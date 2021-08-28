Amphitheater solidifies cultural arts district in New Albany

James D. DeCamp ©James D. DeCamp/JamesDeCamp.com 20210508Hinson-5417 The Hinson Family at The Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater Saturday, May 8, 2021 in New Albany, Ohio. (© James D. DeCamp | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

Taking center stage in the central Ohio arts scene is the new Charleen and Charles Hinson Amphitheater in New Albany.

Joining its sister venue, the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, the 800-seat venue opens another avenue for performances by organizations such as New Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and CATCO. The Hinson is adjacent to the McCoy Center with entrances mirroring each other, enabling the cultural arts district the opportunity to host larger festivals, events and performances, too.

“New Albany has done a tremendous job of this creation of an arts district,” says Chad Whittington, president and CEO of CAPA, which manages the McCoy Center’s programming and will partner with the city of New Albany to run the new amphitheater. “You’ve got the McCoy Center, which is a great, world-class venue that’s already taken advantage of by the community and national artists and speakers that come in. And now, you’re going to have an amphitheater as a summer and outdoor venue right beside it.”

Artful Impact

The amphitheater is expected to draw people from beyond central Ohio, reaching residents of areas such as Granville and Newark, just as the McCoy Center has done since it was built in 2008.

“We know we were drawing from a broader area and, when you do that, it helps the entire arts scene in central Ohio,” says Craig Mohre, president of New Albany Community Foundation, which led the fundraising campaign to build the $7 million amphitheater.

With New Albany growing, Whittington says its residents’ need and desire for the arts will also grow, so he doesn’t expect the amphitheater to compete with the programming of CAPA’s other venues in downtown Columbus.

“I really believe in … the philosophy that a rising tide raises all boats,” he says. “There’s plenty of demand out there. We know there’s a ton of pent-up demand for people to be able to experience live entertainment.”

The amphitheater will have its own unique draw due to its location and its intimate setting, similar to the McCoy Center’s, Whittington adds.

“Everybody in attendance is going to have a terrific, unobstructed view and will be very close to the stage,” Mohre adds. “You’ll really feel part of the venue’s energy.”

A Long Time Coming

The outdoor amphitheater has long been in the works, Mohre says. The project picked up steam about six years ago after the Hinson family donated $600,000.

Charlie “Doc” Hinson was a close friend and associate of Limited Brands’ founder, Les Wexner, and helped launch the first Limited store, located in Kingsdale Shopping Center, in 1963. Raised as a carpenter, Hinson became president of store planning and construction and helped grow the business to more than 5,000 stores during his 38-year tenure.

“I thought Charlie had more of a hands-on, Marlboro Man persona … (and) he had this great appreciation for design,” says Scott Taylor, Hinson’s successor and now executive vice president of store design and construction for L Brands.

Charlie and Charleen “Char” Hinson built their home in New Albany in 1992. Charlie died in 2004, but Charleen continues to live in New Albany along with several of their children.

Taylor says he is proud to be involved with the architectural design and construction of the project, which honors his friend and mentor who so highly valued the New Albany area.

Amphitheatre Celebrations Sept. 10 New Albany Symphony Orchestra’s A Night at the Movies concert Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information available at www.newalbanysymphony.com. Sept. 23 S An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr: A Benefit for the An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr: A Benefit for the Charleen & Charles Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater Venue opens at 6:30 p.m. and performance is at 7:45 p.m. Ticket and sponsor information available at information available at www.newalbanyfoundation.org.

Architecturally Speaking

Courtesy of Alan Hinson

The same architectural and construction team behind the McCoy Center was called on for the new venue. The foundation employed architect Paul Westlake and construction firm Corna Kokosing, both alumni of the McCoy Center project.

“I call them sister facilities,” Westlake says. “They share the same DNA, but they’re not identical.”

One key difference is the orientation of the facilities’ stages. The Hinson Amphitheater’s stage will face East DublinGranville Road. The venues’ mirrored entrances allow joint events or migration of audiences between the two in case of inclement weather, Westlake adds.

New Albany’s design standards, based on Georgian architecture, were of chief importance to Westlake. He also drew inspiration from Teatro Olimpico, a 16thcentury theater in northern Italy, looking closely at the final design by architect Andrea Palladio.

He noted Palladio’s semicircular seating area with various column designs in the rear. Those elements were implemented in the Hinson Amphitheater’s design. The trellis in the rear, for instance, provides a canopy seating area and creates an enclosure for the entire audience area.

“These ideas were akin to the spirit of the modern theater in the relationship of the audience to the stage,” Westlake says.

The amphitheater’s hemispherical stage covering keeps performers sheltered from the rain, wind and sun, but allows for natural light. Many of the venue’s elements will eventually be covered in shrubs and vines.

“We’re not trying to create architecture for architecture’s sake,” Westlake says. “We’re creating architecture to become a scaffold for nature. That is the vision.”

