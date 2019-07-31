A central Ohioan’s guide to performing arts in 2019-20

Shadowbox Live presents Hot and Heavy

Through Sept. 7

Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live gets Hot and Heavy with a sketch comedy and rock’n’roll show about – you guessed it – sex! The hilarious show has been well received for the booming songs and comedic spurts in-between.

Josh Wolf

Sept. 12-14

Columbus Funny Bone

Known for his high-energy shows and crazy stories, Josh Wolf is a favorite among comedians. See this funny man in action and hear about his experiences on Chelsea Lately and foxsports.com.

Bastille

Sept. 29, 6 p.m.

Express Live

Known for worldwide hits like Pompeii, Good Grief and more, this thundering band brings a unique, moving performance to Cbus. “We’re very excited to bring Bastille back to Columbus,” Express Live! Marketing Director Marissa McClellan says. “They put on a great show, so if you’re a fan, this one is not to be missed!”

Jennifer Zmuda

BalletMet, Columbus Symphony, CAPA and Opera Columbus presents Twisted 3

Sept. 26-28

Ohio Theatre

BalletMet, Columbus Symphony, CAPA and Opera Columbus are working together to put on the much-anticipated show, Twisted 3, a celebration of CAPA’s 50th anniversary. BalletMet’s Director of Marketing and Communications Lynette Shy says, “Typically, it’s all intermingled and we’re on the same stage, but this is the first year each of us is doing our own work. We’re creating a brand new, never done before performance.”

Jurassic World Live Tour

Sept. 26-29

Schottenstein Center

The iconic movie starring Chris Pratt has been translated into a live touring show (minus the Hollywood hunk himself – bummer), filled with all the awesome and terrifying dinosaurs you’ve seen on the screen. “Here in the Schottenstein Center, this will be the first time anyone will see it live,” Schottenstein Center marketing representative Leslie Lane says.

Hugh Jackman

Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

Hugh Jackman is a man with many hats. From a slashing performance as Wolverine to a heartbreaking portrayal in Les Misérables, it’s clear Jackman will entertain with songs from some of his top films and Broadway shows.

Celine Dion

Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

The queen of pop’s world tour is starting in Columbus. “We are very excited to have Celine open her tour in Ohio,” Lane says. “Her shows are always fabulous, from the costumes and high energy performance with a multitude of dancers to that unmistakable voice.”

BalletMet presents be MOVED

Oct. 25-Nov. 2

Davidson Theatre

This special show features works from three of the top choreographers in the world with Red Angels, CACTI, and a brand-new ballet, never before seen! “I’m probably most excited about Red Angels,” Shy says. The ballet was originally choreographed for the New York Ballet by Ulysses Stubbs, who has a brother who’s brother once taught at BalletMet. “Plus, it has an electric violin. There’s only one person in the world who is allowed to play this ballet, and she’s coming to Columbus for us.”

CAPA presents An Evening with David Sedaris

Oct. 20, 3 p.m.

Palace Theatre

His funny yet somehow dark stories elicit quite the reactions. Sedaris will be reading sections of his new best seller Calypso and will answer questions afterwards. Ask at your own risk – we can never predict what Sedaris will spout!

CATCO presents Annie KIDS

Nov. 9-10

Shedd Theatre

Annie KIDS is adapted from the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical and will showcase the classic songs we belt out at the top of our lungs – just hopefully not during the performance. Annie never ceases to be a crowd-pleaser!

CAPA presents Les Misérables

Nov. 19-24

Ohio Theatre

We’ve been absolutely miserable waiting for this show to return! Les Misérables is one of the most looked-forward to shows of the season. It’s been said that the show has been reborn in this production, but remains true to all the ballads we love. “The scenery was inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo,” says Broadway Marketing Manager Lisa Minken. “When the set designer was researching the musical, he stumbled across all these paintings that he kept hidden away.”

Opera Columbus presents As One

Nov. 8 and Nov. 10

Southern Theatre

This new chamber opera depicts the experiences of its transgender protagonist, Hannah, who is portrayed by two singers, a baritone and a mezzo-soprano. Inspired in part by the life experiences of acclaimed filmmaker Kimberly Reed, As One’s rich libretto – and evocative melodies and harmonies – make it an unforgettable work. “We’re addressing the topic about LGBTQ+ rights – and we’ve even hired a community consultant to educate the cast and crew,” General Artistic Director Peggy Kriha Dye says. “This is an obvious way to show our commitment to LGBTQ+ since our whole motto is ‘make it yours, everyone is welcome here.’”

