What you need to know about travel by RV

Everyone dreams of having that trip of a lifetime, whether it be a cross-country road trip or weeks spent exploring new and exciting campsites.

Either way, if you’re a travel junkie, you’ve probably considered – or at least dreamed about – traveling via recreational vehicle.

You might be ready to make an RV your mobile home. Or maybe you’re sick of spending those three-day holiday weekends in a cabin or tent. Regardless of the road you’re traveling down, CityScene has some tips and tricks to help you along the way.

How to Choose an RV

There are two main types of RVs you’re probably already familiar with: the towable RV and the motorized RV. But which one is best?

RVs come in several different classes and styles.

A Class A motor home is the most luxurious of the options and, therefore, usually the most expensive. These RVs resemble buses, but inside, they feature floor plans similar to that of a studio apartment, including a sleeping area and kitchenette. This style is convenient given the easy accessibility from the driver’s seat, but it’s also large and can be hard to drive. And it won’t get great gas mileage.

Perfect for: Long road trips with large families

A Class B motor home is similar to a Class A, but it’s more compact and less focused on luxury. While smaller, these camper vans still boast basic kitchen essentials and sleeping areas.

Perfect for: Empty-nesters, young couples or smaller families

Class C motor homes are distinguished by their upper cabs, which can act as extra sleeping areas or storage space for additional belongings. Some versions of the Class C motor home can attach small cars, ATVs or boats.

Perfect for: When you need some extra space

A truck camper is not accessible from the driver’s seat, but can be placed and attached onto the bed of a pickup truck. Similarly, a travel trailer or fifth-wheel trailer can be towed by an SUV, truck or other vehicle.

Perfect for: The occasional weekend camping trip

A park trailer is a larger travel trailer that’s meant to remain stationary on a campsite. Like smaller trailers, it can be towed by a car.

Perfect for: Seasonal and long-term camping

RV Camping in Ohio

Wilmington RV Resort

This spot, sitting right between Dayton and Cincinnati, offers more than 170 acres of camping. During your stay, visit Cowan Lake or Caesar Creek for water-based activities such as canoeing or kayaking. It’s also not too far from the famous Kings Island amusement park.

Cross Creek Camping Resort

This spot at Alum Creek State Park in Delaware isn’t too far from home. The family- and pet-friendly campground includes pool volleyball, hiking trails, a book exchange and fire engine rides on holiday weekends.

Tall Timbers Campground

If you yearn to be by the lake, Tall Timbers Campground in Port Clinton might be the right spot. If you’re still on the fence about purchasing your own RV, don’t fret. Tall Timbers will let you rent an RV that sleeps six people for about $99 a night.

Preparing For Your Trip

Your Budget. Consider gas costs and stops for food. If your RV has a refrigerator, you can prepare for this by stocking it before you leave, or cut fast food costs by heading to a grocery store mid-trip.

Consider gas costs and stops for food. If your RV has a refrigerator, you can prepare for this by stocking it before you leave, or cut fast food costs by heading to a grocery store mid-trip. Your Route. You’ll want to have a plan before you hit the road – including must-see stops. And, since you’re in an RV, you might as well take advantage of the campgrounds along the way.

You’ll want to have a plan before you hit the road – including must-see stops. And, since you’re in an RV, you might as well take advantage of the campgrounds along the way. Prepare for the weather. You can insulate your RV the same way you might insulate your home. Add a rug or two, switch up your curtains and weather-strip doors. Hot weather can be taxing on your RV, so it’s always better to drive in the morning or later in the afternoon.

RV Safety

When merging and yielding, be patient. Your RV is bigger than the rest of the cars on the road, so be aware of your blind spots.

Braking a heavier vehicle takes time, so increase your following distance.

If you are traveling or vacationing with other RV drivers, try caravanning. Smaller vehicles will be more aware of you.

Passengers can be distracting, especially in an RV where the cockpit and recreational area are attached. Make sure, as the driver, you have a set of rules in place to keep the distractions at bay.

Cost Efficiency

You might look at the price tag or gas mileage on an RV and think it won’t save you money. But Time.com crunched the numbers and, for a small family, owning your own RV will save you money in the long run.

The average campground rate is $25 per night, and the average family might spend about $30 a day on groceries if you plan to cook your own meals. This leaves you with a daily cost of about $55. Meanwhile, the average hotel room rate of $121, combined with dining costs of about $60 a day, will set you back $181 daily. And depending on where you’re vacationing, these costs could be much higher.

