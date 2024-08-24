BIA Parade of Homes returns to Columbus

The annual BIA Parade of Homes is returning for another year of stunning homes and trending designs on properties located around central Ohio. The collection of homes at this year’s Parade includes a number of spacious floorplans and trending interior designs.

Each year, the Parade showcases a selection of homes presented by well-known builders and developers. With trends such as stone detailing, beautiful entryways and open floor plans, this year’s homes are worth the drive to visit.

Expand Interior designs

The Parade will highlight at least 50 single- and multi-family homes brought to the community by more than 30 builders, including Pulte Homes, Schottenstein Homes, Maronda Homes and Epcon Communities.

The Parade is open Sept. 12-22. Expect to see luxury living, modern architectural styles and new living trends during the span of two full weekends.

This year’s Parade will highlight condos, apartments, townhouses and brand-new homes located in cities around central Ohio, including Dublin, Grove City and New Albany. These homes are complemented by the beautiful communities that surround them, as well as nearby amenities such as parks and shopping centers.

Though tour homes feature a variety of trending designs, each is unique and stylish. With a focus on warmth and gathering, the color schemes and spacious layouts adhere to a family functional atmosphere.

The Parade is packed with must-see homes and plenty of opportunities to gain inspiration for your current or future home. Intricate stonework details and spacious floor-plan additions are among the factors that make this year’s Parade worth checking out.

With so many luxury homes to explore, the Parade guidebook, the BIA Parade of Homes Parade Guide, is designed to assist your journey. The Parade is sectioned into quadrants: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. Each quadrant features stunning homes in picturesque locations.

The feature community for this year’s Parade is Jerome Village, a huge Dublin-area community with 13 distinct neighborhoods and another 13 in development. At least five different Jerome Village builders will have homes on display during the tour, and visitors will also have a chance to check out the progress of the 150-acre Jerome Village Market.

To assist your Parade of Homes journey, the official guidebook will provide information on every available home and the surrounding community. From details on price to addresses and driving distance, the guidebook will aid your search for home inspiration.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of CityScene Magazine, is partnering with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2024 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed for free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.