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 13-28

Ohio Theatre

It’s a Christmas classic, giving magical goosebumps to arts patrons of all ages. “People always ask if we get tired of doing it, but we really don’t,” says Shy. She says most dancers fall in love with the craft after experiencing their first Nutcracker show, and it’s always a holiday tradition to put on. “We realized Columbus just really loves the tradition of it,” Shy says. “So, we don’t change it too much.”

CAPA presents the Nebraska Theatre Caravan’s Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Ohio Theatre

This show is often sold out before we can even say “Bah-humbug!” While the performers change each year, CAPA’s Vice President of Programming Rich Corsi says the crew always talks about how Columbus feels like home. “They even spend Thanksgiving here and they’re so good to work with,” he says. “It’s a huge piece of the longevity that we work so well together.”

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Sounds of The Season

Dec. 14-15

Southern Theatre

Percussion master Colin Currie returns to ProMusica performing the Ohio premier of Helen Grimes’s Percussion Concerto. Music Director David Danzmayer taps into his Austrian roots with one of Mozart’s best-known works, his Great G Minor Symphony. Sparkling gems by Corelli and Traetta balance the program for a joyful evening of brilliance and delight.

Columbus Symphony Orchestra and CAPA presents Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire in Concert

Jan. 18

Ohio Theatre

Avid Potterheads will enjoy returning back to the wizarding world through the Columbus Symphony’s talented performance of the original score. When the performance first came to Columbus a few years ago, Corsi was stunned at the amazing response. “The best part is how you’re so engaged in the performance and it’s so good that you forget there is a live symphony accompanying while you watch the screen,” Corsi says. “It’s flawless.” CAPA plans to continue the show with the next Harry Potter movies throughout the years.

CAPA and Broadway Columbus present ANASTASIA

Jan. 28-Feb. 2

Ohio Theatre

Columbus has been begging for the story to be told on the Ohio Theatre’s stage, and now CAPA obliges with a dazzling show which features 16 new songs. Minken describes the beautiful costumes, saying, “One of the costumes is encrusted with jewels and weighs 50 pounds!” The show also utilizes a cool piece of technology, as a projection screen simulates live action adventure.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Diaries

February 8, 8 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

Actress and singer Mandy Patinkin combines some of his newest recordings with his favorite classics, sure to dazzle the audience.

CAPA presents The Peking Acrobats

March 11, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre

The Peking Acrobats defy human ability – and oftentimes gravity! CAPA is delighted to have them back to the stage, as they’re in high demand and haven’t returned in five years. “It shows the diversity we have in programming,” Corsi says. “We’re always looking for cultures to bring into Columbus.”

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Speakeasy Hot Jazz with Ian Finkel and Tony Glausi

March 12-15

Southern Theatre

The roaring ‘20s are highlighted and remembered in this performance, full of jazz and talent – including 24-year-old trumpeter star Tony Glausi. "Prohibition exacerbated the desire for alcohol and with it the need for speakeasies. To complement their illegal beverages, these speakeasies demanded high powered entertainment from the likes Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and others,” says Bryon Stripling, artistic director of Columbus Jazz Orchestra. “Using that historical context we will create a night of speakeasy jazz oozing with the sensual, red hot jazz of that era."

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents O-H-I-O

March 15, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra never ceases to impress Columbus, and plans to wow the city once again with O-H-I-O. Berstein’s Beautiful Ohio will be featured, along with other special guests in this story of our state’s history and patriotism. “O-H-I-O celebrates the songs and people that make our state great!” says New Albany Symphony Orchestra Founder and Executive Director. “On this program are the winners of our student concerto competition that attracts young musicians from across the state.”

BalletMet presents CARMEN.maquia

April 3-11

Davidson Theatre

If you crave an exciting, drama-filled story and a dangerously complicated love triangle, CARMEN.maquia is your show. In a fantastical yet realistic story, a bold, outgoing woman falls in love with two men – an army officer and a famous bullfighter. “It’s definitely a contemporary ballet,” Shy says. “It’s danced in socks.”

Columbus Symphony presents Beethoven at 250: The Ninth Symphony

April 17-18

Ohio Theatre

The Columbus Symphony and Columbus Symphony Chorus combines forces for the ultimate season finale, The Ninth Symphony. Known as Beethoven’s crowing achievement, this performance is a masterpiece with a message of suffering, power, revival and love. It’s dramatic, intense and absolutely awe-inspiring.

CAPA presents WICKED

April 22-May 17

Ohio Theatre

IT’S BACK! The show we all go crazy over; WICKED is once again coming to Columbus with its award-winning songs and performance. If you love the show, come experience a different perspective. “It’s the 6th time it’s been in Columbus,” says Minken. “So a whole new generation has the opportunity to fall in love with this story.”