Nautical adventures await in Annapolis, Maryland

Referred to as the sailing capital of the U.S., Annapolis offers visitors a waterfront playground with a shoreline that stretches 533 miles. Not only are there countless attractions on both land and sea, but the city is rich with historic sights, making it the perfect destination for any type of traveler.

Indulge in History

The U.S. Naval Academy

One of Annapolis longest-standing institutions, the U.S. Naval Academy showcases exhibits for guests that illustrate the history and power of our country’s navy. The museum is open daily and is free to the public. If visitors come on a weekday during the academic year, they may be able to witness the 4,000-member Brigade of Midshipmen assemble before going in for lunch.

Historic London Town and Gardens

Take a stroll through history along the paths of this 23-acre park and discover the stories of some of the area’s earliest settlements. The Historic London Town is located across the South River and features archeology and horticulture. The only remaining historical structure on site is the William Brown House, which was built as an upscale tavern in 1760.

Maryland State House

Years of history lie within the walls of the Maryland State House, including the official mark of the end of the Revolutionary War. The public is welcome inside the State House every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can come for a self-guided tour to catch a glimpse of the room where George Washington declared the resignation of his military commission to the Continental Congress.

Engage in Arts and Culture

Annapolis Shakespeare Company

The Annapolis Shakespeare Company is the premier professional theater company in the area. Throughout its year-long season, the company entertains audiences with Shakespeare and other well-known classic productions. Among this summer’s shows are The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), The Tempest and Alice and the Book of Wonderland.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery

Community and artistry come together at the Mitchell Gallery, located on the campus of St. John’s College. The gallery presents traveling exhibitions, as well as work by community and regional artists. Visitors of all ages are welcome to experience the museum’s art through engagement, discussion and viewing. There are also various programs held at the gallery including opening receptions, discussions with curators and collectors, and creative workshops.

Annapolis Arts District

Stretching from Church Circle to the Westin Annapolis Hotel, the Arts District turns art into an experience for every visitor. Dozens of restaurants, art galleries and music venues are located here. Those venues offer guests an opportunity to indulge in the arts with painting classes, gallery sales and annual events.

Get Out on the Water

Annapolis Electric Boat Rentals

Become the captain of your own sea voyage with Electric Boat Rentals. Visitors can rent their own private boat, which seats up to 10 passengers, to tour the city, capture sites of wildlife and relax on the water.

Schooner Woodwind Boat and Breakfast

This yacht is a bed and breakfast on the water. Guests will climb aboard the 75-foot sailing yacht that accommodates up to four couples. The voyage begins with a two-hour sunset sail on the Chesapeake Bay, followed by dinner at one of Eastport’s best restaurants. In the morning, passengers awaken to a specially-prepared breakfast.

Family Fishing Adventures

The U.S. Coast Guard invites family members to come aboard the vessel for an interactive fishing quest on the Chesapeake Bay. Passengers will learn how to fish, crab and preserve the bay throughout the one hour and 45-minute trip.

Experience the Tastes

Great Frogs Winery

Take a short 15-minute drive from downtown Annapolis and visit the Great Frogs Winery for decadent, historical tastes. Owners Andrea and Nathanael O’Shea offer guests tours of the vineyard and tastings of their barrel-aged reserve wines.

Sailor Oyster Bar

The chefs at Sailor Oyster Bar prepare more than 80 different types of oysters – no oven required. Everything at this restaurant is created by hand with the aid of only a blowtorch and a toaster oven. All of the menu items are fresh and locally sourced, and each cocktail drink is served with a rum base to reflect the sailor-themed restaurant.

Chick and Ruth’s Delly

Keeping it original has proven to be a huge success for Chick and Ruth’s Delly as it has served countless customers for 50-plus years. Each loaf of bread, pie and doughnut is made fresh on-site every day. The Delly’s long-standing traditions continue with the Pledge of Allegiance recited daily, whimsical magic tricks and old-fashioned milkshakes.

Dinner Under the Stars

The first block of West Street, located in the center of Arts District, transforms into a European-style, open-air café. Every Wednesday, from May 31 until the middle of September, participating restaurants set up tables on the streets for guests to dine beneath and canopy and lights. There is also live music for visitors to enjoy.

Michelle Jacobson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

