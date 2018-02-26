Underground Railroad landmarks throughout the state

Bancroft House

Granville

Ashley Bancroft hosted the first Ohio Anti-Slavery Society meeting that ignited the “Granville Riot” of 1836. Though threatened by fellow villagers, Bancroft and her nephew continued to transport slaves in secret through the town hay wagon.

Hubbard House

Ashtabula

Also known as Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard or the Great Emporium, the Hubbard House is the only open Underground Railroad endpoint open to the public. The house was known to have held up to 39 escaping slaves at a time.

Freedom Stairway and the John Rankin House

Ripley

Escaping slaves faced 100 steps between their getaway boat on the Ohio River and the safety of the Rankin house on the hill. Legend has it that a woman who had walked these steps inspired the character Eliza in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Mount Pleasant Historic District

Mt. Pleasant

In the early 1800s, the heavy Quaker populated town preached and practiced its abolitionist views with five Underground Railroad stations, a school for black children, two abolitionist newspapers and a Free Labor Store that refused to sell products produced by slaves.

Alex Curran-Cardarelli is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Travel Tidbits

State travel statistics courtesy of TourismOhio

Planning trips?

44 percent f people traveling to Ohio plan their trip one month or less before their intended getaway

Here to play

23 percent f visitors come to Ohio for special events, the No. 1 reason people come to Ohio

Spending

Ohio visitors spent $43 billion in 2016

The average visitr spends $111 on a day trip and $360 when staying overnight

Friends and Family

43 percent f people making overnight trips to Ohio are visiting friends and family

Visitors

212 million visitors came to Ohio in 2016

Supporting Ohio

427,000 Ohio jobs are supported by the tourism industry

Staying where?

30 percent f people visiting Ohio stay in hotels, which is the No. 1 source of accommodations

