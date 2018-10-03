Video: HighBall Halloween 2018 Hair & Makeup

×

Highball Halloween 2018 Hair & Makeup by Phia Salon

HighBall Halloween is the nation's most elaborate halloween party, celebrating costumes and creativity over two nights in Columbus, Ohio. Phia Salon has been with HighBall Halloween since its beginning in 2008, creating incredible styles that tie in with the Battelle Costume Couture Fashion Show Designers’ looks. Phia Salon consults with each designer to come up with fabulous hair and makeup concepts that elevate their inventive costumes and creations. Learn more at www.highballcolumbus.org.