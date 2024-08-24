A look into sports legends' lives

For the average sports enthusiast, watching their team or favorite athlete play is enough to get them excited for the rest of the season. However, for those looking to dive into the lives and history of their favorite teams and athletes, there are plenty of places to explore both in Ohio and around the country.

Hometown heroes

Jack Nicklaus Museum

For something close to home, the Jack Nicklaus Museum may be on par with what you’re seeking. Located on The Ohio State University campus, the museum highlights Nicklaus’ life, including from when he was a boy growing up in Columbus all the way through his days as a golf legend.

Immerse yourself in Nicklaus’ home life by stopping at the Family Room exhibit, a near replica of his home in Florida, filled with family photos and memorabilia. For a more detailed view of his life, visit the Decades exhibit, in which you are taken decade to decade through Nicklaus’ golf journey.

The museum also houses the Memorial Tournament Gallery, which showcases artifacts from the yearly tournament, as well as tributes to past honorees dating all the way back to the first tournament in 1976. An OSU-centric exhibit showcases the rich history of over 100 years of golf at OSU, including NCAA and Big Ten trophies.

LeBron James’ Home Court

Given LeBron James’ propensity for referring to himself as “just a kid from Akron,” it’s no surprise Akron is the home of his nostalgic museum: Lebron James’ Home Court. Visitors can take a step back into James’ life and legacy by exploring his humble beginnings and NBA career in this immersive exhibition inside House Three Thirty.

Visitors are handed a replica apartment key to a door labeled 602, the number of James’ family’s old apartment in an Akron housing project. On display in a model of his childhood bedroom are some of James’ belongings from the 1990s, including his TV, trophies and posters of his favorite athletes.

A locker room filled with memorabilia marks James’ time with the Cavaliers, the Heat and the Lakers. A room of TVs plays clips from some of his work outside of basketball, such as roles in Trainwreck and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Impactful icons

Jackie Robinson Museum

If you’re a history buff or a baseball fanatic, the Jackie Robinson Museum makes for an educational and entertaining visit. Located in Manhattan, New York, it’s a must-see for anyone looking to find reprieve from the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

Robinson, the first Black player in Major League Baseball, spearheaded racial and social change on and off of the field. The museum houses media installations that dive deeper into the social hardships Robinson faced throughout his career with the Brooklyn Dodgers as well as his corporate positions.

The museum goes beyond showcasing worn outfits and authentic fan mail, placing an emphasis on inspiring museum-goers to explore how they can contribute to greater progress of social change. This one-of-a-kind experience leaves visitors aware of what it took for Robinson to make it to the top.

Muhammad Ali Center

You may know Muhammad Ali for his legendary boxing career, but his life outside of boxing centered around philanthropy and activism. Built in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, the Muhammad Ali Center is not only home to a museum honoring Ali, it also provides programming for youth leadership and community engagement.

You can take a stroll through “The Greatest” Timeline for a detailed chronological retelling of Ali’s boxing career, or try your hand at boxing with a recreation of the Champ’s Deer Lake training camp.

For those interested in his personal values, you can take a stop at one (or all) of the six core principles pavilions: Spirituality, Conviction, Confidence, Dedication, Giving and Respect.

The center also hosts events throughout the year, ranging from temporary exhibits to guest lectures. Through each event, the center upholds the core principles in which Ali believed and aims to uplift marginalized communities.

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mnader@cityscenemediagroup.com.