Break-ing News: Top 10 tips for spring break travel

Consider alternative destinations based on your interests. Some cities are popular hubs for college students’ spring breaks and might be loud and crowded. If traveling outside of the U.S., read up on the latest travel warnings on the U.S. Department of State website. Fares tend to increase as the trip dates get closer, so figure out travel details as far in advance as you’re comfortable with. Flying midweek usually means cheaper airfare. If possible, check rates in several airports close to your destination and choose the best deal. City websites and community calendars feature seasonal festivals and events, while websites such as Groupon and LivingSocial Escapes introduce limited-time local deals. Set up a travel notice with your bank or credit card company to let them know when you are traveling. This will ensure that your account activity does not raise any red flags when you use your cards in a new location. When packing, cover the bottoms of shoes with disposable plastic shower caps to ensure your clothes remain dirt-free. Don’t forget to apply (and reapply) sunscreen. Your skin can still burn on overcast days and even in cold weather. Be careful about what you post on social media before and during your trip. Avoid publicly sharing the exact dates or details of your vacation, as this might make your home a target for break-ins. Read up on import laws if bringing back souvenirs from foreign countries. Wrap clothes around fragile gifts and transport breakable items in your carry-on luggage.

Amanda Etchison is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.