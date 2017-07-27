Themed cruises make a splash with variety of options

×

If vacations are meant to be stress-free, then why does planning the trip always seem so stressful?

Whether you’re looking for an all-inclusive trip or you have multiple destinations in mind, a cruise could be the perfect stress-free fit for you. But how do you pick the right one?

A themed cruise that matches your interests, hobbies or lifestyle may be the easiest way to simplify the planning process, while still assuring you enjoy your vacation.

“Not every cruise is for everybody,” says Willa Owens, vacation consultant at Dublin-based Creative Vacations and Cruise Centers. “Some people are more focused on budget, while others are adamant about a certain destination.”

From musical artists and television shows with cult followings to fine art and dining, if you can name it, there’s likely a cruise for it. Choosing a cruise based on your interests not only makes it more fun for you and your travel companions, it makes it easier to socialize with other travelers who share your interests.

Choose a destination with extensive land excursions if you are looking for something more adventurous. If you are more interested in exploring all of the dining options on the ship, check out a culinary cruise that will focus your time in ports that are home to the world’s most exotic cuisine.

The Walker Stalker Cruise offered on Norwegian Cruise Line marries a trip to Cozumel, Mexico with a week full of activities themed after AMC’s The Walking Dead. Cast members board the cruise, not unlike other cruises themed after musicians, shows and movies, giving vacation-goers opportunities for photos, autographs and even meet-and-greets with the celebrities.

Not a fan of the zombie apocalypse? Try the Backstreet Boys Cruise on Carnival Cruise Line, or maybe the MasterChef Cruise on Holland America Line. One company, Holistic Holiday at Sea, hosts an annual vegan-themed cruise that educates passengers about holistic approaches to health.

“With 40 teachers, 150 classes, a delicious vegan menu and a social/party almost every night, the Holistic Holiday at Sea program has something for everyone interested in health and longevity,” says Holistic Holiday at Sea Executive Director Sandy Pukel.

Though cruising was long seen as an activity for retired seniors, there have been recent shifts in demographic. Cruise vacations are now family favorites, with cruise lines offering more kids’ programs and activities.

It’s not all princesses and dragons, though. More themed cruises are popping up that are geared towards adults. Honeymooners have always been prevalent among cruise-goers, but trends show that more young couples and even singles will start to fill the demographic.

“People are starting to cruise more and more. It used to be a vacation for an older demographic, but it has shifted toward family travel and larger groups of friends,” says Owens. “In the future, there will be even more young couples and singles taking cruises.”

The American Society of Travel Agents recently conducted the “How America Travels” study, surveying more than 1,500 U.S. travelers. The study shows that, on average, millennials now cruise 2.5 times more often than baby boomers.

Millennials are attracted to the luxurious lifestyle that a cruise offers, and they are willing to spend big bucks on a trip that will satisfy their wants and needs.

“Some younger couples want to do more exotic things, but it all comes down to what they can afford and what they are looking for,” says Owens.

Cruise pricing varies a great deal and can be anywhere from $700 per person to more than $3,000 dependent on the ship, destination and the amenities offered. Though it is more spontaneous to plan a cruise last minute, Owens recommends booking six to eight months in advance. Not only does this allow for more time to financially prepare for the trip, it also means greater reservation options.

“Last-minute bookings mean you are getting what’s left, so there might not be availability for the excursions that you want or the type of room that you were looking for,” says Owens.

However, if you’re not a planner or if you want to take a last-minute cruise, there are still opportunities, just far fewer than those available to the people who booked further in advance. If you don’t want to plan the trip alone, working with a travel agent is a good way to take some of the stress out of the process, while also catering the trip to your personal needs.

Though ocean cruises constitute the most popular type of cruise, there are also river cruises to consider. If you have already been on a few ocean cruises and are looking for something different, you might look into a river cruise for a more intimate experience on the inland waterways of foreign lands such as Europe, Russia, Asia and Egypt.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

