A no-gimmick local’s guide to New Orleans

× Expand Zack Smith By Zack Smith Photography

When most people think of New Orleans, they think Mardi Gras. But the Big Easy has a lot more to offer.

Now, let’s focus on the aspects of New Orleans that you, and everyone else, didn’t already know about. That means – fun though they may be – no Bourbon Street, Lafayette Cemetery, Café du Monde or French Quarter.

With the help of native New Orleanian Maria White, we’ve compiled a list of under-the-radar adventures you won’t want to overlook when visiting NOLA.

EAT

× Expand Paul Broussard

Parkway Bakery and Tavern

This neighbrhood landmark has been in business since 1911 in Mid-City and is famous for its po’boy sandwiches. If the weather is nice, grab a sandwich here and head toward the Bayou St. John to have a waterside picnic.

Café Degas

Anther local favorite, this French bistro-style café is small in stature, but big on flavor. With ingredients freshly sourced every day, this delicious blend of traditional French cuisine with New Orleans flair is a great option on historic Esplanade Avenue.

1,000 Figs

In the mod for falafel? Check out this trendy Mediterranean spot across the way from Café Degas on the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Ponce De Leon Street.

Cochon Butcher

Cchon is a James Beard Award-winning restaurant that serves up traditional Cajun dishes. Cochon Butcher is right next door, offering a butcher shop, sandwich counter and wine bar. Located in the Warehouse District, these two spots are worth a visit.

× Expand Zack Smith

St. James Cheese Company

With lcations in Uptown and the Warehouse district, this is a cheese lover’s dream. Just ask its international network of cheese makers.

MoPho

Fr a taste of southeast Asia by way of New Orleans, MoPho is the way to go. Chef Michael Gulotta’s casual eatery is located off City Park Avenue near Mid-City.

Adolfo’s

This Italian restaurant, lcated in the Bywater neighborhood, showcases fresh seafood, while incorporating the Cajun-Creole influence of the city.

DRINK

× Expand Zack Smith

Bacchanal Wine Bar

Cined “NOLA’s Backyard Party,” this wine bar features courtyard dining, live music and wine-loving locals. Rich in history, this is definitely a must do in the Bywater neighborhood.

Cane & Table

Enjy a cocktail at this hidden tiki bar in the French Quarter. Whether they sip a classic cocktail or an original concoction, Cane & Table has something for every lush.

Cure

Inspired by a histrical age when cocktails developed from home remedies, this fine Uptown establishment is a social experience.

The Columns Hotel

If yu’re looking for a tall glass of New Orleans, go sit on the front porch of the Column Hotel in the Garden District and enjoy a martini while the streetcar passes.

LISTEN

× Expand Cheryl Gerber

Tipitina’s

This music club was created for Henry Roeland Byrd, one of the most revered rhythm and blues musicians in the history of New Orleans music. With several shows a week, you’ll want to check out the line-up ahead of time.

Maple Leaf

Anther hot spot for live music, the Maple Leaf hosts the famous Rebirth Brass Band every Tuesday night.

Frenchman Street Jazz and Blues Clubs

The Spotted Cat, or “The CAT” as it’s known by locals, has been recognized as an international destination for jazz music. The sights and sounds here are unbeatable.

The Apple Barrel, dubbed the best-kept secret n Frenchman Street, offers live jazz and blues every night of the week with an up-close and personal view of New Orleans’ finest musicians.

Snug Harbr Jazz Bistro serves up mre than live music. Check out its Southern-inspired menu while you enjoy the some of the best live jazz on Frenchman Street.

ADVENTURE

× Expand Zack Smith

Kayak on Bayou St. John

See the city from a different perspective by taking a kayaking tour on Bayou St. John. With all sorts of guided tours and rental opportunities, this is a great way to mix things up and take a break from the party.

Visit Audubon Park

This is the perfect place t go for outdoor relaxation and fun. Stretching from St. Charles Avenue all the way to the Mississippi River, the Audubon Park offers acres of green space, century-old oak trees and several recreational fields. The Fly, as the locals call it, is the riverfront section of the park where people love to hang out, have cookouts and watch the sunset over the river.

Attend a local festival

With more festivals than there are weekends in New Orleans, there’s always something to celebrate. The 2017 line-up included the NOLA Downtown Music and Arts Festival, Beignet Festival, Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, Treme Creole Gumbo Festival and Creole Tomato Festival.

Ride bikes in City Park

City Park is ne of the oldest urban parks in the nation, captivating New Orleanians since 1854. The park, near Mid-City and Lakeview, offers 1,300 acres of recreational space and attractions. Go for a bike ride along the water on miles of paved bike paths. Bikes can be rented from the City Park Boat House.

New Orleans One Mo’ Time

March 15-18

March 15, 7:30 p.m.; March 16-17, 8 p.m.; March 18, 3 p.m.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra brings the sounds of the Big Easy back to the Southern Theatre in 2018. Featuring critically acclaimed New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley and Columbus’ own New Orleans/Dixieland trombone master, Vaughn Weister, this show is a can’t-miss for jazz fans.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS