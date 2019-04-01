Best of the 'Bus 2019 Voting: CityScene Magazine

It's finally here!

The time has come to vote for CityScene's 2019 Best of the 'Bus Awards! Browse through the categories and cast your vote for your favorite restaurant, happy hour, festival and more!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE!

Below is the list of some of the categories and the finalized nominations that will appear on the survey. There are 66 categories but don't sweat! It's not required to vote for every category (the more the merrier, though!). You can submit the survey after voting for one, 17, 32 or even all 66 categories. It's up to you – the reader!

Please note! You can cast your votes multiple times, so visit this page daily to submit your voice.

Want to know who won last year? Check out the 2018 Best of the 'Bus Winners!

Here are some of the categories and its finalized nominations you will see on the survey!

Best New Restaurant

High Bank Distillery

Comune

High Parsons North Brewing

Pecan Penny’s

Hen Quarter

Hangry City Grill

Best Outdoor Dining

Grove City Brewing Company

Basi Italia

Lindey’s

Cimi’s Bistro at Pinnacle

Milestone 229

Best Photo-Ops

Innis Woods Metro Park

COSI City View Patio

Bicentennial Park

Downtown Deer

The Columbus Zoo

The Script at The Ohio State

Best Local Social Media Influencer

Queen Thrifty

Columbus Foodie

Sweetly Cbus

Ryan Getz

Nestr

Jennifer McCord

Only in Cbus

Best Columbus Crew Player

Waylon Francis

Will Trapp

Zack Steffan

Patrick Mullins

Best Distillery