Video: Shadowbox Live's 'Which One's Pink?'

Don't Miss the Return of Shadowbox Live's "Which One's Pink?"

Shadowbox Live® pays tribute to the legendary band Pink Floyd with Which One's Pink?. Split in two parts, act 1 tells the story of the band's founder, songwriter, and primary singer Syd Barrett through some of their most well-known songs. Act 2 pays homage to the album Dark Side of the Moon, paring the music with video excerpts and live action interpretation of The Wizard of Oz. Stirring, dark, and beautiful, Which One's Pink? is a sonic and visual journey.