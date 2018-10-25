Volunteering on vacation is the best of both worlds

It’s likely that you or someone you know has taken an international trip in the past five years, whether that be for work, leisure or academia.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, international tourist arrivals worldwide grew by a remarkable seven percent in 2017 to reach a total of 1.326 billion. People are traveling for entertainment, sure, but travelers are also seeking out a better understanding of different cultures and the personal fulfillment that comes with helping those less fortunate.

What is Voluntourism?

Great Places to Volunteer Around the World: • Australia/New Zealand

• South Africa

• Thailand

• Bali

• Peru

• Costa Rica

• Greece

• Romania

• Israel

• Zambia

In short, voluntourism is the trend of intertwining vacation with a volunteer project or mission work. This is a great way for someone to give back and help those less fortunate than themselves, but many also criticize the true intention behind these kinds of trips. When in doubt, ask yourself this question: Would the money I’m spending on this trip be better spent as a direct donation to the organization?

If your goal is to have more firsthand interactions with people and their culture, donating your time and labor while on a trip is a great way to contribute to a cause.

There is no shortage of options when it comes to organizations and programs offering international volunteer opportunities. Companies like International Volunteer HQ, Fronteering and Global Nomadic all offer a safe way to travel solo and discover yourself as a citizen of the world.

International Volunteer HQ

More than 90,000 volunteers have worked with IVHQ to take trips of varied length to nearly every continent. With projects in childcare, health care, construction and renovation, education, animal conservation, and more, there is something for every traveler.

× PRO TIP: Doing anything in an unfamiliar place can be challenging, which is one of the reasons why working with a larger organization is so nice. Some programs will even help you with logistics like fundraising, booking your flight and getting teaching certifications when necessary.

Fronteering

Fronteering has five criteria that every trip must meet, ensuring that the experience is worth your while. The trips must be safe, support good causes, include real adventure, be off the beaten path and they demand community involvement.

This is a great organization to look into if you’re hoping to work with animals and wildlife conservation. It offers everything from training to be a wildlife guide in Brazil to a volunteer at the Irwin Animal Hospital in Australia.

× PRO TIP: You can even find opportunities to volunteer with animals right here in the U.S. Fronteering offers programs in which you can get to work with sled dogs or rehabilitate rescued horses.

Global Nomadic

Global Nomadic works with NGOs on projects that focus on human rights, sustainability, environmental conservation and wildlife rehabilitation. One thing that is unique about this company is its effort to get young professionals to seek out international work placements, internships and TEFL course certifications.

From agroforestry and sustainable farming in Belize to natural resources protection and wave break conservation in Peru, Global Nomadic is a great choice for someone who is passionate about the environment.

× PRO TIP: There are far more companies and organizations to choose from than could be highlighted here. The most important thing is to go with the program that has the most credibility, can show the results of past efforts, and can put you in touch with past program participants and volunteers.

Flying Solo or No?

Though a lot of international travel is targeted at college students, especially trips that involve volunteer work, that doesn’t mean you can’t get the whole family involved. There are plenty of group and solo experiences designed for people from all walks of life, so don’t let your age stop you from lending a helping hand (and enjoying a vacation).

