Best of the 'Bus 2019 Voting: CityScene Magazine

It's finally here!
The time has come to vote for CityScene's 2019 Best of the 'Bus Awards! Browse through the categories and cast your vote for your favorite restaurant, happy hour, festival and more!
CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE!
Below is the list of some of the categories and the finalized nominations that will appear on the survey. There are 66 categories but don't sweat! It's not required to vote for every category (the more the merrier, though!). You can submit the survey after voting for one, 17, 32 or even all 66 categories. It's up to you – the reader!
Please note! You can cast your votes multiple times, so visit this page daily to submit your voice.
Want to know who won last year? Check out the 2018 Best of the 'Bus Winners!
Here are some of the categories and its finalized nominations you will see on the survey!
Best New Restaurant
- High Bank Distillery
- Comune
- High Parsons North Brewing
- Pecan Penny’s
- Hen Quarter
- Hangry City Grill
Best Outdoor Dining
- Grove City Brewing Company
- Basi Italia
- Lindey’s
- Cimi’s Bistro at Pinnacle
- Milestone 229
Best Photo-Ops
- Innis Woods Metro Park
- COSI City View Patio
- Bicentennial Park
- Downtown Deer
- The Columbus Zoo
- The Script at The Ohio State
Best Local Social Media Influencer
- Queen Thrifty
- Columbus Foodie
- Sweetly Cbus
- Ryan Getz
- Nestr
- Jennifer McCord
- Only in Cbus
Best Columbus Crew Player
- Waylon Francis
- Will Trapp
- Zack Steffan
- Patrick Mullins
Best Distillery
- Middle West Spirits
- High Bank Distillery Co.
- Watershed Distillery
- Noble Cut Distillery\