. Check out the Opera Project Columbus website for more information.

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra:

The orchestra is taking a new approach this upcoming season, focusing on expanding its offerings through appearances by guest artists. Viewers can expect to see include Columbus native and acclaimed jazz pianist Aaron Diehl, as well as the return of Grammy- and Pulitzer-nominated composer Andy Akiho.

Must see: Making her debut with the group, singer Storm Large of Pink Martini will perform alongside the orchestra as it brings The Seven Deadly Sins to life at the Southern Theatre on Sept. 28-29.

Shadowbox Live:

The community stage, Up Front, will see renovations to expand seating capacity and stage area, as well as upgrades to the lighting and sound equipment. The project is expected to be finished in late October or early November.

Must see: With additional historical information from The Ohio State University’s Department of History, the group will bring to the stage Sleepy Hollow: An American Ghost Story. Shows run from Oct. 3-Nov. 17.

Short North Stage:

Heading into 2024-25 season, Short North Stage will have three new directors in development and technical disciplines. The group will perform a total of eight shows, including fan favorites The Rocky Horror Show and A Christmas Carol.

Must see: The troupe performs the area regional premiere of Jersey Boys – a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning musical – on the Garden Theatre Main Stage from Nov. 21-Dec. 29.

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio:

Formerly known as CATCO, The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio will celebrate its 40th anniversary during the 2024-25 season. The group will commemorate the occasion by bringing in donors, sponsors, multiple-ticket holders and other invited guests to learn about the season and observe the first read-through of the season opener.

Must see: The Contemporary kicks off its season with Big Fish, based on the 2003 Tim Burton film and with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, from Sept. 12-29.

SUBURBAN SPOTLIGHT

Abbey Theater of Dublin:

The group regularly partners with local organizations and has co-productions in the works with Dublin Jerome High School, Evolution Theatre Company and Original Productions Theatre in 2025.

Must see: Catch the world premiere of An Umbrella on a Rainy, Rainy Day, written by Dublin, Ohio native Robert Cooperman, from Aug. 21-23.

Little Theatre Off Broadway:

With an additional show in this year’s line-up, Grove City’s Little Theatre Off Broadway has a total of seven shows, with 11 performances of each, on its 2024-25 schedule. Among them are fan favorites and a few new listings.

Must see: Before the company closes out the season, be sure to catch a performance of The Wedding Singer, scheduled for June 13-29.

McConnell Arts Center:

Founded in 2009, the center celebrates 15 years of bringing art to the Worthington community with 31 live and film performances this year. For its next performing arts series, the center will put out a call for performers for the first time ever, as it does for gallery artists.

Must see: Columbian-born harp player Edmar Castañeda was nominated for a Latin Grammy and was a featured instrumentalist in Disney’s Encanto. He will perform as part the center’s Cultural Connections series on Oct. 5.

New Albany Symphony Orchestra:

The orchestrra has continued to grow its seasonal performance list with new offerings this season including a Candlelight Concert and a second performance of its holiday show, Holiday Spectacular. The orchestra’s Sensory Friendly Series will also present three concerts this year.

Must see: On April 26 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, the orchestra hosts its Great Artist Gala featuring world-renowned classical guitarist Miloš Karadaglic.

Top “Must see shows” at these venues…

The Schottenstein Center

Jay Leno – Sept. 13

P!NK with The Script and KidCutUp – Oct. 9

Cyndi Lauper – Nov. 3

Cirque Du Soliel Songblazers – Dec. 11-15

Aerosmith – Jan. 13

Nationwide Arena

Weezer with The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. – Sept. 7

Martin Lawrence with special guests DC Young Fly, Benji Brown and Daphnique Springs – Sept. 21

Jelly Roll with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay – Oct. 9

Justin Timberlake – Oct. 23

Disney On Ice – Jan. 30-Feb. 2

McCoy Center for the Arts

Andy Grammer presents Greater Than: A One Man Show – Sept. 13

Joshua Bell with Pianist Peter Dugan – Oct. 4

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular – Dec. 21-22

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Let the Music Sing – March 8

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Choral Fantasy – March 9

Palace Theatre

Iliza Shlesinger presents The Get Ready Tour – Sept. 27

Whose Line Is It Anyway? presents WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? – Oct. 18

Amy Grant – Oct. 19

A Drag Queen Christmas – Nov. 27

A Magical Cirque Christmas – Nov. 30

Lincoln Theatre

Late Nite Catechism – Sept. 22

The Drowsy Lads: 20th Anniversary Celebration – Oct. 12

Cold Case Live – Oct. 30

David Nihill – Nov. 16

Fleetwood Gold: America’s Fleetwood Mac Experience – Jan. 3

Southern Theatre