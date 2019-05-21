10 Do's and Don'ts at the Columbus Arts Festival

× Expand Photos courtesy of ColumbusArtsFestival Facebook

The annual Columbus Arts Festival is a HUGE event, with art, food, music and activities that can overwhelm even the savviest Festival goers. To have the absolute best time at the Festival, keep in mind these top 10 dos and don’ts to make the most of your Festival experience.

Do use the Festival mobile app, sponsored by Grange

An easy way to find artists and keep track of performances is the Columbus Arts Festival mobile app, available for both iPhone and Android users. The app can also help find food vendors, restrooms, and will keep guests in the know on important events, including inclement weather.

Don’t forget to play the Festival Scavenger Hunt

Play the Festival’s scavenger hunt by deciphering clues that lead to nine different locations around the Festival. Use the app to scan the respective QR codes and reveal all nine hidden words or phrases for a chance at the grand prize: a one-night stay, breakfast for two and gift package from Hotel LeVeque.

Do catch performances on the five Festival stages

BalletMet, Anderson East, and Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus are among the 150 performances gracing five stages at the Festival this year. More local and regional acts in music, poetry, spoken word, dance and theater should also be on your radar, including performances by Paragon Project, Actors’ Theatre of Columbus, TRANSIT ARTS, Kristin Gramza, Mistar Anderson and a presentation of Pride at the Fest.

Don’t worry about parking

There are more than enough parking spaces at meters, garages, and streets around the Festival. There’s also Uber, Lyft, COTA, CoGo Bike sharing, free Hopper Cart rides and secure bike parking staffed by Pelotonia volunteers.

And you won’t leave empty handed — Volunteers get a t-shirt, free snacks, water and the chance to have a fun experience at the Festival. Volunteer with a group of friends, co-workers, parents or kids, or go solo!

Do bring your kids to the Festival

There’s plenty to do at the Festival with the little ones. Kids can play mini art collector at the Children’s Gallery, create songs and build rockets at the Hands-On Activity Village, meet Columbus Arts Festival mascot Arthur S. Hark aka the Art Shark and more.

Don’t bring your dog to the Festival

While your pup may be the cutest thing at the festival, they can also cause some unintentional destruction to the artists’ work. The Festival can be a stressful and even unhealthy place for all pets, so dog moms and dads may want to consider leaving the kids at home.

Do fuel up

Over 30 food and drink vendors will be in attendance at the Festival — from funnel cakes and kettle corn to hand-tossed pizza, Korean barbecue or Hawaiian soba noodles, there is something to satisfy everyone’s appetite.

Don’t forget to hydrate

A welcome-to-summer event means temperatures may rise. Make sure you drink lots of water to keep hydrated, especially while enjoying a nice Shark Bite Cocktails or making good use of your souvenir mug at the Big Local Beer Garden.

Do talk to the artists

With more than 260 artists from across the country working in 15 different media, not only will you find extraordinary art, but you can talk to the artists and learn about the incredible craftsmanship that goes into their art. Chat with them about where they’re from, their work, or their time at the festival.

Don’t leave empty handed

There are plenty of opportunities to take something home from the festival. Purchase work from one of the hundreds of art vendors, souvenir beer mugs and refillable bottles or Festival t-shirts.