Where the party at?: The best festivals across the nation

Around Ohio

Tequila Fest Cleveland: May 5, Cleveland

Moonshine Festival: May 25-29, New Straitsville

Burgers and Beards Festival: June 2 and 3, Youngstown

Leetonia Bigfoot Festival: June 16 and 17, Leetonia

Cheese Heritage Festival: July 14 and 15, Wellington

Ohio River Ferryboat Festival: July 28-30, Fly

McComb Cookie Festival: Aug. 5 and 6, McComb

Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival: Aug. 26-27, Springboro

Appalachian Bacon Nation: Sept. 1 and 2, Coshocton

Zombie Walk Festival, Food Drive and Fundraiser: Oct. 21, Yellow Springs

In and Around Columbus

Brew Ohio: May 13, Newark

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival: June 16-18, Gahanna

North Market Ohio Wine Festival: July 7-9, Columbus

Grove City EcoFest: Aug. 19, Grove City

Fashion Meets Music Festival: Aug. 18 and 19, Columbus

Garth Bishop is managing editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

