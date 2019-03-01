Best of the 'Bus 2019 Nominations: CityScene Magazine

It's finally here!
The time has come to submit nominations for CityScene's 2019 Best of the 'Bus Awards! Browse through the categories and submit your favorite for a chance of it appearing on the final ballot! Voting begins April 1.
Below are the categories listed on the survey. Don't sweat! It's not required to answer every category (the more the merrier, though!). You can submit the survey with one, 17, 32 or even all 68 responses. It's up to you – the reader!
- Best Happy Hour
- Best Urban Art Gallery
- Best New Exhibit
- Best Theater Troupe
- Best Summer Concert Series
- Best Sporting Event Experience
- Best Hometown Mascot
- Best Face of Columbus
- Best Columbus Crew Player
- Best Columbus Clippers Player
- Best Columbus Blue Jackets Player
- Best Ohio Machine Player
- Best Current Ohio State Athlete
- Best 2018-2019 Concert
- Best Ethnic Festival
- Best Columbus Festival
- Best Food-Themed Festival
- Best Drink-Theme Festival
- Best 2018-2019 Arts Performance
- Best Small Venue
- Best Local Musician
- Best Artistic Director
- Best Brewery
- Best Distillery
- Best Winery
- Best Chocolate Treats
- Best Hometown Product
- Best Bakery
- Best Doughnuts
- Best Civic Leader
- Best Charitable Gala
- Best Socially Responsible Business
- Best Volunteer Experience
- Best Retail Wine Selection
- Best Retail Beer Selection
- Best Locally Owned Boutique
- Best Farmers’ Market Experience
- Best Spa Day Out
- Best Fitness Center
- Best Yoga Studio
- Best Fitness Event
- Best Fourth of July Celebration
- Best Golf Course
- Best Nature Trails
- Best Spot to Spend New Year’s Eve
- Best New Restaurant
- Best Catering
- Best Local Pizzeria
- Best Burgers
- Best Steakhouse
- Best Annual Event for Out-of-Towners
- Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners
- Best Local Tour
- Best Outdoor Dining
- Best Healthy Dining
- Best Place to Drink Your Brunch
- Best Brunch
- Best Appetizer Options
- Best Food Truck Menu
- Best Suburban Festival
- Best Suburban Art Gallery
- Best Public Art Display
- Best Record Shop
- Best Salon
- Best Local On-Air Talent
- Best Photo-Ops
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best Local Social Media Influencer