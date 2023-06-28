A guide to Columbus’ upcoming festivities

Randall L. Schieber Jazz and Rib Festival, Columbus Ohio

Though June has come and gone, summer remains in full swing. Maximize the potential of sunny mornings, shady evenings and everything in between by participating in these community celebrations.

Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival

July 8-9

Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

This two-day extravaganza spotlights human creativity at every turn. Besides seeing Columbus-based musicians in action – from 1980s New Wave band The Reaganomics to folk singer-songwriter Shiloh Hawkins – attendees can look forward to sampling various bites from 22 food trucks.

The event also nurtures budding artists, as it features a carefully curated youth art exhibit. Don’t forget to snag a commemorative T-shirt courtesy of Megan Lee Designs, one of Westerville’s standout small businesses.

Dancing in the Street: Music of Motown presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

July 20

8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Feel the uplifting power of Motown as the New Albany Community Foundation brings back the music that swept America off its feet in the 1960s. Popularized by iconic record label Motown Records, the musical style has consistently captivated listeners for decades.

Classics such as Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and The Temptations’ “My Girl” comprise the show’s setlist. The roster of performers is extraordinary, with notable talents such as Shayna Steele – known for her work in Broadway musicals, including Rent and Hairspray – and American Idol alum Michael Lynche.

Jazz & Rib Fest

July 21-23

Scioto Mile, 233 Civic Center Dr.

Unexpected pairings often produce memorable results, and the Jazz & Rib Fest is no exception. Soak up the soulful nature of jazz and the rich flavors of barbecue in perfect tandem.

Arturo Sandoval and Stephanie Mills are just two prominent performers in this year’s musical lineup. Sandoval, a jazz composer and instrumentalist, is widely respected for his almost otherworldly command of the trumpet. Mills has been a high-profile singer since 1975, having originated the role of Dorothy in Broadway’s The Wiz at age 17.

Ohio State Fair

July 26-Aug. 6

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

State fairs exude a certain childlike magic and unmissable sense of fun. The Ohio State Fair, first held in 1850, continues to stand the test of time.

In addition to customary attractions such as fried foods, live music and carnival rides, a traveling NASA exhibit will make a pit stop from Aug. 4-6. Titled Journey to Tomorrow, it boasts “a genuine moon rock artifact returned to Earth by the crew of the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission as well as photographs of NASA Glenn Research Center’s early years,” according to NASA’s website.

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 4-6

Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd.

An effervescent celebration of Irish culture and heritage, the Dublin Irish Festival is now a time-honored tradition for thousands coming from near and far. Headlining the 2023 iteration are globally admired groups Gaelic Storm, String Sisters, Red Hot Chilli Pipers and more.

Irish dancers will share the festival’s seven stages with their musical counterparts. Food, vendors and a “Wee Folk” area for the kids round out the fun.

The Power Chords presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

Aug. 9

8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

The Power Chords isn’t exactly your average rock band. Its five members – Nick Akins, George Barrett, Joe Hamrock, Tom Krouse and Steve Markovich – are prominent figures in the Columbus business scene. See these tycoons let loose as they perform an array of classic rock tunes, taking audience members on a brief yet comprehensive journey from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Aug. 19-20

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4951 Northwest Pkwy.

Foodies unite! Treat your taste buds by visiting any food truck on the premises, whether it be Big Mouth Egg Rolls or Lyle’s Crepes. Amish Country Donuts, Cousins Maine Lobster and Gesswho Tacos are likewise confirmed to make appearances.

For a more comprehensive list of summer events in central Ohio, click here!

Nothing beats dinner and a show. Catch performances by local bands and artists, including but not limited to Friends of the Dead and Good Reverend.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.