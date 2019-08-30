20 years of CityScene and other local birthdays!

If you remember 1999, you’re probably familiar with Prince’s hit 1982 song. Did you stock up in preparation for Y2K? Or go to the grand opening celebration at Easton Town Center, the new, open-concept shopping center? Maybe you went to the Phish concert at Polaris Amphitheater?

It was a busy time in central Ohio. The Schottenstein Center opened the winter before, and showed off the city’s new 20,000-seat arena first with an OSU men’s basketball game on Nov. 3, quickly followed by Neil Diamond in concert Nov. 8. Plans were underway for another 20,000-seat venue (Nationwide Arena) to debut in 2000.

Who was going to keep central Ohioans in the know about the amazing concerts, shows, sporting events and touring attractions that they should attend?

Never mind all of the other great arts and entertainment options already in Columbus and the neighboring suburbs.

Enter CityScene Magazine!

All spring and summer, behind-the-scenes work was taking place to form partnerships and to connect with writers, designers and photographers to launch the new Columbus magazine. The first issue spotlighted Columbus’ best steakhouses (Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse and The Top Steak House just won the 2019 Best of the 'Bus Reader Poll for the same category) as well as several annual events that are still going strong today: the Summer Movie Series at the Ohio Theatre, the Columbus Arts Festival and Gallery Hop. Another feature included the now-defunct City Center – all that remains is the parking garage under Columbus Commons.

In 1999 the Clippers were still playing at Cooper Stadium and the Crew debuted May 15 to a sellout crowd at Columbus Crew Stadium, renamed MAPFRE Stadium in 2015. The Crew is set to move to a new stadium in the Arena District for the 2021 season.

Today, CityScene Magazine spotlights many of the same events and art galleries throughout the region, while introducing new ones as they come on the scene. From the most recent Food Truck Festival to Lincoln Social Rooftop to the latest exhibit at COSI, CityScene is on the scene with exclusive interviews, ticket giveaways, recipes, travel and style insights, and more.

A few Columbus area partners also celebrating milestone anniversaries:

140 years CCAD

100 years h&m, Dublin

90 years Battelle

70 years Kirk Williams Co., Grove City

70 years Pickerington Garden Club

60 years German Village Haus Und Garten Tour

50 years CAPA

40 years Jazz & Rib Fest

40 years ProMusica

40 years Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon

35 years Thurber House

30 years Shadowbox Live

30 years Wexner Center for the Arts

25 years Cleary Company, Upper Arlington

25 years HMB, Inc., Westerville

20 years Easton Town Center

20 years Westerville 4th Fridays

20 years Hinson Ltd.

15 years Modern Male Spa, Dublin

15 years Timeless Skin Solutions

10 years Columbus Gives Back

Easton Town Center is 20!

Easton Town Center, co-developed by L Brands, The Georgetown Company and Steiner + Associates, is ranked among the top 30 highest performing retail centers in the U.S., and with sales over $1 billion, has the highest specialty retail sales and overall volume in Ohio. It has received the Innovative Design Award by the International Council of Shopping Centers and is listed as a Top Five Most Innovative Malls in the World by trade publication Inside Retail.