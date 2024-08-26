Arts education program roundup

Visual and performing arts organizations across Columbus offer a variety of educational opportunities for students and young children.

“By engaging children with art from a young age, we not only inspire their creativity, but also equip them with the skills and mindset necessary to navigate and positively impact an ever-changing world,” says Jen Lehe, deputy director for learning, engagement and interpretation at the Columbus Museum of Art.

BalletMet

Offering classes to children as young as 3, BalletMet Dance Company prioritizes providing a welcoming environment in which young dancers can find themselves. With specialized programs directed at different age groups, instructors focus on the building blocks to becoming a successful dancer. The program offers hundreds of classes a year, earning it a local and national reputation.

From familiarization with rhythm to self-expression techniques, children are encouraged to explore their creativity. As they grow older, they move into classes that fine-tune their dance techniques and home in on their strengths. BalletMet Dance Company also provides Summer Intensives for dancers ready to take on the challenge of growing their skills.

Shadowbox Live

Nationally recognized as one the country’s finest, the SBX Performance Academy takes a unique approach to educating young artists. With a focus on the purpose, power and process of creating art, students utilize their existing abilities and creativity to better understand what they can do.

with professionals who specialize in song, dance, costuming, makeup and even marketing, students are exposed to a myriad of possibilities within the realm of arts across an extensive catalog of classes.

Accessible for all, the academy also offers an Artistic ASL program, in which students have the opportunity to merge the pathways of American Sign Language and live art.

Columbus Museum of Art

CMA offers a variety of programs that allow children and young adults to experiment with their curiosity and express their creativity in ways they may never have thought of before. CMA programs include:

Summer Art Breaks, which is free with admission and provides kids with art-making activities

Open Studio, an experience that engages children in creative activities with a fun, monthly theme to inspire their art

Wonder School, a collaboration with Columbus State Community College and The Childhood League Center that concentrates on educating both children and their educators in hopes of promoting a creative society

“The 21st century depends on creative thinkers who can develop ideas for the betterment of our world,” Lehe says. “At the Columbus Museum of Art, we champion and cultivate creativity for people of all ages.”

Columbus College of Art & Design

The Columbus College of Art & Design offers an array of creative outlets for young children. Going beyond the average art class offers, CCAD provides a more niche selection, such as puppetry, game development and botanical art.

Children, depending on their age, can take as many as five different weeklong classes each summer. Whether your child wants to make creepy crawly bug art or begin to master the art of character design, CCAD most likely has a class they will enjoy.

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mnader@cityscenemediagroup.com.