Best of the 'Bus 2019 Nominations: CityScene Magazine

It's finally here!

The time has come to submit nominations for CityScene's 2019 Best of the 'Bus Awards! Browse through the categories and submit your favorite for a chance of it appearing on the final ballot! Voting begins April 1. 

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE YOUR FAVORITE!

Below are the categories listed on the survey. Don't sweat! It's not required to answer every category (the more the merrier, though!). You can submit the survey with one, 17, 32 or even all 68 responses. It's up to you – the reader! 

Need some ideas? Check out our 2018 Best of the 'Bus Winners!

  1. Best Happy Hour
  2. Best Urban Art Gallery
  3. Best New Exhibit
  4. Best Theater Troupe
  5. Best Summer Concert Series
  6. Best Sporting Event Experience
  7. Best Hometown Mascot
  8. Best Face of Columbus
  9. Best Columbus Crew Player
  10. Best Columbus Clippers Player
  11. Best Columbus Blue Jackets Player
  12. Best Ohio Machine Player
  13. Best Current Ohio State Athlete
  14. Best 2018-2019 Concert
  15. Best Ethnic Festival
  16. Best Columbus Festival
  17. Best Food-Themed Festival
  18. Best Drink-Theme Festival
  19. Best 2018-2019 Arts Performance
  20. Best Small Venue
  21. Best Local Musician
  22. Best Artistic Director
  23. Best Brewery
  24. Best Distillery
  25. Best Winery
  26. Best Chocolate Treats
  27. Best Hometown Product
  28. Best Bakery
  29. Best Doughnuts
  30. Best Civic Leader
  31. Best Charitable Gala
  32. Best Socially Responsible Business
  33. Best Volunteer Experience
  34. Best Retail Wine Selection
  35. Best Retail Beer Selection
  36. Best Locally Owned Boutique
  37. Best Farmers’ Market Experience
  38. Best Spa Day Out
  39. Best Fitness Center
  40. Best Yoga Studio
  41. Best Fitness Event
  42. Best Fourth of July Celebration
  43. Best Golf Course
  44. Best Nature Trails
  45. Best Spot to Spend New Year’s Eve
  46. Best New Restaurant
  47. Best Catering
  48. Best Local Pizzeria
  49. Best Burgers
  50. Best Steakhouse
  51. Best Annual Event for Out-of-Towners
  52. Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Towners
  53. Best Local Tour
  54. Best Outdoor Dining
  55. Best Healthy Dining
  56. Best Place to Drink Your Brunch
  57. Best Brunch
  58. Best Appetizer Options
  59. Best Food Truck Menu
  60. Best Suburban Festival
  61. Best Suburban Art Gallery
  62. Best Public Art Display
  63. Best Record Shop
  64. Best Salon
  65. Best Local On-Air Talent
  66. Best Photo-Ops
  67. Best Coffee Shop
  68. Best Local Social Media Influencer

