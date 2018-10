Γ—

Cheetah Run – Wildlife and Wild Places

What does it take to set up a cheetah run at the Watering Hole? Watch Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf lend a helping hand on today’s Wildlife and Wild Places. Be sure to watch until the end to see if he's as quick as a cheetah on running the lure.πŸ˜‰πŸ†