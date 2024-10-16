A guide to Halloween costumes for the whole family

Halloween may be right around the corner, but it's not too late to find the perfect costume. For those looking for last minute couples’ costumes, something adorable for their children, or an idea for the whole family, this guide will ensure you are turning heads when it comes time to Trick or Treat.

For Couples

For the classic movie lovers, Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect option. Have a little one you want to include? Dress them up as Jack’s dog, Zero to complete the look.

is the perfect option. Have a little one you want to include? Dress them up as to complete the look. For some 90’s nostalgia, Ross and Rachel from Friends is an easy crowd pleaser. Girls, just add some “Central Perk” branding to an old apron, and boys, grab your favorite red sweater and stick on a “Dr. Geller” name tag.

is an easy crowd pleaser. Girls, just add some “Central Perk” branding to an old apron, and boys, grab your favorite red sweater and stick on a “Dr. Geller” name tag. Disney lovers can find countless costume ideas, such as the star-crossed duo, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled . You can even include your pet as Pascal to complete the look.

. You can even include your pet as to complete the look. A costume classic you can never go wrong with is Danny and Sandy from Grease look. The choice is yours — will you be yellow skirt Sandy, Pink Ladies Sandy or Black Leather Sandy?

look. The choice is yours — will you be yellow skirt Sandy, Pink Ladies Sandy or Black Leather Sandy? If you’re looking to embody romcom nostalgia, Jenna Rink and Matty from 13 Going on 30 is a fool proof option. Just make sure you’ve got some Razzles ready to hand out.

is a fool proof option. Just make sure you’ve got some Razzles ready to hand out. Horror fanatics can make things spooky by dressing up as The Shining’s Jack and Wendy . Girls, you will need an overall dress and some boots, and boys, just throw on a red jacket. Just like that, you have recreated one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history. Just don’t forget your bat and axe accessories!

. Girls, you will need an overall dress and some boots, and boys, just throw on a red jacket. Just like that, you have recreated one of the most iconic scenes in cinema history. Just don’t forget your bat and axe accessories! Gilmore Girls lovers can’t pass up the opportunity to dress as Luke and Lorelei. Boys, All you’ll need is a flannel shirt, jeans and backwards hat. Girls, grab a pink tie-dye shirt, some jean shorts and boots to recreate Lorelei’s mismatched outfit from Rory’s first day at Chilton. And a coffee mug of course!

For your Little one(s)

Chick-Fil-A “Eat Mor Chickin” Cow - Jazz up a plain cow costume

- Jazz up a plain cow costume The Shining Twins - Perfect for two sisters and a great addition to parents dressed as Jack and Wendy, this easy-to-recreate, iconic blue dress and pig tail look is one that will never go out of style.

- Perfect for two sisters and a great addition to parents dressed as Jack and Wendy, this easy-to-recreate, iconic blue dress and pig tail look is one that will never go out of style. Bluey and Bingo - Make some dog ears and dress in corresponding colors for an easy, fun costume. Have mom and dad dress up as Bandit and Chilli to make it a family affair.

- Make some dog ears and dress in corresponding colors for an easy, fun costume. Have mom and dad dress up as Bandit and Chilli to make it a family affair. Twister Board - Do it yourself by painting an old white shirt or dress with rainbow dots. Bonus points if you can turn an old Twister Board into a hat.

- Do it yourself by painting an old white shirt or dress with rainbow dots. Bonus points if you can turn an old Twister Board into a hat. Chipotle Burrito - Perfect for parents trying to include their baby, but wanting to keep them warm and comfortable. Amazon Prime has plenty of burrito blankets perfect for the look.

- Perfect for parents trying to include their baby, but wanting to keep them warm and comfortable. Amazon Prime has plenty of burrito blankets perfect for the look. Wizard of Oz Characters - With the new Wicked movie coming out next month, now is the perfect time to lean into Oz. Whether you have one Wicked Witch, or 6 to create the whole cast of characters, you can’t miss.

Mothers-to-Be

For those currently expecting but still wanting to lean into the Halloween spirit, Midge from Barbie is an iconic, hilarious option.

Kate Shields is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.