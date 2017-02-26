Where the party at?: The best festivals across the nation

Around Ohio
Tequila Fest Cleveland: May 5, Cleveland
Moonshine Festival: May 25-29, New Straitsville
Burgers and Beards Festival: June 2 and 3, Youngstown
Leetonia Bigfoot Festival: June 16 and 17, Leetonia
Cheese Heritage Festival: July 14 and 15, Wellington
Ohio River Ferryboat Festival: July 28-30, Fly
McComb Cookie Festival: Aug. 5 and 6, McComb
Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival: Aug. 26-27, Springboro
Appalachian Bacon Nation: Sept. 1 and 2, Coshocton
Zombie Walk Festival, Food Drive and Fundraiser: Oct. 21, Yellow Springs
In and Around Columbus
Brew Ohio: May 13, Newark
Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival: June 16-18, Gahanna
North Market Ohio Wine Festival: July 7-9, Columbus
Grove City EcoFest: Aug. 19, Grove City
Fashion Meets Music Festival: Aug. 18 and 19, Columbus
